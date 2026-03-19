Inside Iran Wargames (w/ Middle East Expert Ilan Goldenberg)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript195Inside Iran Wargames (w/ Middle East Expert Ilan Goldenberg)A recording from David Litt's live videoDavid Litt and Ilan GoldenbergMar 19, 2026195ShareTranscriptGet more from David Litt in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWord SaladSubscribeAuthorsDavid LittIlan GoldenbergWrites Word on the Street SubscribeRecent PostsShould Dems “Double Down on Normal?”Mar 10 • David Litt and Steve SchaleKyle Thiermann Live w/ David (panic, preparation, and interviewing your parents)Feb 13 • David Litt and Kyle ThiermannIs Sports Gambling Corrupting Our Government? (w Danny Funt)Feb 6 • David Litt and Danny FuntThe Junk Biology Behind "Alpha Males" (w/ transcript) Oct 29, 2025 • David LittMichelle Obama's Speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz on Her New Book, "As A Jew" Sep 10, 2025 • David LittCivics Made Easy (w/ Ben Sheehan) Aug 4, 2025 • David Litt and Ben SheehanLive with Terry MoranJul 30, 2025 • David Litt and Terry Moran