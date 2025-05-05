If our Founders had wanted Donald Trump to understand the Declaration of Independence, they would have put pictures in it.

Even so, President Trump’s attempt to describe American’s founding document was a blend of tragedy and farce. In an interview with ABC News, Terry Moran asked Trump what the declaration means to him. Here’s what he said:

"Well, it means exactly what it says, it's a declaration. A declaration of unity and love and respect, and it means a lot. And it's something very special to our country."

A few things:

If a beauty pageant contestant gave this kind of answer, it would disqualify her from being named Miss America. Yet somehow, this is coming from the commander-in-chief. I’m beginning to worry that Trump’s brain worms have brain worms. First, he says that the “Declaration of Independence” means exactly what it says. Then he says, “It’s a declaration.” Good job! Then, somehow, his train of thought derails, and instead of saying “Of independence,” he says a bunch of other words, directly contradicting what he said exactly one sentence prior. Just for fun, I asked ChatGPT to estimate the grade level of a student who gave President Trump’s response to Moran’s question. It said, “This response would likely be considered average to slightly above average for a middle school student, roughly 6th to 8th grade.”

But the reason I bring up the Declaration of Independence is not that Trump hasn’t read it. It’s that the rest of us ought to. And those who have read it ought to re-read it with an eye toward understanding how to talk about dealing with this generation’s mad king.

As Trump enters his second hundred days - and tries hard to reverse his plunging poll numbers - there’s a debate among Democrats about what to focus on. Do we focus on Trump’s attacks on the rule of law, because that’s what makes him uniquely threatening to our republic? Or do we focus on kitchen-table issues, because that’s what’s dragging Trump’s approval ratings down?

Every so often, this debate jumps into public view: Elissa Slotkin traded criticisms with Bernie and AOC about whether the word “oligarchy” sounds too academic. Hakeem Jeffries came under fire with the base over a report (which he denied) that he discouraged Democratic House Members from visiting El Salvador.

More often, Democrats being Democrats, the debate rages passive-aggressively, with each side scolding the other. Team Rule of Law says tariffs come and go, but damage to our democracy will be irreversible. Team Kitchen Table says that to stop Trump, we need to win elections - and the voters who decide elections care more about their pocketbooks than they do about the rule of law.

It’s my pleasure to scold everybody and say both sides are wrong.

More than 100 days into Trump 2.0, trying to draw a distinction between “rule of law issues” and “kitchen table issues” would be like telling a pack-a-day smoker to draw a distinction between “nicotine addiction” and “shortness of breath.” Talking about one without the other rings hollow.

Choosing between democracy and the economy is, in and of itself, the wrong choice. This is all one big issue. We have to treat it that way.

The Ladder of Meaning

Which brings me back to the Declaration of Independence. To me, what makes the document so remarkable is not just the memorable lines. It’s the way Jefferson and his fellow drafters combined the lofty and the granular.

One of my speechwriting mentors, Vinca Lafleur, often talked about a concept she called “the ladder of meaning.”

At the top of the ladder are big ideas - values, principles, self-evident truths. At the bottom of the ladder are small personal details. Great pieces of rhetoric often leap back and forth between top and bottom.

(By the way, we've already done the drawing for people who pre-order my upcoming book and entered to win a one-on-one speech coaching session. I'll announce the winners soon. But a piece of writing advice I'm happy to give away to everyone is this: if something feels mediocre, there's a good chance it's stuck in the middle of the ladder of meaning. Try pushing it up, so it's about values; or down, so it's about details.)

If you look at the Declaration of Independence, it starts with huge, consequential, world-historical principles. All men are created equal. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Consent of the government. But instead of stopping there, or waxing poetic on the nature of each self-evident truth, the Declaration goes into a list of far more granular complaints.

Some of these - particularly on the rule of law side - make you wonder if Trump didn’t isn’t trying to emulate King George III. Among the revolutionaries’ grievances with the king were:

“He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone.”

“Transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offenses.”

“He has excited domestic insurrections among us.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump starts trying to quarter troops in Americans’ homes.

But the Declaration doesn’t limit its scope to attacks on sovereignty. It also lists attacks on the economy.

“For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world.”

“For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent.”

“He has endeavored to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners.”

(It’s worth noting - even if only for irony’s sake - that one reason Americans fought a war for independence was that our immigration policy wasn’t lenient enough.)

More than that, it’s clear that Jefferson and his fellow drafters didn’t want to choose between the rule of law and the kitchen table. In fact, they rejected the choice entirely. They could have said, “Here’s a list of threats to our freedom, and here’s a list of threats to our prosperity.” But they didn’t divide their points into categories in that way. Right after that line about taxes, for example, comes a line about trial by jury.

The effect - and the lesson we should learn - is that the rule of law and the economy are tied together. Tyrants don’t just oppress their people. They impoverish them.

Trump Made Democrats Look Savvier than They Are

During the campaign, Trump and his team spent a lot of time trying to claim that MAGA was a movement driven by common sense. At the start of his second term, it seemed like he was going to make a similar effort as president. He even called for “a revolution of common sense” in his inaugural address.

What’s surprised me, though - particularly in the second 50 days of Trump’s first 100 - was how the administration barely bothered to come up with talking points. Maybe they genuinely thought the tariffs would go well. Maybe they thought Americans would be eager to deport people to gulags in El Salvador without due process. Maybe they were just high on their own supply, in the way all presidential teams tend to be high on their own supply after winning an election.

Probably all three.

In any event, for the last month or so, Trump hasn’t really tried to win the battle for public opinion. He’s kept his base in line. And he’s done lots of stuff - like posting an AI picture of him as pope - that reminds me of Gaston flexing his biceps in Beauty and the Beast. People who are already smitten with him find his display swoon-worthy. But they were already swooning - that’s what made them smitten. If you’re not LeFou or one of several breathy French ladies at a tavern, you have to wonder: who is this for?

As Paul Begala said, the Titanic didn’t have a communications problem, it had an iceberg problem. It was always going to be hard to tank the economy and without poll numbers taking a hit. But Trump’s decision to abandon the messaging fight both hastened and deepened his slide.

Here’s the other thing, though: it also made Democrats look good. Was it a good idea for Democrats in Congress to take Trump’s bait, and turn from talking about tariffs to talking about Abrego Garcia in El Salvador? Was it good for Bernie and AOC to go out and talk about oligarchy? Was it good for people from swing states like Elissa Slotkin to stay focused on kitchen-table issues? The answer was, basically, “Yes.” With Trump busy flexing for his admirers, Democrats had the field free to make their case.

That’s changing. Trump isn’t a great communicator - he seems, for example, fixated on the economic argument that girls should get fewer dolls at Christmas - but starting last week, he at least began trying again. The ABC Interview was part of that. He did NBC over the weekend. Fox News trotted out Jesse Watters for - I can’t believe I’m saying this - a puff about “Big Balls” and DOGE.

Also, the administration seems to have landed on some talking points that could at least theoretically be persuasive to persuadable Americans. Rather than spend all their time defending its decision to ship Kilmar Abrego Garcia to CECOT, the Trump Team is trying to have a debate about whether every undocumented immigrant deserves a length trial. Rather than simply tell Americans, “No pain, no gain,” on the economy, Trump is trying to blame Biden for the bad stuff while taking credit for the good stuff.

I think both of these moves are coming a little too late. But they show that the administration realizes how bad its approval rating had gotten, and they’re at least trying to fix it.

Democrats, in other words, no longer have the field to themselves. Which means they might discover the tactics that worked well in April don’t work as well in May.

No Taxation Without Representation, the Redux

If one is deciding how to conduct one’s personal life, “What Would Thomas Jefferson Do?” might not be a helpful question to ask. If, on the other hand, one is trying to articulate the reasons for standing firm against a would-be tyrant, it’s more appropriate.

And in this case, the Jeffersonian approach is pretty clear. Stop treating the rule of law and the kitchen table as two separate things, and start treating them as the same thing.

What does that look like in practice?

When Democrats are focused on what’s happening to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and others like him, don’t stop at saying, “If there’s no due process for one of us, there’s no due process for any of us.” That’s true, and it’s worth saying, but it’s theoretical. The other issue is bigger and broader - Trump and Musk are going mad with power. And no leader in history has ever said, “I’m drunk with power on every issue except those relating to the economy.” You can’t have free markets without free people.

That’s the link between shipping non-criminals to a El Salvadorian prison without due process and tanking the economy based largely on the fact that Trump doesn’t understand what a trade deficit is. Checks and balances are there precisely because (in the wise words of Kanye before he went nuts), no one man should have all that power.

In fact, one reasons we decided to start our own country in the first place was that we didn’t want the health of our economy to be dependent on a crazy guy’s mood swings.

When Democrats are talking about the kitchen table issues, meanwhile, it’s not enough to point out all the reasons Trump will be bad for businesses and workers. It’s important to point out why. A lot of persuadable voters, particularly those who voted for Trump, will be skeptical that anyone would intentionally destroy the economy - particularly if that person is known for having a big ego and wanting to be seen as a success. What I suspect will convince many of those voters - because it’s both true and obvious to anyone watching Trump these days - is that he might unintentionally destroy the economy, because he’s consumed by hubris and has kicked the adults out of the room.

“Trump wants to make you poorer” is way less convincing than, “Trump’s on a power trip.”

A Message for a Landslide

Slightly more than 100 days in, I feel like the conventional wisdom, politically speaking, is a weird mix of complacency and fatalism. On one hand, at least in D.C., everyone assumes that Democrats will win the House. On the other hand, everyone also assumes Democrats won’t win the Senate - that states like Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, where Trump won handily, will be out of reach.

Why assume that?

Yes, many of us have been hoping that the next election will finally be the one where the electorate rises up to reject MAGA decisively. And we’ve been disappointed every time. But Trump is acting fundamentally differently than he did before - is there any reason to think his actions can’t provoke an equal and opposite reaction from the electorate? Trump has already inspired an electoral backlash in Canada and Australia. It can happen here.

But not if we insist on a message that only half meets the moment. The problem isn’t just tariffs. The problem isn’t just the attacks on the rule of law. It’s an out-of-control president taking a chainsaw to all the things that make us so lucky to be Americans. In that frame, we don’t even need voters to reject Trump to win elections in red states like Iowa or Ohio. All we need to do is convince voters that - for the sake of their freedom and their finances - it’s better to have legislators who act as a check and balance when Trump goes too far.

To borrow a phrase from President Obama, choosing between Team Rule of Law and Team Kitchen Table reflects a poverty of ambition. Our Founders understood that.

Hopefully we do, too.