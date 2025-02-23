One of my proudest accomplishments remains getting a few headlines in The Onion as a freelancer in 2008. One aged incredibly poorly! Another is an aughts time capsule. None, sadly, are classics.

As opposed to this Onion headline, from 2004:

Libertarian Reluctantly Calls Fire Department

That joke reached peak tragic relevance early last month, when Keith Wasserman, a L.A. real estate developer, tweeted that he’d pay any amount for private firefighters to save his home. The internet realized that Wasserman had a high net worth and a long history of bragging about not paying taxes, which pay for things like firefighters, so dunking ensued:

To be fair, I don’t know that Wasserman ever described himself as a libertarian. But I bet he did. Because libertarianism is having a moment. Especially among a certain type of guy.

I should be clear that a) I’m not a historian of political philosophies and b) neither are most of the people calling themselves libertarian. Instead, among certain groups of previously apolitical men - young men who work in ambitious industries like tech and finance; young men who work with their hands; middle-aged men going through stuff - describing yourself as “libertarian,” or “libertarian-leaning,” or “a classical liberal” (which in this context just means “basically a libertarian”) is now in vogue. For these new believers, libertarianism is less a deeply held set of political beliefs and more of a vibe.

In a way, that’s nothing new. Libertarianism has always been a vibe, a set of abstract principles interesting to people who find debating abstract principles interesting but disregarded by everyone else. Almost everyone with real power in our political system, from either party, knew that libertarianism – or anything close to it – was unworkable in practice.

Elon Musk is leading a kind of national Tide Pod challenge. A bunch of permanent adolescents are doing something wildly dangerous because it sounds cool and rebellious and people on the internet will give them attention.

That’s one of the reasons Trump 2.0 is so jarring. Elon and the Elonettes aren’t just skeptical of big government. They’re dismissive of all government. Their attitude that the entire public sector - and by extension, anyone who’s dedicated some or all of their life to it - is useless and bad.

Here’s the thing: Elon Musk is a smart guy. He was right about making electric cars and launching rockets for profit, he was right about who would win the election, he was right that he could turn a social media network into a propaganda factory. So during the first days of this new era, I often found myself wondering:

What if he’s right about government, too?

It turns out there was no need to worry. About that one specific thing. There was lots of need to worry about everything else.

Libertarianism has always been pretty silly. But now, for the first time in American history, our country is being run by people who aren’t in on the joke.

From Cult Worship to… Maybe Also Cult Worship?

In doing research for my most recent book, I came across a guy named Robert LeFevre. For most of the mid-20th century he ran an unaccredited school called Freedom College that brought together leading right-wing intellectuals. He also gave public lectures all over the country. When he died, the Los Angeles Times called him “one of the nation’s best-known proponents of libertarianism.”

Before that, he was a cult leader.

The cult in question was called I AM. It was very popular in the 1930s, and LeFevre was an early member who rose through the ranks. I AM was tame by cult standards (LeFevre once claimed he drove twenty miles on a winding road while asleep), but it also squeezed a lot of money out of its adherents and was, according to federal authorities, a scam. Its founders were eventually arrested for fraud. LeFevre was high up enough to be indicted, but he was never charged.

As far as I’m concerned, wide lapels were also a cult

We all go through phases; some of us go through run-a-scammy-cult phases. But when one of the “leading libertarian philosophers” of the 20th century started his intellectual life as a con artist and/or delusional maniac, that seems a little unserious.

LeFevre’s writing, (or what I’ve read of it, he wrote a lot), is almost literally sophomoric. It’s the kind of thing that would feel profound on a stoned college weeknight, but that you’d look back on as an adult worldly embarrassment. For example, one of LeFevre’s most popular anti-government lectures boiled down to, “The Constitution is illegitimate because it was ratified before we were born and none of us got to approve it.” I mean, sure? On one hand, it’s unfair that we don’t get to personally create the world to our liking before entering it. On the other hand, to make this fact an organizing philosophy for how America’s leaders should behave is, to use a political-science term, really stupid.

The Rise of the Private-Jet Right

But one group of people loved Robert Lefevre. Rich people.

Not all rich people. But enough to make running an unaccredited libertarian school prestigious and lucrative, far more so than running a cult. It’s not hard to see why. For a certain subset of the ultra-wealthy, the ultimate luxury good is a smart-sounding person who will tell you, using lots of big words, that you’re the center of the universe.

If you wanted to design a psyop to make ordinary Americans appreciate the federal government, you’d probably come up with something like DOGE.

Not all libertarian philosophers were as tacky as Robert LeFevre. You also had people like Ludwig Von Mises, Fredrich Hayek, Robert Nozick, and Murray Rothbard, who I assume spent most of his life jealous that all of his compatriots had cooler names than he did. Some of these intellectuals are still held in high esteem. But they’re all intellectuals. Democrats are criticized - often fairly - for taking much of their language and worldview from the world of academia (for example, with critical race theory). So it’s notable that most small-government ideology comes from the ivory tower as well.

To their credit, the GOP used to understand this. The party of George W. Bush and Mitch McConnell revolved around a basic understanding: most Americans want to pay less taxes and like complaining about “the government,” but they like most things government does. GOP candidates would run on small government - which seemed principled - and then cut taxes and regulations while keeping or even expanding benefits, which kept people happy.

But most of the tech barons haven’t been Republicans for very long. And they have a very different idea about what government is for, and how much of it we can realistically get rid of.

In her Newsletter “Fresh Hell,” Tina Brown writes that flying private is “the moment when you leave the human race forever.” I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the people most responsible for Making Libertarianism Cool Again - Elon Musk, Marc Andreesan, Peter Theil, Donald Trump – haven’t flown commercial in years, maybe decades.

Peter Thiel and Elon Musk can afford to do what Robert LeFevre only dreamed of. Wildfire threatens your house? Hire private firefighters. Criminals threaten your safety? Hire private security. Climate change threaten your planet? Buy an apocalypse bunker in New Zealand. If you’re a multi-millionaire you can buy lots of goods and services, but you still live in a society. If you’re a multi-billionaire, civilization isn’t something you’re stuck with - it’s something you can build for yourself.

Arsonists in the Henhouse (Or, How We Win Back Our Bros)

In a strange way, however, libertarianism’s dangerous lack of seriousness gives the anti-MAGA coalition an opening. Because most of the people who suddenly call themselves libertarian aren’t philosophers or political theorists. They don’t have deep conviction about the role of the state, or a favorite character from Atlas Shrugged. What they’re trying to tell us is not about what they believe, but what they care about.

And what they care about is independence.

Leading up to 2024, the story Thiel and Musk and Horowitz and Rogan told their audiences was, in a nutshell, Biden and the Democrats are controlling you.” They took away freedom to move during the pandemic; they’re taking away your freedom to speak your mind with cancel culture; they’re taking away your freedom to spend your hard-earned money with taxes; they’re taking away your freedom to be a man with feminism; they’re taking away your freedom to reach your full potential with DEI.

It was, obviously, a compelling story. And Democrats should do some thinking about why so many people were convinced. But in the short term, it’s hard to imagine a group of voters more primed to feel betrayed by Trump than those who wanted to feel more independent.

Because all Trump cares about is control. He wants to be king; he wants to be dictator on Day One; he wants to tell women what to do with their bodies; he wants to tell you which bathroom to use; he wants to tell you which books your kids can and can’t read; he wants to take down entire industries; he wants the Panama Canal; he wants to make you pay more for eggs so that he can cut Elon’s taxes; he wants to run the Kennedy Center with an iron fist.

I don’t mean to say every neo-libertarian has, or even will have, buyers’ remorse. If you’re into guns and crypto and don’t know a lot of undocumented immigrants, Trumpism might at first seem like a good deal. But as libertarianism plays out in practice, people are likely to see - with a vividness the Biden and Harris campaigns couldn’t possibly have conjured before the fact - that they took firefighters and police and weather forecasting and the post office and an independent federal reserve and so much else for granted.

So here’s our task - or at least, one of many. We need to make the case to disaffected Trump voters that when done right, government isn’t in charge of your life. Government is what lets you take charge of your life. Government protects you when disaster strikes so you can focus on building a small business rather than digging a bunker. Government makes the rich pay their fair share in taxes so that your kids have schools that help reach their full potential. Government invests in basic health research because nothing puts a crimp in your personal independence more than death. And yes, government invests in things like cops and the military so that people don’t come and take your stuff.

The Harris Campaign was right to say Trump was a threat to our freedom. Too few people listened, but they’re starting to listen now. If we recognize how much Americans care about being independent - if we stop being the party that tells you to eat your vegetables because we said so, and instead be the party that gives you the tools you need to take control of your life, then we might begin to see a path out of this mess.

Repositioning the anti-MAGA movement in this way won’t be easy. But the alternative is doing the Tide Pod challenge. And I’m way too old for that.