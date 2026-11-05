Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rosenblatt's avatar
Bill Rosenblatt
2d

Funny, seems according to headlines in the NY Post, they've started to turn on him already.

Reply
Share
J.T. Murphy's avatar
J.T. Murphy
2d

J.D., the stench never really washes off. It’s like the paint bombs that go off when money is stolen from a bank.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Litt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture