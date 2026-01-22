A New York Times poll came out today, and it’s full of unpleasant news for President Trump. His overall approval rating is 40 percent. On immigration (once his strongest issue)? also 40 percent. And what about the cost of living, the issue that won Trump a second term? Just 34 percent.

But those numbers look positively rosy compared to Trump’s worst issue. Just 22 percent of Americans approve of the way he’s handling it. Even Republican voters - who tend to approve of basically everything Trump does - are split 50-50. And the disapproval margin of -64 is so massive it’s hard to find something to compare it to. To put it in some context: anchovies, America’s most hated food, have a disapproval margin of -40.

What is this incredibly toxic issue for Trump? If you guessed “The Epstein Files” then you were right.

Trump will never admit it - but these are the kind of numbers that age White House staffers prematurely

First of all, because World Salad is my newsletter and I reserve the right be petty, I called it. Second, if you’re one of those people who, whenever I write about anything Trump is doing, comment to say that this is all just a big distraction from the Epstein files, I owe you some kudos: according to the latest polling, you may well be right.

But this is where Trump and co. have put Democrats in a bind. Every day we’re not talking about the Epstein Files is, comparatively, a win for Trump. At the same time, we can’t not talk about ICE terrorizing Americans in Minneapolis, or Trump’s dangerous new fixation on Greenland (even if he keeps calling it Iceland), or the fact that grocery prices keep going up. These stories might be distracting, but they aren’t “just distractions.” They’re important ! Also, they’ve captured the public interest, and in an increasingly algorithm-driven world, the way to get people’s attention is to talk about what they’re already interested in.

So here, in short, is the problem: Democrats have to keep the Epstein Files in the news without ignoring everything else going on or whining about distractions.

And here, in short, is the solution: a Trump-style nickname.

Like most people who are over the age of twelve, I once thought that Trump’s strategy of nicknaming his opponents was juvenile and undignified. I still think that. But Trump understands that something can be juvenile, undignified, and still effective.

Our side hasn’t figured the nickname thing yet. Frankly, it drives me nuts when fellow progressives - usually online ones - say “The Orange Man” or “Cheeto” or whatever instead of President Trump. Or take a look at this list of 41 suggested Trump nicknames written by, rather oddly, Ralph Nader. One of them is “Daily Lawbreaking Donald.” Another is “Trump-serial Abuser of Women.”

I don’t want to be rude, but I’m beginning to wonder if Ralph Nader getting involved in politics might be counterproductive.

I think people like nicknames that are insulting. It feels good to be openly contemptuous of a guy who deserves it, and disrespectful toward someone who demands mob-boss-style respect. But that’s exactly why they don’t do any good. They’re preaching to the choir.

Trump has used a few insult-forward nicknames, too. Take, for example, his attempt to dub Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, “Wacky Jacky.” That sounds like a schoolyard taunt. But it didn’t stick. In part because Jacky Rosen may be many things, but wacky? Definitely not.

The public face of wackiness, apparently.

The Trump nicknames that stick seem like insults. But they work because they aren’t just insults. Take “Little Marco.” Yes, Trump was making fun of his 5’9” stature (or, by standards, tall). But he also got at a deeper interior smallness - he realized, before the rest of us did, that Rubio’s statesman act was as fragile as the candy shell on an M&M. He found something voters hadn’t yet realized they cared about, and hammered it home.

The same was true with “Crooked Hillary.” Clinton’s biggest weakness in the 2016 was voters’ sense that she was part of a corrupt system, and that she wasn’t trustworthy. (Yes, this is all absolutely galling, especially in retrospect.) “Crooked Hillary” turned every mention of his opponent into a chance to highlight voters’ biggest concern with her.

So what would an effective nickname for Trump look like? Easy.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s Best Friend Donald Trump.”

This is true. (Technically Epstein referred to himself as Trump’s “closest” friend, but that feels like a distinction without a difference.) It connects every issue to Trump’s worst issue. It’s a less-whiny shorthand for “this is a distraction from Jeffrey Epstein.” It gets under Trump’s skin in the way a taunt wouldn’t. Trump’s allies love to say that he’s a “counterpuncher.” But what we’ve seen - during the presidential debates, and more recently during the shutdown - is that when Trump feels thrown off his game he reacts by shooting himself in the foot. Bonus: it implicates the people trying to protect Trump, such as former “release the files” cheerleader J.D. Vance.

Rather than keep trying to argue that we have, finally, found the right nickname for Trump. I’m just going to end this post by giving some examples:

“Jeffrey Epstein’s Best Friend Donald Trump is using ICE to terrorize American citizens who oppose his agenda.”

“Jeffrey Epstein’s Best Friend Donald Trump has turned the Justice Department into a tool of retribution.”

“Jeffrey Epstein’s Best Friend Donald Trump just pardoned yet another corrupt politician who donated millions of dollars to his campaign.”

Sounds good, no?

