NB: This article first appeared yesterday at MS.NOW. Since I wrote it, the tech elite have continued to rally around Jensen Huang, even pushing for his reinstatement. Trump - whose accounts have traded millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia stock - is open to bringing Huang back as well.

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Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO who was unfaithful to his wife with at least one employee and an alleged Chinese spy, has stepped down from the multitrillion-dollar business he founded. To a nontech baron, this might appear to be the bare minimum of accountability. To the Silicon Valley elite, however, it’s a national crisis.

“I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for American AI leadership,” wrote venture capitalist Shaun Maguire the day before Huang’s resignation in an X post favorably reposted by Elon Musk. “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in,” wrote defense tech CEO Palmer Luckey.

Jensen Huang, former (and perhaps future?) oligarch

Apparently, the only way for America to beat China in the artificial intelligence race is to look the other way when our tech CEOs are suspected to be recklessly supplying advanced American technology to the Chinese spies with whom they are intimately involved.

Perhaps I’m betraying a lack of superintelligence, but I can’t help but wonder whether AI dominance might be better achieved some other way. Also, while I’m not an expert on technology, I am, like most people who have worked in politics, an expert on knowing what happened in elections that have already occurred. Elon Musk spent roughly a half-billion dollars on the midterms and lost every major race he invested in. Forty-five ballot measures to restrict data centers passed around the country, while only one failed. According to exit polls, 56% of voters said AI and data centers played a crucial or major role in their vote.

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Americans aren’t necessarily anti-business or even anti-billionaire — even Californians rejected a wealth tax. But they do seem to be against these businesses and these billionaires in particular. While our would-be tech overlords weren’t on the ballot last week, they were ballot-adjacent, and it’s hard not to see Huang’s professional downfall, like Tesla’s cancellation of Cybertruck production, as part of a larger blue-tsunami effect.

We don’t want a would-be autocrat in the White House. We don’t want autocrats at the helms of our largest companies, either.

Businesses are not supposed to be run like democracies. But Nvidia was run less like a typical publicly traded firm and more like a private fiefdom.

In a Harvard survey of Fortune 500 companies, the average CEO had 10 direct reports. Huang divided responsibility among 60 underlings and never met with any of them one-on-one. This made his relationship with his team less a “first among equals” and more “god among men.” While Huang’s power was in theory checked by a board of directors, its members were in practice his handpicked friends and allies.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin has dismissed the idea of succession planning as a distraction. At Nvidia, Huang did the same. At age 60, Huang spoke of leading his company for another three or four decades, much similar to the way Xi Jinping has mused about leading China at age 150.

Most CEOs, even those with healthy egos, have nowhere near the kind of power that Huang wielded until last week. But in the world of tech giants, Nvidia was less the exception than the rule.

Many of the behemoths propping up the stock market and powering the AI revolution are not just companies. They are cults of personality. Musk and SpaceX. Jeff Bezos and Amazon. Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. Dario Amodei and Sam Altman at Anthropic and OpenAI, respectively. It’s hard to tell where the individual ends and the organization begins.

For the first two years of the second Trump administration, many tech CEOs appeared to see themselves as too big to fail, or at least too big for us to hold them accountable for their failings. The administration was receptive to that argument. But voters weren’t.

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Americans seem more aware than ever that power corrupts, and that absolute power corrupts absolutely. They may not be clamoring to “Make Corporate Governance Great Again.” But they are tired of an economic system beholden to the whims of a handful of egomaniacs, almost all of them male, many of whom are going through rather public midlife crises.

It seems likely that over the next two years, Silicon Valley will see its insistence on its own irreplaceability turned on its head. The Trump administration argued that because AI companies and their CEOs are essential national security assets, we should let them regulate themselves. Many members of the incoming Congress are likely to disagree. If the American people truly can’t do without these companies, isn’t that exactly why the American government should regulate them?

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang meeting with one of his investors

There are already any number of proposed laws to rein in the AI giants and give the public more of a say in how the next tech revolution unfolds. But as Huang’s fall from grace makes clear, the problem isn’t just out-of-control companies. It’s the out-of-control behavior of many of the people who run them.

If the tech industry wants to repair its image and avoid further angering the public and its representatives, then its leaders might have to consider the unthinkable: taking accountability for the things they say and do.

While I have no firsthand experience with this, I assume being a CEO treated as an untouchable demigod is a great deal of fun. But there’s a reason public companies aren’t supposed to be run like banana republics. In the long run, their performance suffers when there’s no way to correct the mistakes of the person at the top. We also need real competition so that even when a CEO’s personal failings affect their business, they don’t threaten to bring an entire industry or even economy down with them.

Huang’s time as a member of the oligarchy has seemingly come to an end. But the backlash to the business and political culture that produced him is just beginning. In anti-ICE protests and No Kings rallies, in red states and blue states, at town halls and ultimately at the ballot box, Americans are demanding a return to one of our country’s bedrock ideas.

If our future depends on making people too big to fail, then we already have.

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P.S. As a bonus for paid subscribers, I have some thoughts about last week’s FAA ground stoppage - and why the real problem with Sean Duffy’s messaging isn’t what he’s been saying, it’s