User's avatar
David Miller's avatar
David Miller
Jan 6

Good insight on Vance. I hadn't seen it anyway else and didn't notice his absence--because I can't stand to watch Trump's sycophantic gatherings. My pet peeve that seems to bother no one else: Why does Trump treat Mar-a-Lago as if it were a government building? There's enough left of the White House, that it's usable. So, my suggestion: Congress should seize Mar-a-Lago, nationalize it, and collect all its fat-cat dues to pay down the national debt. Maybe Vance could help. (BTW, I enjoyed It's Only Drowning.)

1 reply by David Litt
James B.'s avatar
James B.
Jan 6

A very informative, but sobering analysis on why a Baby Cheeks Vance administration might be even worse than that of Cankles Don’s so-called administration.

