This week, I learned something interesting: the first three times a stranger writes you an email saying some version of “I hope you die,” it gets to you. After the fourth, you get used to it.

I hope I don’t die, I found myself thinking. We’ll just have to agree to disagree.

The reason for this revelation was the New York Times op-ed I wrote, based on It’s Only Drowning, that came out on Sunday and argued that shunning Trump voters is ineffective. The reactions I got to the piece were, in general, encouraging. People either thought I was making an important point, or disagreed thoughtfully.

Among people who enjoy writing rude comments to strangers on the internet, the response was… less encouraging. The initial round of I-hope-you-die emailers shared my distaste for Donald Trump. But they explained - usually with quite a few swear words - that in their view, everyone who voted for Trump is a Nazi, and because I don’t think everyone who voted for Trump is a Nazi, I’m a Nazi as well.

Interestingly, I disagree.

On Monday, the Times included my op-ed in its morning newsletter, which goes to a more temperate group, and things calmed down a little. But then, just before I went to bed, I found out Greg Gutfeld had devoted an entire segment of his nightly Fox News show to trashing me. So a new slew of comments came in. (These ones tended to be more along the lines of, “I hope you die, and also your brother-in-law seems cool,” so I guess I agreed with 50 percent of the opinions expressed but it was hard not to focus on the first.)

Because Fox acts an assignment editor for the rest of right-wing media, on Tuesday I was the subject of articles in The New York Post, The Daily Caller, something called “The Ruthless Podcast,” The Daily Mail, and many other conservative outlets that rushed to copy-paste something.

I have no idea if this was good for increasing the number of books sold. It was definitely good at increasing the number of ALL CAPS comments on Instagram posts.

I bring this up for three reasons. First, while I tried to appreciate the ridiculous of the situation - and plenty of people have deal with much worse every day - it's not fun to have dozens of strangers hurl personal insults at you.

I’ll count them up so we can track how badly these intimidation tactics backfired.

The second reason is that, while I doubt that you reading It’s Only Drowning will cause Fox News to reconsider its editorial decisions, it would make me feel better. Plus, I think you’ll like the book. So if you’re feeling supportive and haven’t picked up a copy yet, you can get one from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or a local independent bookstore via bookshop.org.

But the final reason I’m bringing up my week of being a character in the Fox News universe - and the thing I want to focus on today - is as follows. Despite being the kind of person who writes about himself for (part of) his living, even I know that the sudden conservative interest in panning my surf memoir isn’t really about me.

It’s about finding something - anything - to change the subject from the Epstein files.

For those of you who have missed the story (which I can’t imagine is many of you), during the campaign, Trump promised to release “The Epstein Files.” The kinds of people who were prone to evidence-free theories around vaccines or the UN were also prone to think that someone had covered up Jeffrey Epstein’s death, so this became part of a broader movement that pushed conspiracy-minded people, who at one time were pretty disinterested in politics altogether, toward Trump. Without those voters, Harris wouldn’t be president today.

At first it seemed like Trump was going to do what he always tries to do - reward his base for their loyalty. Attorney General Pam Bondi invited four right-wing influencers to the White House to hold binders saying THE EPSTEIN FILES in big letters. But there were no bombshell revelations, and now Trump is demanding that everyone stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein. While also trying, somehow, to say that Democrats are to blame for The Epstein Files, if they exist. Which he claims they don’t.

He’s getting twisted up.

Democrats are excited to have something to troll Trump about. But I’ve seen some Democratic commenters caution that this Epstein stuff won’t actually matter. After all, releasing or not releasing some files won’t make a difference in people’s lives, or change the trajectory of the economy, or affect Trump’s efforts to undermine our democracy.

All of that is true. Yet it misses the point. The Epstein files matter a lot - I would argue, as much as anything since Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs nearly sank the economy.

This is one of many things I wouldn’t have understood if I hadn’t had the experiences I wrote about in It’s Only Drowning, and if you’ve read the book, maybe you already can guess some of the reasons I’m so confident Epstein is a crucial, and losing, issue for Trump.

Either way, let me lay out three ways Epstein-Files-Gate could be a huge problem for Republicans in the 2026 midterms. I’m willing to bet they’re not the reasons most professional Democrats think.

#1: CONSPIRACY THEORIES ARE IDENTITY POLITICS

If you talk with people who are fans of Joe Rogan, they won’t say that Rogan believes in conspiracy theories. Instead, they’ll tell you that Joe Rogan is “into” conspiracy theories. He enjoys them. And so do many of his listeners.

I’m not into conspiracy theories. But for those who are, being conspiracy-curious is, in part, a kind of hobby. It’s fun. The same way that I imagine the ancient Greeks once found coming up with myths kind of fun. Sometimes people believe the theories. Sometimes they don’t. But they help people feel that they can make sense of the world. At a moment when chaos is everywhere, most conspiracy theories usually suggest that someone - even if it’s a bad someone - is in charge. That’s comforting. It’s also a form of world-building, magical realism marketed as non-fiction.

In other words, for people who have spent years going down the rabbit hole around Jeffrey Epstein and his death, being “into conspiracy theories” is part of their identity.

Trump isn’t just telling people to shut up about the Epstein Files. He’s attacking people who aren’t willing to comply. He’s calling the whole thing a scam. He’s telling people they were idiots for being curious about a potential conspiracy in the first place. He’s calling people stupid for thinking in the way they do.

That’s the kind of dismissive language that pushed a lot of these voters away from Democrats and toward Trump. It’s not just an attack on a single theory. It’s an attack on the identity of the people who hold it. And many of them are going to take it personally.

#2. “THE EPSTEIN FILES” AREN’T REALLY ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

I’ve seen some people point out that one group being completely ignored here - by either the pro- or anti-Epstein-files camps - are the underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. Which is true. And very sad.

But one reason for this is that the Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theory was never really about what Epstein did. It was an about a broader populist idea.

This idea is this: there’s a big club of the world’s most powerful people, and they can get away with anything, and they take advantage of the rest of us. It’s classic globalism vs. populism. Trump, wisely (if cynically), put himself on the side of the populists.

By doing a 180 on his promise to release the Epstein files, Trump isn’t just breaking his word. He’s saying, “That whole globalism thing that powered me to the White House is a scam. And to the extent it’s not a scam, I’m on the globalists’ side.”

In a populist moment, Trump is taking a dangerously elitist stance.

#3 THE MIDTERMS WILL BE WON AND LOST ON TURNOUT

I don’t love the fact that Democrats have becoming the party hoping for some people to decide not to vote. But that’s where we’re currently at. While I believe persuasion is incredibly important, for a perfect storm to hit MAGA - by which I mean, for Democrats to win the House decisively and win the Senate as well - you need a combination of some Trump voters supporting Democrats, and other Trump voters staying home.

I think a ton of the first-time and irregular voters the Trump campaign was able to turn out in 2024 voted, in part, because they felt Trump was different. And part of what made him different was his willingness to be credulous about things adults in the room said were dumb, or conspiratorial, or not worth paying attention to. It was already going to be difficult to get them to the polls without Trump on the ballot. But now, with Trump acting just like any other lying politician? It gets notably more difficult. “Releasing the Epstein files” was code for “draining the swamp, but more so.” Trump’s new message is, “I am the swamp.”

Even if some of the Joe Rogan-ites don’t vote for Democrats next year, I could see Epstein being the kind of thing that leads them to say, “Both parties suck,” and stay home.

BONUS: DEMOCRATS HAVE GOOD NEXT MOVES

We don’t have to endorse any conspiracies to demand accountability for Trump. Instead, we can demand an investigation of why the attorney general claimed there were bombshells in the Epstein Files, and then backtracked.

If the Epstein Files fades away as an issue, it still serves as an easy comeback. Whenever a GOP candidate said, “Trump kept his promises,” a Democrat can just say, “Epstein files” and everyone will know what they’re talking about.

If Trump does a flip-flop of his flip-flop and releases some files that exonerate him, it won’t be hard - given Trump’s own statements - to suggest that there should be some real doubt as to whether whatever the administration releases has been doctored. This gives Democrats a different way of connecting with the Joe Rogan wing of MAGA - the wing most likely to desert the GOP - without having to endorse misinformation around public health or some of the other issues that have motivated that group of voters.

Oh, and also, everything about the way Trump is handling this issue suggests he’s got something to hide.

That’s all for me today. I hope you found this piece interesting, and if you did, I hope you’ll share it.

Also, as always, please leave reviews/thoughts/etc. about It's Only Drowning (which you can get at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Bookshop.org) in the comments.

Thanks,

David

