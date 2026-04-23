Because I used to write jokes for President Obama, and then wrote a memoir about having written jokes for President Obama, I have no choice but to pay attention to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

I brought this on myself.

Along those lines, if you happen to be home starting at 8pm tomorrow, I’ll be on MS NOW as part of their WHCD coverage. I suspect the dinner will be weird, and I hope you tune in to watch me try to make sense of it!

But whether Trump kills or bombs tomorrow night, I’ll be focused on a broader issue:

Trump isn’t just attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He’s changed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In an unequivocal win for Trump’s bullying, the most thin-skinned president in history won’t have to suffer the indignity of a comedian making jokes at his expense.

President Trump is, I’m quite confident, not the first commander-in-chief to wish that a satirist wasn’t part of the WHCD tradition. While I loved working on President Obama’s jokes (in retrospect, anyway. At the time it was incredibly stressful!) for me, the high-water mark of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will always be 2006.

That’s when Stephen Colbert, just a few years into The Colbert Report , got onstage and, while never once being rude or disrespectful, made a laughingstock out of George W. Bush.

Unlike some later anti-Trump comedy - including, if I’m being honest, certain jokes I’ve written - there was nothing angry about Colbert’s presentation. That made it even more devastating. His character’s over-the-top admiration was part of what made the jokes land so sharply. Imagine watching the emperor’s most loyal courtier praising his new clothes.

(Bush was, to his credit, good-natured about the whole thing. But in a sign of things to come, the Correspondents’ Association chose a much tamer comedian the following year.)

This was 2006, remember. There was this new internet thing called YouTube, and I remember watching that monologue in my dorm room dozens of times. It was proof that satire could get at the truth in a unique and uniquely powerful way.

Anyhow, apropos of nothing, Stephen Colbert is going off the air next month, because his CBS show was cancelled in part to win the president’s approval for a merger, and tonight the guy now in charge of CBS News is hosting an “intimate gathering” at the Trump Institute of Peace to “honor” President Trump.

So yeah. Things have been better.

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But it gets worse. Last year, the Correspondents’ Association cancelled comedian Amber Ruffin’s performance after the White House got upset. (I’m not a huge fan of some of Ruffin’s comments before the dinner, but unlike MAGA, I don’t believe in cancel culture.) This year, the Association didn’t even invite a comedian. Instead, we’re getting “the manosphere’s favorite magician.”

Do I know for sure that the decision not to invite a comedian was, at least in part, an attempt to get Trump to agree to join? No. But I strongly suspect it was. Because a week after the magician’s rollout, Trump announced that, after snubbing the WHCD for five years as president, he’d come.

In 2017, I wrote a Times piece arguing that Trump shouldn’t skip the dinner, and I stand by that. But the dinner he’s attending will be very different from the ones he skipped. There is almost no chance anyone will make fun of him to his face.

The correspondents might make pointed statements about the First Amendment - and I hope they do. But actions speak louder than words. Trump has targeted journalists for their reporting more aggressively than any president in modern history - just this week, we learned that the FBI investigated a reporter for writing about Kash Patel’s girlfriend - and now Trump is the guest of honor at a celebration of journalism.

To Trump’s credit, I guess, he’s not a wolf in sheep’s clothing when it comes to the First Amendment. He is a wolf in wolf’s clothing, being honored at an annual gathering of sheep.

I suspect some White House correspondents would argue that comedians should focus on comedy and journalists should focus on journalism. But there’s a reason our Founders put both freedom of speech and freedom of the press in the same amendment. Lose one, and you’ll end up losing the other.

Having a comedian - and more specifically, a comedian capable of satire - at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is what turned the event into a celebration of the adversarial relationship between the press and president. Now, it seems more like a celebration of subservience.

But like many MAGA victories over the past 15 months, this one might ultimately backfire. During the first Trump administration, a surprisingly number of young people asked me which field I thought they should go into if they wanted to change the world: comedy or politics. This is like asking which field you should go into if you want to save animals’ lives: comedy or veterinary science.

The second Trump term has, I think, disabused people of the notion that satire changes the world. Or at least that it changes the world in the way politics does. Comedy is a canary in the press-freedom coal mine. It’s an outlet for frustration. But laughing at the king is different from bringing him down.

What satire can do, I think, is suggest that an alternative is possible. That the way things are is not dictated by divine order (as medieval monarchs once claimed) or because they put America First (as Trump claims to now.)

Satire, at its best, does what Stephen Colbert did in 2006 - looks at the way the world is and asks, “Does this really make sense?”

Which is why I think MAGA’s triumph over comedy - including the extent to which right-of-center comedians powered Trump’s return to power - might be short lived. With his grand re-entrance at the Correspondents’ Dinner, the first time since being humiliated by President Obama Trump isn’t just moving from the audience to the dais. He’s claiming the DC establishment as his own.

And just in case anyone was wondering whether the rest of the swamp has any qualms about Trump, this year’s “hottest ticket,” is, according to politico playbook, being held and Donald Jr.’s $500,000 per year private club. It is apparently going to be swarmed by business and tech executives, and only “non-fake news” is allowed inside.

One of three paragraphs devoted to Trump Jr.’s party

In other words, MAGA is totally, unequivocally, proudly a movement of insiders. Which means that left-leaning satirists find themselves in a much more comfortable position: on the outside looking in. It’s the same position, not coincidentally, that Colbert found himself fin in 2006.

I don’t know what will result of that. And like many silver linings these days, it comes attached to a rather large cloud. But I suspect that being kicked out of the halls of power will be good for comedy. And at a moment when large chunks of the traditional media are being bullied or co-opted by the president, what’s good for comedy will be good for truth.

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