7h

I won't be watching. My tolerance level is pretty close to zero even with astute, snarky, funny comments. I guess there might be some theater if Democrats walk out. I'll wait for a synopsis from people who have more tolerance than I do.

Mostly I find Bill Maher too full of himself, but last week his commentary was spot on that the SOTU is a waste of time and mostly makes a President look like a king regardless of party and is just Kabuki theater for everyone involved. The Constitution makes no mention of it other than the President is supposed to let Congress know how things are going once a year. Like Patel, maybe it will distract our guy Trump from bombing Iran for a day or two longer.

Robyn E
7h

I'm disappointed that you completely ignored the disrespect that Trump showed the US Women's Hockey Team. They won their third gold medal but Trump turned it into a joke. Critics wondered if the Trump regime would make the Olympics about their nationalist misogynist agenda and of course they did. The Men's Hockey team totally earned their gold medals and Trump has no business gleaning any capital from their achievement. Inviting them to the SOTU will not cancel out the deaths of Renee Good or Alex Pretty or the other people killed and brutalized by ICE in the minds of the American public. Trump will not acknowledge the truth of the SOTU--Americans are suffering from high prices, unaffordable health insurance premiums, and preventable deaths caused by budget cuts and vaccine reversals. Watching Trump tell his lies while his cronies in the Epstein files avoid any accountability is the final insult of his SOTUS.

P.S. LA has hosted the Olympics twice before (1932 and 1984). Naysayers like you thought traffic would be a nightmare in 1984 but it was fine. The second largest city in the US can handle the Olympic logistics. And LA and California have proven that they can handle Trump who will be on his way out during the summer of 2028.

