I just got back from two weeks in Kenya.

It was a great trip. Jacqui and I saw a ton of cool animals, including lions, elephants, and an endangered golden-rumped elephant shrew which actually had a golden rump!

Am I about to show you a bunch of vacation pictures? Yes. Yes I am.

Lions fighting over lunch

Hippos at night

Not pictured: golden-rumped elephant shrew

But we didn’t just look at animals. We also met a lot of fascinating people. And while we didn’t spend a ton of time talking about US politics, I learned a lot about our country.

A quick disclaimer: this is one of those essays where the writer takes single interaction and draws a giant sweeping conclusion. So maybe my experience with one of our guides, who I’ll call Michael, didn’t mean anything.

But maybe it did.

Michael is from Narok County, part of the Maasai Mara region of southern Kenya, on the border with Tanzania and Serengeti National Park. Like most people in the area, he’s from the Maasai tribe, and when he wasn’t helping us find cool animals he told us a lot about Maasai culture.

Michael didn’t have his two bottom front teeth, for example. They were removed in a traditional ceremony when he was ten years old.

(Michael also told us about about being circumcised at fifteen. I certainly do not believe any culture is better than any other. That said, hearing his description, I definitely don’t envy the Maasai.)

Michael is younger than I am. I suspect he’s in his early thirties. Yet in a way, he’s lived through far more history than I have. The stories he told about growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s were from a completely different era – not much electricity, no cell phones, no internet, no mobile banking, no TV.

Today, he explained, Maasai Gen Zers no longer have their bottom teeth removed. Also, they’re all on TikTok.

But one story in particular stood out.

Michael had taken us on a full day drive through the Mara reserve to try and spot one of the famous river crossings where thousands of wildebeests stampede from one bank to another. It took a while - wildebeest are apparently notoriously poor at sticking to a schedule - and afterwards we had a late lunch on a picnic table in the bush, before driving past several Maasai villages on the way back to our camp. As we drove by, groups of children would wave and shout at the vehicles.

That’s when Michael said something I’ll remember for a long time.

“When I was growing up,” he told Jacqui and me, “we didn’t wave at any of the trucks. Unless they were printed U-S-A-I-D.”

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I asked him what he meant.

“There was a rumor that foreigners would take away children,” he explained. “We were scared of them. But if a truck said USAID, we knew it was there to help us.”

He listed just a few of the items those trucks delivered when he was a child: food, cooking fuel, medical supplies, school uniforms. The Maasai Mara is hardly a wealthy region today. But it’s far more developed than it used to be – not just because there’s more wealth, but because there are more health clinics and schools. USAID wasn’t the only reason for that. But it was a big one.

“Why did they get rid of that?” Michael asked. We’d already had the Trump talk – he knew I used to work for Obama – but even so, he seemed genuinely curious.

The best I could do was to answer totally inadequately.

“I don’t know. It’s a total mess.”

I think the most profound statement a politician has made this year came from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Davos.

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“Nostalgia,” he said, “Is not a strategy.”

He’s right, of course. There’s no going back. And those who pretend the past was perfect overlook, often intentionally, the many things we got wrong. The whole Make America Great Again movement is based on this kind of dangerous and false nostalgia.

But lack of nostalgia can be dangerous, too. I have a lot of thoughts about the tensions in the Democratic Party – who doesn’t? – but one of the things I worry about is the growing number of Democrats who act as though, because America is betraying its principles right now, it must never have had any principles to begin with. That because MAGA is a house of cards, the very idea of American greatness must be a myth.

It wasn’t a myth to Michael. He didn’t have a political agenda. He was just a kid growing up in a very poor part of a very young country still finding its way after decades of colonialism. But he believed – and had reason to believe – that America was different. That while we came from abroad, we represented something better than the foreigners who had colonized his country in the past.

To Michael, American exceptionalism wasn’t an ideology. It was what some might call his lived experience.

I’m not saying that the United States of the nineties was perfect. I am, however, saying that it was special. We got a lot right. And to ignore the remarkable portions of our history is just as foolish as ignoring the shameful parts. Pretending America’s promise was always a Big Lie is a useful campaign tactic for anti-establishment politicians - I don’t blame them for using it to get elected. But reverse-whitewashing our past is not going to lead to smart policy or a better country. If we want to change course from the Trump Era, we need to recognize, and learn from, the moments when America was it its best.

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Of course, those USAID trucks Michael waved to as a child weren’t just delivering charity. They were building goodwill; trust; credibility – all the assets we tried to warn MAGA we would miss when they were gone. But self-interest is part of the point, too. Americans once showed, in a way no modern power has, that we can benefit ourselves while benefitting people who most need our help.

We were, in short, at times, a force for good.

We ignore that at our peril.

- David

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