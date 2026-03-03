In an act of rally-round-the-flag patriotism, I’ve turned today’s edition of Word Salad over to the Pentagon press office for a brief update on the the Middle East. I hope you find it informative in these troubling times.

Four days ago, we struck Iran. These strikes were conducted by our brave warfighters and led by the Department of War.

We are not at war.

And this is definitely not a war of choice. Iran posed an immediate possible eventual imminent threat. We had an obligation to neutralize this vague hypothetical clear and present danger. Every nation would have responded in the exact same way. Also, thank God for President Trump, the only leader decisive enough to do what any country in a similar situation would have done because they had no choice.

Also, this is not another “forever war.” It’s a war of indeterminate length that will end whenever the president decides to end it which might be never. Totally different. If you can’t see that, you have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

We know he’s the right man for the job, because he’s pledged to remain sober unless he starts drinking again

Speaking of TDS, some liberals claim we don’t have a plan. That’s ridiculous. We might have a plan. We’re not going to jeopardize our objectives that may or may not exist by telling the American people what they are. However, we can say with complete confidence that we have achieved all of those objectives, whatever they happen to be, assuming we have them.

Mission accomplished. And also, we will continue bombing Iran for as long as it takes to accomplish our mission.

To reiterate: we are acting entirely in self-defense. With the sole exception of civilian targets, we have struck exclusively military targets. In fact, we’ve taken out 200 ballistic missile launchers for every girls’ elementary school. What other military can boast those numbers? Or would possibly ever want to? This is the kind of mostly pinpoint almost precision you’d expect from the world’s most powerful fighting force.

We would, have course, preferred negotiation. But it became clear that diplomacy wouldn’t work because we didn’t want it to. When negotiations failed because we abandoned them, we were left with only one option: a preemptive retaliatory strike. The principle is simple. If a bully punches you in the face, everyone agrees you have the right to punch back. By the exact same logic, if a bully doesn’t punch you but you’re worried he might one day punch you, you have the right to kill him and all of his friends.

That’s just common sense.

Could two countries with entirely different colors on this map have anything in common? I think not.

Let’s be clear: Iran is not another Iraq. 25% percent of the letters are completely different. In Iraq, American boots were on the ground, something we would never do and refuse to rule out. Before we attacked Iraq, we lied to United Nations. Before we attacked Iran, we ignored the United Nations and did all our lying directly to our own people. That’s the kind of America-first leadership this president promised.

Also, unlike in Iraq, this is not a regime change war. This is a military conflict where we kill the leaders of one regime and demand that a different regime replace it.

But as Vice President Vance has said, the biggest difference between then and now is that “back then, we had dumb presidents.” I mean, seriously. What kind of moron would think starting a war in the Middle East would be quick or easy? And can you imagine if the idiots who supported the invasion of Iraq were still in charge of the State Department? Or were the president’s closest allies in the Senate?

Thank goodness we have President Trump, who was for the Iraq War until he was against it, the kind of flip-flop we’ve always been totally fine with.

Maybe past presidents could have successfully obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. But could any other president have obliterated the exact same nuclear program less than nine months later?

Critics claim President Trump hasn’t thought through the endgame. That’s completely unfair. It implies he’s thought through the beginning or the middle game. Colin Powell famously described “The Pottery Barn Rule”: You break it, you own it. But as anyone who’s ever looted a Pottery Barn will tell you, that’s not necessarily the case. Thanks to President Trump’s visionary leadership, we don’t have to worry about unintended consequences, unless they occur, in which case they were intended, so we don’t have to worry about them.

We know that some Americans may still be wondering: Who is the Iranian military supposed to surrender to? What’s going to happen with any nuclear material that wasn’t successfully re-oblierated? Who will take over a country with a population larger than Germany’s? All we can say is, thank goodness we have the kind of America First leader bold enough to let Bibi Netanyahu answer these questions.

So in conclusion: we have achieved a complete and total victory in this non-war, and we will stay the course until complete and total victory is achieved, which it already has been. And if more Americans must lay down their lives so that we can complete this urgent mission we refuse to define but have definitely already accomplished, that’s the way it is.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.