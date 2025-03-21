This post is about Chuck Schumer, Democrats’ anger at their leaders, and the mythical “way forward.” But first I want to share the best joke I’ve ever heard about the Democratic Party, which is technically not about democrats at all.

It’s about the Yeshiva University rowing team.

The Yeshiva University crew team goes to Boston for a big regatta against Harvard. They get crushed.

That afternoon, the Yeshiva coach tells one of his rowers to spy on Harvard’s next practice. “Go hide in the bushes by the river. See if you can find out what their big secret is.”

The Yeshiva rower hides in the bushes and spies on the Harvard team. Later that day, he meets up with his coach.

“So, did you figure out their secret?” asks the coach.

“Coach, you’ll never believe it,” says the rower. “They’ve got *one* guy yelling, and *eight* guys rowing!”

The Democratic Party has been around for a very long while, yet the Yeshiva University rowing joke has pretty much always applied. It’s a temperament thing. Policy aside, Republicans have historically been the party of people inclined to fall in line. Democrats, meanwhile, have historically operated with both the urgency and coordination level of gas molecules.

Democratic leaders have always been a little frustrated that their party is, by nature, an hodgepodge of unherdable cats. But over the last fifty years, as Republicans became the party that believed in less government and Democrats became the party that believed in good government, American politics grew increasingly defined by this irony:

The people who most need unity in order to govern are the people least likely to unite.

For my entire adult life (which is to say, since 2008) Democratic insiders’ overarching strategic goal has been to overcome Democrats’ innate tendency to yell instead of row. And here’s the thing: for the most part, they’ve succeeded! For all the regular talk of “Democrats in disarray,” Harry Reid kept his Senate caucus together to pass the Affordable Care Act. Pelosi and Schumer were able to pass a bunch of huge pieces of legislation during the Biden era despite razor-thin majorities.

But there was a side effect of Washington Democrats’ hard-won ability to keep it together. Many Democratic elites - and Democratic lawmakers in particular – began to value order for order’s sake. Remember when hardline Republicans deposed Kevin McCarthy as speaker, then couldn’t find a replacement for three weeks? Remember how Democrats gloated because Republicans were in disarray?

Yet looking back, all that chaos was 100 percent worth it for Republicans. Mike Johnson has - and I hate to say this - been a really effective speaker for the MAGA GOP. Their process was messy and even embarrassing, but they got the outcome they wanted. And it took many Democrats a very long time to realize that, because they were too busy making fun of how disorganized their opponents were.

I say “they” in this case because I spent some time grumbling to myself that Mike Johnson seemed like a worryingly savvy choice for speaker, and events have proven those grumblings right. But in a lot of other cases – especially where primary elections were involved - “they” is me.

I thought the risks of disorder almost always outweighed the benefits. And now I think I was wrong. If Democrats want to stop Trump, we need more disarray, not less.

It’s time to embrace the power of primaries.

Episodes of Succession

As a field organizer 2008, I saw how Obama’s defining primary-election fight, while bruising, made him much more formidable in the general. Successfully taking on Hillary Clinton and then Democratic establishment made him both an outsider and a winner. He’d had months to build staff, test messaging, and respond to attacks.

All of which makes it odd that many Democrats, myself unfortunately included, considered it a triumph in 2016 when Hillary was basically anointed the party’s nominee. I’m not just talking about Bernie Sanders’ complaints that the DNC was putting a finger on the scale, some of which were quite valid. I’m talking about everything that happened pre-Bernie – all the strong candidates who never ran at all. In 2007, a tough primary fight had helped a generational political talent emerge as the party’s nominee. But by 2015, most institutional Democrats agreed that chaos was riskier than choice. The party’s internal culture had deeply anti-primary.

In 2019, we went back to having a real primary, and we beat Trump. In 2023, we went back to being anti-primary again, and lost. It's not that a bunch of tracksuit-wearing thugs from the DNC threatened to break Gretchen Whitmer’s kneecaps if she ran against Biden after the midterms. It was more of a subtle yet absolute cultural rule. You don’t wear white after Labor Day. You don’t ask a woman her due date unless you know for sure that she’s pregnant. You don’t primary incumbents.

In the old Democratic Party – the unherdable cats party – those rules might not have mattered. But Democratic officials had come to believe that it was important to have one guy yelling and eight guys rowing. So they rowed.

I don’t think Democrats should give up on the idea of banding together to get things done. But I do think it’s time for us to rethink our cultural assumption about primaries. Primary elections, if done right, could make the party stronger. They might even save it from ruin.

The Allegory of Chuck Schumer’s Cave

A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece more or less defending Democratic legislative leaders. Their job, I argued, is to hold their caucuses together, not lead the resistance. You can’t expect a cook to farm.

You can, however, expect a cook to cook. And over the past week, Chuck Schumer’s cooking has not exactly inspired confidence. Like a lot of people, I’ve found myself asking, “What is he thinking?” I had to read his New York Times interview and watch parts of his MSNBC interview, but I think I figured it out. Schumer believes the following four things:

First, shutting down the government is bad and Democrats would get blamed.

Second, a shutdown would allow Trump and Musk to do a lot of their DOGE-ing legally instead of illegally, in ways that will matter as Courts get involved.

Third, once Trump’s approval rating drops to 40 percent, Republicans will be less inclined to rubber stamp everything he does, because that’s what happened last time.

Fourth, if Trump crosses a highly specific line – violating a Supreme Court order – public reaction will be intense enough to stop him.

I don’t find any of this terribly well-argued. Trump 2.0 is clearly different, so why does Schumer think Congressional Republicans will respond to falling presidential approval ratings the same way they did last time? I certainly hope Schumer’s right that Americans will take to the streets if Trump defies a Supreme Court order, but why does he think that? He doesn’t say. I’m not sure he knows.

In the end, leadership comes down to trust. Democrats weren’t always happy with Pelosi, but they trusted her to lead. Ditto Obama. Ditto Biden in the first two years of his term.

Democrats don’t have the same trust in their leaders – particularly on the Senate side – anymore.

So what comes next?

Here’s the truth: no one knows. Lots of people say they know the direction the party should take. Some of those people genuinely believe it, and others are trying to sell you something. But none of us has been here before. While Trump’s clearly not invincible, no one knows exactly how to stop Trump, or what “stopping Trump” even really looks like.

As a party, it’s a waste of time to search for answers. What we need instead is a process through which answers can organically emerge, in a way that gives us trust in our leadership.

The good news is that such a process exists. If we increase our tolerance for risk and start treating primaries as proving grounds, the best candidates, campaigns, and messages can start to rise to the surface.

On Making Sausage in Public

Like most things in life, primaries aren’t perfect. They cost money. They take up energy. They make people mad at each other.

This is John Godfrey Saxe, the poet who came up with the phrase“how the sausage gets made.” As you can probably guess by the hair, he was a democrat.

But as long as we have winners who are seen as legitimate – and opponents who stand up for that legitimacy – we can avoid the worst downsides of primaries while getting the benefits. With that in mind, I’d like to see Democrats make candidates take some version of the pledge Republicans introduced for ’24 – a promise to endorse the winner. I’d also like to see candidates publicly state, in advance, that they agree to play by the rules of the game. While process is completely fair, everyone should agree, before they participate, to treat it as valid.

In exchange for challengers making clear that they’ll support the winner and respect the process, Democratic party leaders should stop acting like primarying incumbents is a mortal sin. Because while primaries will obviously benefit challengers who win them, they’ll also benefit – and perhaps even save - institutional Democrats.

There are bunch of reasons for this. First, if regular Democrats can fend off challengers and win tough races, they’ll it will go a long way toward regaining their voters’ trust and respect. It’s like NFL training camp. On a really good team, everyone has to compete for their job every season. Obviously, the incumbents have an advantage – if you’re a quarterback and you won a Super Bowl last year, you’ll probably start again this year – but nothing is guaranteed. Which means everything is earned.

Second, voters want to see the Democrats change. They don’t want us to do a complete 180 on everything. But they believe the Democratic Party has lost touch with the things that matter most in their lives. What looked three years ago like successfully herding cats now looks to normal people like saying, “We’ve learned nothing!” So let’s get a little messy. Let’s make some sausage in public. Let’s let voters catch us trying.

Finally, primaries give Democrats a chance to build a better marketplace of ideas. Democrats are trapped in a very dangerous cycle right now. The people who have the most influence over the direction the party takes are almost entirely college-educated and from the professional class. But the people who the party most needs to win back are mostly non-college educated and from the working class. Primaries aren’t a perfect laboratory, but they offer a chance for Democratic elites to stop trying to win over other Democratic elites and start winning over voters instead. Don’t tell us an idea works. Show us.

I’m not saying parties should be true democracies. Parties are organizations - they aren’t, and shouldn’t, be run like countries. But part of what makes Democrats Democrats, especially right now, is that we believe the people should get to choose their leaders. So let’s embrace the messiness of choice. Let’s let our inner unherdable cat colony roam free.