First off, tonight is the State of the Union, and if I’m going to watch this speech, I’d rather doing it while providing snarky commentary with smart friends. So I’ll be doing a Substack Live, tonight, with fellow former Obama speechwriter Sarada Peri, starting whenever the speech starts and ending whenever it ends.

Sarada’s a terrific, insightful, and fearless writer, and I look forward to spending what is almost certainly going to be a long evening with her. And I hope you join us!

(You’ll get a push notification soon, or you can just click on Word Salad or on me personally in the Substack App.)

Also, on Sunday I had an op-ed in the New York Times about how the Olympics illustrates the difference between patriotism and nationalism. I ended up spending a week in Milan, and what I saw was a very easy, unfussy, apolitical rebuke to the idea that we want to live in a dog-eat-dog world where countries all hate each other. I want to root for the USA. I also don’t think that me rooting for the USA doesn’t mean Dutch people can’t root for the Netherlands, South Korean people can’t root for South Koreans, and so on. It’s pretty simple.

Or it should be. My op-ed came out Sunday morning. By Sunday night, Trump and his lackeys were busily trying to turn the Olympics - and in particular our Men’s Hockey gold-medal win - into something political rather than, you know, a hockey game.

That brings me to Kash Patel, most recently seen flying to Milan (probably) at taxpayers’ expense to chug beer with the hockey team in the locker room after the game. What an embarrassing person. He doesn’t even know how to properly chug a beer.

Our tax dollars at work

Obviously, this is bad and sad and were there justice left in the justice department would result in his firing.

That said, given the world in which we’re living, my view is let Kash Patel play with as many shiny toys as he wants. Yes, he’s wasting our money. But each day he lives out his dreams of minor celebrity rather than pursuing Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s campaign of political retribution is a win for America. Patel’s behavior is still scandalous. But the odds of a handpicked Trump FBI director engaging in non-scandalous behavior are near zero, so the best we can do are home the scandals are highly visible and minimally harmful.

Milan fashion week just kicked off. If Kash wants to stick around, maybe walk the runway, try on some new ill-fitting suits in the MAGA-guy style, I’m happy to join my fellow Americans in keeping him entertained.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

But I also refuse to let Kash Patel be the main character of these Olympics. Just as I hope Democrats refuse to take the bait and start rooting against the men’s hockey team just because they seem set to attend the State of the Union. I think the USA winning its first hockey gold medal since 1980 is awesome. I also think voters are mature enough not to support Trump or any other politician because a professional athlete claps for something that politician says. (If celebrities could tell people who to vote for, Kamala Harris would be president right now.)

Before I go fully back to the real world, though, I want to jot down, in no particular order, a bunch of other thoughts I had while I was at the Olympics - because it really was a pretty remarkable experience. Okay, here they are:

Still can’t believe I got to be there for this

Expertise Matters

Jacqui and I mostly saw speed skating and figure skating. And in each case, as soon as an event was done, we went back and rewatched on TV. Not just to relive the moment, but because the expert commentators NBC hired were really, really good at explaining the things they knew about. They were so helpful! We’re living in a world where we take for granted that someone whose devoted their life to short track speed skating belongs in the booth when talking about short track, but someone whose devoted their life to epidemiology doesn’t belong in the conversation when talking about say, preventing epidemics.

Jacqui and me in front of the speed skating oval, with our flag, Flaggy

Being the best in the world is hard!

This was one of the biggest differences between seeing events in person vs. on tv. TV coverage tends to be about the winners - or at least the contenders. That’s especially true in primetime, where an event might only get 5 minutes of coverage, fewer if no American gets a medal.

Watching events live, you saw how good the people who never got anywhere near the podium were. In the short track, for example, you had quarterfinals, semi-finals before the finals with medals on the line. And they were all really competitive! It gave me an ever greater appreciation for what it means to win the competition - and also how impressive it is just to make it to the Olympics in the first place.

Drones are annoying

I might right more about this, but watching the Games on tv, it felt like the official sound of 2026 was an annoying, high-pitched whine. That’s because there were lots of drones chasing athletes - putting the cameras closer than ever. Sometimes those shots were cool. Sometimes they were… fine? It felt like the attitude was, “We have new toys, so we use them,” rather than “What do viewers want, and how do we provide it?”

I think that’s a broader metaphor for how a lot of our leaders are thinking about technology right now. Tech can do great things. But not everything tech does is great.

Share

The media pressure is just too much

I’m still reeling (but in a good way) from watching Alysa Liu’s free skate last Thursday. I’ve rewatched the TV version a few times, I think the big thing that was obvious watching from the arena that didn’t come across on TV was how fast she was moving. She was flying at a speed none of the other skaters, even the really good ones, matched. And that mean more power on the jumps, the spins, the badass knee slides, everything.

But I digress. The other thing about Alysa Liu that I noticed is that she didn’t do a ton of interviews or coverage before her competition was over. That’s a luxury - some people need the exposure. But I also think it might demonstrate some wisdom that comes with having been there before. So many young people show up to compete for Team USA and get thrust into the minor celebrity or influencer role for a week. It’s discombobulating, and it messes, I assume, with their routine.

I hope we see more of people holding their media (and social media) appearances for after instead of before they compete.

LA 2028 could be a mess!

Maybe. I’m obviously not an expert here. But it’s something I heard from just about everybody in Milan - because it’s pretty hard to imagine how a city known for difficult transportation is going to handle all those different venues, crowds, and carefully timed events. And that’s before the inevitable clashes between the federal government and California and the city of LA. I hope I’m wrong here. But it will be a major challenge to get right.

Liberal Political Accounts Need to Be More Fun Sometimes

I’ve written before about “What’s Resonating,” a Substack that tracks which stories are going viral on the internet. Over the past two weeks, non-political accounts have been doing incredibly well with Olympics coverage, just as they did really well with Dancing with the Stars before that. Left-leaning (and right-leaning) pages, meanwhile, are only talking about political and current-events topics. Nothing wrong with that. There’s a lot to talk about! But building credibility with voters who aren’t that into politics - aka the ones who will decide whether JD Vance becomes president - will be a lot easier if we demonstrate some interest in the things they’re interested in. Also, the Olympics are cool!

Rooting for men’s hockey team: yes! Assuming that because men’s hockey team visits State of the Union we all have to like Trump now: no!

Like I said, I suspect Trump and MAGA will try to steal some of that Olympic sunshine by bringing the men’s hockey team to the state of the union to tremendous fanfare, as though they invaded Canada ran than beat their team in sports. I think it might actually be kind of effective, in the short term. Unless Trump goes off-script and attacks Canada, which most Americans still think of as our ally even if Trump seems them as the equivalent of the Soviets in 1980.

But either way, in the long term, I stand by what I wrote in my op-ed. (Here’s that link again.) The Olympics was a rejection of Trumpism’s worldview, and that’s one of many reasons I’ll be forever grateful I got to be there.

One last reminder: fellow former Speechwriter Sarada Peri and I are doing a Substack Live tonight, starting whenever the speech does. Come hang out with us and we’ll get through it together. And ask questions!

Leave a comment