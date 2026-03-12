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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
5d

I too am disgusted with the president's inability to construct sentences and establish clear lines of reasoning. He has provided numerous explanations for his war of choice, but his denial that an American Tomahawk missile strike killed Iranian schoolgirls is pathetic and reveals him for the psycopath he is. Even Fox "News" confirmed that murderous strike, that relied on outdated maps.

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1 reply by David Litt
Sydney Iglitzen's avatar
Sydney Iglitzen
5d

David

I think many people feel rather hopeless, sort of down and negative. Things seem pretty dark. Given today's great column, who knows what's going on...really. And the sad thing is, what can we do about it...really. So perhaps a column on things we can do in 2026 might add a little inspiration to the general feeling of malaise. Just a thought.

Best to you,

Sydney

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