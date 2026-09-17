To say that the American people responded to last week’s grotesque Republican Convention with a collective shrug would give us far too much credit. If anything, we responded with a collective, zombified stare.

A decade ago – in the olden days when “basket of deplorables” was a major scandal – a pastor calling the Democrats “advocates for evil” might have provoked a nationwide reckoning, or at least sustained news coverage. Ditto President Trump repeating false claims of election fraud while urging his supporters – jokingly, one hopes – to “cheat like hell” in the upcoming midterms. Or Senator Ted Cruz not responding to a heckler who loudly called for Democratic candidates to be shot, then posting a clip containing the calls for violence to his social media.

George Orwell once said that by age fifty, every man has the face he deserves

Most Americans’ attitude toward violent and divisive rhetoric hasn’t changed. We don’t condone it. But we’ve become numb to it. We notice each new tear in the fabric of society the way a dental patient on local anesthesia might notice the removal of a tooth.

Like a shot of Novocain, our lack of strong feeling is a form of self-protection – and not only where political divisions are concerned. In the face of any number of worsening global calamities, our anger, sadness, fear, and disappointment don’t seem to make much difference. Why bother feeling them at all?

The most common answer involves impact. The only thing necessary for evil to triumph, we are frequently and not unfairly reminded, is for good people to do nothing. The less we feel, the less we are likely to do. But focusing only on the ways in which indifference might degrade our society overlooks something more personal and no less important: the ways in which indifference degrades our selves. To dull our own feelings in the face of injustice is not just ineffective, misguided, or complicit. It is intrinsically wrong.

In other words, moral numbness is, however one chooses to define the word, a sin.

That’s not a term I would ordinarily consider using, but like many Jewish people, I have sin on the brain this week. This past Saturday, two days after the close of Trumpalooza, I attended services for Rosh Hashanah, the start of the ten-day season of repentance ending in Yom Kippur. The Rabbi’s sermon included a now-standard litany on all the reasons to be pessimistic about the future. I’ll admit it: I tuned that part out.

But what the Rabbi shared next – a teaching from the theologian and philosopher Joseph Soloveitchik – recaptured my fraying attention. Soloveitchik believed that human beings are not merely created in the image of God. They are called to be God’s active partners in creation. “God wills man to be creator,” Soloveitchik wrote. “His first job is to create himself as a complete being.”

Selma, 1965 *Abraham Joshua Heschel is second from the right)

I am not a religious scholar. Outside of the High Holidays, I’m not even a regular attender of religious services. But Soloveitchik’s notion made me think differently, and more critically, about my own growing exhaustion over the parade of crises we face. In his framing, to live a full existence is more than a worthy goal. It’s a spiritual obligation, part of the price of admission for being born a person and not, say, a squid.

Seen in that light, the problem with numbness is not merely that it makes us less likely to act. It’s that numbness is an act of self-erasure, one that closes us off to parts of the human experience. Soloveitchik’s contemporary Abraham Joshua Heschel, who famously “prayed with his feet” when he marched for civil rights in Selma, argued something similar. Perhaps because he placed the capacity for wonder at the center to human existence, he believed it is morally wrong to close ourselves off to the world. “The opposite of good is not evil,” he wrote. “The opposite of good is indifference.”

Nor is this idea limited to Judaism. Pope Francis frequently warned about “the globalization of indifference.” In a Sunni hadith, the Prophet Muhammad teaches that a Muslim unable to deter an evil act, or even to denounce it, is nevertheless still required to reject it “with his heart.” In other words, allowing injustice to affect us is the right thing to do, even if doing so is painful and has no broader impact whatsoever.

None of these religious thinkers argued on behalf of despair or fatalism. Rather, they remind us that in times like these, it takes courage to be disappointed, because disappointment is gratitude’s mirror image. While performative outrage on social media may have little value, the ability to feel genuine outrage on behalf of another is one of the clearest things separating us from animals, or, increasingly, from AI. Anger, frustration, and sadness are not just negative emotions. They are acts of imagination. In opening ourselves to them, we insist that this is not the only way the world can be. Such painful embrace of possibility might feel exhausting or naïve. There’s no guarantee it will have an impact on the injustices we witness. It will, however, make us more complete – and in pursuing that completeness, we fulfill one of our most basic purposes as human beings: to contribute just a little bit to creation.

On Monday, I’ll return to synagogue for Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and teshuvah. The Hebrew word is usually translated as “repentance,” but its literal meaning, “return,” hints at something more. It suggests a belief that, in the face of the available evidence, a more future is waiting for us – that this, our too-often-disappointing present, is not a norm to be accepted but an aberration to be corrected.

I’m not usually the praying type. But on one of the few days in which I make an exception, I’ll repent for, among plenty else, the times I closed myself off from the world in self-defense. I’ll hope for the courage to keep being disappointed, disgusted, even infuriated.

And I’ll ask for what is, right now, among the most important gifts of all: a heart full enough to be broken.

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P.S. Since I usually spend a few days writing the longer posts, I’m going to start doing a quick thought on the political news of the day as a bonus for paid subscribers. Today it’s: Will Trump Demolish the Kennedy Center?