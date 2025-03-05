Another milestone for Word Salad. We just passed 9,000 subscribers! In fairness, 9,000 isn’t a very consequential number - the most exciting thing about it is that it’s almost 10,000. But I’m grateful to everyone who wants to read my mutterings about the state of the world, and I’m trying to be more disciplined about this newsletter.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t watch the president’s big speech last night. The way I see it, Trump and Musk seem determined to shorten all of our lifespans by a non-trivial amount, and the least I could do was reclaim an hour of my time.

I was wrong: I reclaimed two hours. Sometime around 10:45pm, as I was walking the dog and yawning profusely, I pulled out my phone to check New York Times live updates, and felt, for the first time in a while, my sense of bewilderment shifting from “What is he talking about?” to “How is he still talking?”

(If I were a New York Post headliner, I would put “DRONE POLICY” on the front page. But sadly no one there has reached out to me.)

Having read more coverage this morning, there’s a lot I could put on my former-presidential-speechwriter hat to talk about. The parade of easily debunked lies. The Democratic protests, including those goofy little auction paddles. Elissa Slotkin’s excellent response.

But I’ll be honest, I expected him to get onstage and sign an executive order to put the Proud Boys’ faces on Mount Rushmore or kill all the honeybees for no reason. Instead, the most noteworthy element of the speech, by far, was its length.

So here are three quick thoughts about that:

This is Still About Biden

I occasionally write speeches for clients, and one of the things I tell almost all of them is, “No one ever left a speech complaining that it was too short.” By that standard, Trump’s speech last night was a disaster.

But as happy as I would be if Trump going longer than many feature films turned out to be strategic misstep, I’m not sure that’s what happened. Most Americans think of the Biden Era - especially its last few years - as a period when no one was home. (I don’t think that’s fair. I actually thought Biden’s final State of the Union was his last really high-energy moment. But politics is not a fairness-based enterprise.)

For right now, Trump gets graded on a curve. Yes, he’s an old guy. But he’s an old guy who can stand up there for ninety minutes and you never once wonder if he’s going to make it to the end of the speech. Look at the New York Times interviews with voters after the speech: many of them are genuinely concerned that Trump’s a nut, but they feel like at least he’s in charge. That may come back to bite him later on, or if his ability to project health deteriorates in the way Biden’s did over his four years in office. But for now, going way too long isn’t getting in the way of Trump’s message. It is the message.

This Was a Variety Show

There are two ways, in my experience, to make a long speech seem shorter. First, you can tell stories. But the story has to be interesting. And Trump, for all his decades of seeking attention, isn’t a very good storyteller. (I think that’s because good storytelling has to engage the audience, and Trump doesn’t think about people who aren’t Trump.)

The second way to make a long speech seem shorter is to throw in surprises. And this is where Trump has a genuine understanding of what works these days. First off, there’s the nonstop suspense of “What crazy thing is this awful man going to say?” And then, on top of that, he mixed in different kinds of moments. Heckling. Mocking Democrats. Talking directly to the people of Greenland even though I highly doubt they want to hear from him. Embarrassing the Supreme Court. Giving a sick child a secret-service badge. Weird snuff-film stuff about victims of violent crime.

Obviously, I’m not a fan of most of these moves (except the secret service badge, which was cute). But they kept the audience - and the media covering the speech - guessing, in ways that made a ninety-plus-minute speech less drone-y than than it would otherwise have been. Even better, where Trump is concerned (i.e. worse where America is concerned) each of these moments can be clipped for social media. So people who didn’t watch the speech can see only the part the algorithm decides they will most respond to.

How Did So Much Go Unsaid?

Normally, even in a big presidential speech, a lot of important stuff winds up on the cutting room floor. But Trump can’t use that excuse this time around. Which makes it truly remarkable how much stuff he chose not to talk about. Israel and Gaza. Any specifics about what he wants Congress to do re: the budget. A single action that could bring down egg prices. His decision, announced today, to stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

In a way, that’s an admission. Trump has a sense, rightly or wrongly, of how to play the president on TV. But he and his team know that actually being the president is difficult - and that the most consequential things he wants to do as president are already deeply unpopular.

So, What Can We Learn?

As evidenced by the Democrats’ protests last night, which I think ran the gamut from lame to counterproductive, there’s just not that much you can do when the other side runs Congress and the White House. But there are things the anti-MAGA coalition can learn from what happened last night - and needs to learn quickly, since, as you may have heard, the stakes are somewhat high.

We need to recognize that most Americans’ experience over the Biden years does not resemble most Democrats’ experience. The sooner we respect peoples’ feelings about this, even if we don’t agree with them, the sooner we can turn the focus exclusively to Trump. Let’s do our own variety shows. Don’t just talk about what’s happening - make interesting things happen! These days leaders aren’t performers, they have to be producers as well. (Some Democrats are already starting to get this. Good.) In a strange way, we have our marching orders: anything Trump didn’t talk about last night is something Democrats should be highlighting at every possible opportunity.

