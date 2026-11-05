Shortly after Tuesday night’s tsunami, JD Vance posted a long Twitter essay about all the reasons Republicans lost. None of which, according to him, had anything to do with JD Vance.

Luckily for us at Word Salad, he had more to say. So without further ado, I’m proud to share this exclusive election post-mortem by JD Vance.

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Hi America. It’s me. JD Vance. You probably haven’t heard from me recently, because for the past two years I’ve been doing absolutely nothing related to politics or policy or the current state of our country.

Okay, yes, technically I’ve been living in the Naval Observatory, where the vice president lives. But that’s a coincidence. I’m just really into naval observation. In fact, I’ve been so focused on observing navies and/or observing on behalf of navies that I just haven’t had the time to read the news, much less make disastrous decisions that have made life worse for millions of Americans.

But the other day, I was talking to a friend who (unlike me, remember) is pretty involved in politics. He told me the Republicans did really badly in the midterms.

I was stunned!

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So stunned, in fact, that I put down my naval telescope and did some reading about what’s been going on in America. And honestly, I can see why people are so upset.

Apparently - and again, this is the first I’m hearing of this - Americans elected this guy named Donald Trump the president. I had no idea who this Trump fellow is, of course. But I Googled him, and boy oh boy was I surprised. Did you know he was the host of a reality TV show? And that he bankrupted a bunch of casinos? And was found guilty of 34 felonies?

Who on earth decided a guy like that would make a good president?

I found that this Trump guy falls asleep in meetings, too - not just once, but, like, all the time. I can’t imagine supporting someone so obviously unfit.

It’s too bad I wasn’t at all involved in current events over the past two years, because if I had been, you can bet I would have sounded the alarm about this Trump fellow. For example, I never would have let him pick a warmongering Fox News as Secretary of Defense. That Pete Hegseth guy is out of control.

Frankly, anyone who supported his nomination should be ashamed.

According to a top pollster I just happened to be chatting with, the biggest issue that dragged down Republicans in this election was the Iran War. It turns out - and honestly I had to read this twice because I almost couldn’t believe it - that Donald Trump campaigned on not starting dumb wars in the Middle East, and then he started a dumb war in the Middle East.

How crazy is that?

Even worse, some people who knew better promised voters that Trump was anti-war. A few even wrote Wall Street Journal op-eds with lines like, “He has my support in 2024 because I know he won’t send recklessly send Americans to fight overseas.”

Can you imagine how embarrassing it must be for people who wrote that kind of misleading garbage? If I ever did something like that, I’d naturally expect to be held responsible for the Iran War and for the political disaster that inevitably followed.

Good thing I would never do something like that.

If only President Trump had asked for my advice, or hired me in some capacity, I might have been able to stop this terrible war from happening. If for some reason I couldn’t stop it, I would definitely have successfully negotiated a ceasefire as quickly as possible. But tragically, I only found out about this war yesterday, so there was nothing I could do to help.

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As I kept doing research into Republicans’ terrible election night, I learned that Iran wasn’t the only issue that hurt them. It turns out that the cost of living got way too high. You’d think that the administration would have focused on bringing down prices. If I’d been part of Trump’s team - especially if I’d been one of the main guys - that’s exactly what I would have done. But instead, you had the president and senior White House officials focused on Trump’s renovation projects.

Don’t believe me? Here’s a picture I found of Republican Congresswoman Julie Fedorchak and some other guy celebrating Trump’s Rose Garden makeover at a fancy dinner - all while regular Americans struggled to afford groceries.

Right - Julie Fedorchak (R-ND); Left - Unknown

I still have a lot more to learn about what happened over the past two years. I’ve seen a few reports that the administration pursued a monstrous immigration policy and did a ton of favors for Putin and cut taxes for billionaire donors while kicking working Americans off Medicaid. If even a fraction of that stuff is true, it would be total political malpractice.

But of course, I’m still wrapping my head around all this new information. All I know for sure is that this Donald Trump person did a terrible job, and his party got what it deserved. Frankly, as a loyal Republican who had nothing to do with any of this, I’m outraged at our commander-in-chief.

And once I find out who Trump’s Vice President is, I’ll be pretty pissed at that guy, too.

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