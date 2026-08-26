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Mary Ann Johnson's avatar
Mary Ann Johnson
Aug 26

What an important message. Thank you for reminding us of the soft power of USAID and the stories behind its reputation.

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Lulu Beachmode's avatar
Lulu Beachmode
Aug 26

Thank you for this essay. It brought me to tears. When Michael was a child my sister-in-law was with USAID in Nairobi. She probably was responsible for sending some of those trucks at one time or another. We visited her in 2002. She took us to the elephant orphanage, the Masi Mara, kitengela, and we lunched at a place once owned by Karen Blixin. But the most impactful visit was the last one - the largest slum in Nairobi. She took us to the homes of women who had been impacted by the AIDS epidemic. Grandmothers who were raising their children's children because they had died from the disease. We also met the doctors and nuns from the Catholic Church who were working with USAID to administer antiretroviral drugs provided by the USG that were making a real difference. I kept a journal throughout the trip. When the regime destroyed USAID I felt compelled to transcribe the portion pertaining to this part of the trip and send it to my sons who were 12 and 9 when we visited their aunt. I wanted to remind them of what we had learned in Kenya and what the regime was feeding us now was garbage. J is no longer with us. Although her loss has left a huge hole in her family's hearts, I'm thankful she never saw what became of her life's work. Her heart couldn't have taken it.

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