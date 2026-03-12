“The war is very complete, pretty much.”

President Trump’s declaration of victory and non-victory, the military equivalent of pronouncing a person half pregnant, came on Monday. That was nine days into the war he started, ostensibly, to protect Americans from the imminent threat of an Iranian nuclear program that had been completely obliterated.

In case anyone was wondering whether Trump had fully entered his jumbo-shrimp era, when discussing Iran’s military capabilities, he assured GOP lawmakers, “There’s nothing left,” before adding, “they’ll soon be down to nothing.”

In the Trump Era, most of us assume that their president is prone to lying, exaggerating, insulting reporters insteaad of answering their questions, and asserting things without evidence. The number who describe Trump as “honest,” has fallen to 36 percent, and even his strongest supporters have long taken him “seriously rather than literally.”

But the Iran War has opened up a new front in Trump’s assault on the English language. Instead of repeating one false claim - like the Big Lie about the 2020 election - he’s begun making multiple, mutually exclusive claims in the same set of remarks, often in the same sentence.

We’re used to politicians saying one thing and meaning another, but this is different. President Trump says so many contradictory things, in such close proximity, that it renders the very notion of “meaning” meaningless.

if a politician’s words aren’t clear enough to be taken literally, it’s dangerous to take them seriously.

As a professional writer - the kind who can drive an editor to tears by changing “casually” to “lightly” and back again - my identity is kind of wrapped up in the idea that choosing one’s words matters. It’s infuriating, and oddly personal, to see a public figure so casually sever the link between forming sentences and expressing ideas. But Trump’s oxymoronic approach towards his war isn’t just another blow to the beleaguered humanities.

Our commander-in-chief’s incoherence is putting American lives at risk.

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The Trump team seems to view the president’s lack of clarity as an asset, a kind of strategic incomprehensibility. Asked about boots on the ground, Secretary Pete Hegseth lectured CBS News’ Major Garrett that, “President Trump knows, I know, you don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation.”

What better way to prevent the enemy from knowing your intentions than by making your intentions almost literally unknowable?

Nothing confounds Iran’s intelligence agencies like a president who speaks unintelligibly

Unfortunately, the new Ayatollah isn’t the only one left wondering what the United States hopes to achieve. Trump has said it’s time for the Iranian people to rise up and take control of their government - and also that he’d be comfortable with a theocratic regime in the current mold. What, exactly, are would-be revolutionaries supposed to do with this information? The president is open to ending the war via negotiations while demanding nothing less than unconditional surrender. How can we convince our allies to support our military mission if they don’t, and can’t, know what that mission is?

America risks finding itself isolated from its longtime friends not only because Trump has alienated them (which he has), but because our allies have no idea what our president is talking about. And they fear, with good reason, that he doesn’t, either.

Also, even as presidents communicate the federal government’s plans, they also are supposed to communicate their plans to the people responsible for executing them - and when they fail to set direction for the nation’s largest workforce, it puts both troops and civilians in harm’s way.

“I run the country and the world,” President Trump told The Atlantic last year. This statement is, according to the Constitution and 194 countries that are not America, untrue. But even if it were, the president still would need someone to refill the strategic petroleum reserve as war loomed, or figure out how to get Americans stranded in Israel and the Gulf States home once fighting broke out.

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It seems that many high-ranking officials within the Trump Administration were caught unprepared by the president’s decision to go to war. There’s no shortage of sources for incompetence with this bunch. But frankly, given the president’s almost pathological inconsistency regarding his plans, is anyone surprised that even well-meaning public servants had trouble executing them?

(Fwiw, America’s public servants have, as usual, been professional bordering on heroic in trying to clean up their boss’s messes.)

Lastly, but not unimportantly, there’s a principle at stake: in a democracy, people should be able to evaluate their leaders’ decisions. To his credit, President Trump has been willing to speak directly to the American public, often through the press, as this war has unfolded. But that openness is undermined by a flood of statements that contradict one another. The more this president speaks about the war, the harder it is to know what he’s saying. Whether that’s by accident or by design, Americans are left paying for, and in some case dying for, a war whose justification shifts so frequently that there may as well not be one.

Mr. Trump’s newfound fondness for the oxymoron is unlikely to end with his war, or even his presidency. Instead, the rhetorical of blatant self-contradiction - toward a language devoid of meaning - is trickling down through the Trump Administration. “This is not a regime-change war, but the regime has changed, and the world is sure better off for it,” said Mr. Hegseth.

When asked about reports that Russia was giving intelligence to Iran, all-purpose envoy Steve Witkoff said, “We can take them at their word,” before adding, “Let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”

“If thought corrupts language,” warned George Orwell 80 years ago, “language can also corrupt thought.” During his two terms and three campaigns, as Trump corrupted our political language in ways that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago, Americans largely shrugged. But maybe now with the consequences of that corruption being felt more acutely than ever, voters might start caring more about the way in which their leaders communicate.

We, the People, might even reach a long-overdue conclusion: if a politician’s words aren’t clear enough to be taken literally, it’s dangerous to take them seriously.

P.S. I can’t decide between some very different topics to write about next, so I’m putting it to a vote. Poll ends in three days. Thanks for your help!