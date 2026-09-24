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Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
Sep 24

You’re right on target: a survey published this week by “Liberal Currents”: economy, inflation, and cost of living was respondents biggest issues they want a future (Democrat) president to tackle. But first we know these issues must be discussed by Democrats!

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1 reply by David Litt
Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
Sep 24

Democrats MUST pound ‘till the cows come home on the issues that matter most to people! Look forward to your thoughts on this in a later post.

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