“We are ending the era of endless wars.” - Donald Trump, 2020

“We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about. That we shouldn't be involved with. Instead, our focus must be on defeating terrorism and destroying ISIS.” - Donald Trump, 2016

“We’re getting out of these endless wars — these ridiculous, endless wars. We should have never been there in the first place.” - Donald Trump, 2020

"We're not afraid of boots on the ground” - Donald Trump, this week

One of my New Year’s resolutions has been to be on vacation while I’m on vacation. So while Trump was giving a press conference announcing the capture of Nicolas Maduro, and more diligent Substackers rushed to their keyboards, Jacqui and I were snorkeling in Hawaii.

We saw a whole bunch of colorful fishes, and also an octopus that eyed us skeptically from behind a rock, and I don’t think the world is that much worse off because it had to wait a few more days for my opinions.

The upshot of all of this is that now I’m back in Asbury Park, and everything than can be discussed has been discussed: the military operation, Maduro’s court appearance in New York City, Trump’s sidelining of Venezuela’s democratically elected leaders, his announcement US is now “in charge of” Venezuela, his establishment of a new “Donroe Doctrine” that gives America the right to remove leaders anywhere Central and South America for basically any reason.

But there’s one thing I haven’t seen covered at all, and I think it’s one of the most important developments of the past few days:

Where the heck is JD Vance?

Before we answer that question, a quick PSA: my latest book, It’s Only Drowning is 50% off for Barnes and Noble’s post-holiday sale. If you’ve been interested in the book, but haven’t picked up a copy yet, you can now do so for the price of a single cup of coffee, provided your local coffee shop charges $14.99 per cup.

Okay, back to JD Vance. In the most literal sense, he was nowhere to be found. The Trump team set up a situation room at Mar-A-Lago, and posted tons of photos of his team sitting around a table watching the operation unfold. Looking at them, you’d think that Pete Hegseth or Marco Rubio was Vice President.

The actual VP wasn’t even physically there - although Vance met with Trump earlier in the day, and (according to the famously honest press team at the White House) monitored the raid via videoconference - he wasn’t in the room where it happened.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! If you find this interesting, I hope you’ll share it! Share

The White House claims that if Vance had motorcaded over to Mar-a-Lago on short notice, that would have tipped off the Venezuelans. That sounds pretty flimsy. One upside to being the Trump Team is that people are always doing weird and unpredictable stuff, including showing up at Mar-a-Lago at odd hours. Also, that doesn’t explain why Vance immediately went home to Cincinnati after the raid, and didn’t appear at any of the many press conferences and victory laps Trump and his team has taken since.

At first glance, it would seem like the VP’s been sidelined. Maybe Marco Rubio is suddenly grabbing an inside lane to win Trump’s favor, and with it the 2028 nomination.

But I don’t think so. I think it’s far more likely that the vice president has intentionally kept himself out of the spotlight. And understanding why he wants no credit for what is supposedly a foreign-policy triumph should make us even more concerned about what will happen next to South American - and what will happen to the United States during the 2028 campaign.

One of the most important documents in politics last year came from The Manhattan Institute, a very very conservative think tank. It found that a majority of Republicans are still conservative on a wide variety of issues, a large minority - 30% - are what they call “new entrants.” These Trump voters are not your father’s Republicans. They:

Either voted for a Democrat in 2016 or 2020, or didn’t vote.

Are more likely to believe 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Are younger, more male, and more diverse.

Are more likely to hold racist or anti-semitic views.

Are “more likely, often substantially more likely, to hold progressive views across nearly every major policy domain.”

These new entrants aren’t a majority of Republican voters. But without the New Entrants, Trump’s narrow popular-vote win would have been a landslide loss.

If you’ve read It’s Only Drowning, you can probably guess my theory about why Trump appeals to the new entrants. 1) He promises to put more money in your pocket. 2) He projects a certain kind of boys-will-be-boys masculinity that pisses off the professional class. And 3) he’s entertaining.

Let’s assume, for a second, that Trump’s economic policies don’t create the miraculous working-class boom that’s been promised. All that’s holding the Trump coalition together is Donald Trump’s personal charisma.

So that’s JD Vance’s challenge: he’s way smarter than Trump, and way less charismatic. The best way to understand his actions over the next three years will be as follows: in the same way a chatbot reverse-engineers speech patterns using reams of training data, Vance is trying to reverse-engineer the Trump coalition without possessing any of Trump’s cult-of-personality clout or charm.

It won’t be easy. The Manhattan Institute survey found that Trump’s favorability margin remains a sky-high 77 percent among New Entrant Republicans, while Vance’s is more than 20 points lower, at just 51 percent.

Okay, let’s bring this back to Venezuela.

Vance knows that among New Entrant Republicans (who, from here on out, I’ll refer to as the “Rogan Republicans,” which is reductive but also pretty accurate), military intervention is incredibly unpopular. They hate that the U.S. spent money supporting Ukraine. They hate that the U.S. spends money supporting Israel. They cheered on DOGE when it slashed USAID. The principle is really clear, even if I don’t agree with it: we should stop worrying about what goes on in other countries and worry about our own country instead.

Here was Rogan himself, interviewing Trump in October, 2024:

What do you do differently and how do you change this course that it seems we are on for World War III? How do you get us out of Ukraine? How do you stop what's going on in the Middle East? How do you put a stop to this?

Trump’s answer began, “It's an easy question, because I think I can do it easily.” So that hasn’t aged well. But the broader point is that when Trump said he wasn’t a globalist, or a fan of military interventions, the Rogan Republicans believed him.

If JD Vance, a smart person with access to lots of information, believed that military adventurism in Venezuela would end well and end quickly, he no doubt would have elbowed Rubio out of all of the post-raid briefings. Instead, he’s happy to let his main rival take center stage.

To Vance, watching Rubio hog the credit for seizing a foreign country’s oil must be like watching Pandora hog the credit for opening a box.

Share

I hope we all get lucky and everything goes well - for the Venezuelan people, and for the American people. But it’s far more likely that this ends poorly. Foreign policy experts know it. The vice president knows it. And he knows that if and when this latest military adventure comes back to haunt us, it will drive another wedge into the MAGA coalition’s biggest fault line.

But it also means that, where Trump is confident he can use his personal charm to sway the Rogan Republicans, Vance is willing to let the Rogan Republicans lead him. And that’s a very scary thing right now - because many (not all) of the new Republican voters who are conspiracy-minded, and more tolerant of racism and antisemitism, are going to start at Joe Rogan or the Flagrant Podcast, and end up with neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes, who regularly calls for political and violence. This is already happening - fueled, in part, by engagement farming and algorithm manipulation on social media.

A small but real number of 2024 Rogan Republicans will be 2028 Fuentes Republicans. And Vance has made clear they’ll be welcome in his coalition. He’ll take the votes of Core Republicans for granted, and let himself be governed by the right wing’s most extreme voices, because he doesn’t see any other path to victory.

In the midterms, that might not matter. The New Republicans are less likely to vote, and more likely to vote for Democrats. But in the 2028 campaign, JD Vance has already made clear which faction matters most to him.

A Vance first term, in other words, wouldn’t be the same as a Trump third term. In many ways, it would be much worse. Where Trump owes favors to the oil companies, Vance could owe favors to the neo-Nazis. In my personal and professional opinion, doing favors for neo-Nazis is a bad idea.

Democrats need to be clear-eyed about all of this. And that starts by making sure Vance co-owns every Trump disaster, foreign-policy or otherwise.

Leave a comment