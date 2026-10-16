Only You Can Protect Voting Rights (live w/ Katie Waldo)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/84Only You Can Protect Voting Rights (live w/ Katie Waldo)A recording from David Litt's live videoDavid Litt and KatieOct 16, 202684ShareTranscriptGet more from David Litt in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWord SaladSubscribeAuthorsDavid LittKatieRecent PostsHow to Win the Midterms Ground GameOct 13 • David Litt and Yasmin RadjySteve Bannon’s Dream Didn’t Come TrueOct 8 • David Litt and John BisognanoLive with David LittApr 9 • David Litt and Saul AusterlitzInside Iran Wargames (w/ Middle East Expert Ilan Goldenberg)Mar 19 • David Litt and Ilan GoldenbergShould Dems “Double Down on Normal?”Mar 10 • David Litt and Steve SchaleKyle Thiermann Live w/ David (panic, preparation, and interviewing your parents)Feb 13 • David Litt and Kyle ThiermannIs Sports Gambling Corrupting Our Government? (w Danny Funt)Feb 6 • David Litt and Danny Funt