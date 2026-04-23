Word Salad

Word Salad

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Randall Livingston's avatar
Randall Livingston
4d

Not to worry. The correspondents will report, regardless of what Trump** says, the president’s thoughtful, grammatically correct musings upon joining the enemy of the people for a welcome repast.

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1 reply by David Litt
Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
3d

Good comedy takes an intelligent mind—one which has developed over time with reading and thinking. Trump and MAGA have neither. Their fun is cruelty against others.

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