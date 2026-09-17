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Word Salad

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
4d

Ah, items your birthday?? I hope you’re having a day full of joy. Thank you for this beautiful piece, David. I agree with you heartily.

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1 reply by David Litt
Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
4d

Accidentally posted— continuation: was outrageous, now the entire building? Agree with you it should be offered to all Americans. Great idea. Hope it survives and the next president does just that.

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