Word Salad

Word Salad

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Should Dems “Double Down on Normal?”

A recording from David Litt's live video
David Litt's avatar
Steve Schale's avatar
David Litt and Steve Schale
Mar 10, 2026
Get more from David Litt in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Litt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture