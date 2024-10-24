For the last two years, I’ve been writing a book about surfing with my Joe-Rogan-superfan brother-in-law. (It comes out in June, and yes, you can pre-order it. Thank you so much for asking!)

I’m not myself a Rogan superfan - but I’ve spent more time thinking about Joe Rogan than 99.9% of Democrats I know. And I think Trump’s interview with Rogan on Frid…