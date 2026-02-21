Last night, I was lucky enough to be in the Milano Figure Skating Arena to watch Alysa Liu win gold for the United States.

What I’m about to admit is frustrating, because putting things into words is my job: I’m not sure I can put that experience into words.

I watched Liu’s free skate afterwards on TV, and it was incredible. What the broadcast didn’t capture - how could it? - was the sense of magic. With every other skater, we held our breath before each jump, worried they would fall. 30 seconds into Alysia Liu’s skate it felt like a giant party. We were clapping and cheering and in absolute awe. I’ve almost never seen anyone so effortlessly take command of a giant stadium, telling us - without uttering a word of course - that she had it under control. Our job was to come along with her and enjoy the ride.

I’m going to keep this post short because I’m still in shock and also trying to get to short track speedskating tonight- and I’ll keep it a little disorganized for the same reason.

Still one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen

Back to the TV broadcast. Did anyone else get the sense (and yes, this is speculation) that Tara Lipinsky and Johnny Weir were just a tiny bit resentful of Alyssa Liu? Maybe I’m making this up. But maybe not. Because what set Liu apart last night wasn’t just her skating even though her skating was great. Liu took two years off from figure skating, then came back and won a gold medal on her terms. That’s not supposed to be possible.

After we got back to our AirBnB in Milan, Jacqui kept saying to me, “It was like she was playing an entirely different sport.” And she kind of was. Her performance seemed to challenge one of figure skating’s longest-held certainties: you can be great or happy, but not both.

What I truly loved about Liu’s performance was that to me, it was the best of American culture and the American spirit.

Alysa Liu was irreverent.

The Japanese skaters were also terrific. They were precise and disciplined - it seemed like they didn’t know how to fall. Every skater got to put a quote next to their picture on the Jumbotron as they took the ice. The European skaters were mostly, “Living the dream!” or “We hope you like the show.” The Japanese skaters quotes were - and I’m paraphrasing but only slightly - “I am here to achieve greatness and shall fight until the very end.”

One of the Japanese skaters’ quotes

Liu’s giant Jumbotron quote was: “Y’all better turn up!”

Right before Liu took the ice

After her knock-it-out of the park skate, as she headed toward the booth to receive her score, she looked straight at the camera and blurted out, “That was fucking great!” She dropped another f-bomb seconds later.

Good for her. She cared about excellence without being pretentious or overly formal. And the complete lack of pretension she brought to her performance was a big part of why she won.

She rose to the occasion - yet she did it without taking herself, or the moment, too seriously. That’s American culture at its best.

Alysa Liu was fiercely independent.

In a terrific 60 Minutes interview, Liu talks about walking away from skating for two years - and then coming back on her own terms. She told her coaches that she’d decide which music she skates to. She’d be part of the choreography. No would tell her what she could or couldn’t eat, how much she had to or couldn’t train.

Maybe not every athlete would thrive with such total autonomy. But it’s amazing that Liu not only did it her way, but won.

And you got the sense that it wasn’t just a better way to win for her. Her coaches seemed like partners. The whole thing felt so much more pleasant - and rewarding - then the taskmaster figure-skating coach cliche we’re used to. And it’s exactly what you’d expect from a country where rugged independence remains a core value.

Alysa Liu was gracious in victory.

Fellow USA Amber Glenn, out of the medals after a disastrous short program, nailed the free skate in the second best moment of the night.

Apparently, Liu took time out of her warmup to give a quick interview praising her teammate. Later, she comforted the Japanese skaters who’d hoped to win gold but came up slightly short.

At a moment when our country is run by such overwhelmingly classless people, it was a nice to see an American acting with so much grace. But it wasn’t just nice to see. It was a demonstration of what leadership really looks like - and how much we have to lose when we start acting like jerks instead of behaving in a way that makes others look to us for guidance.

Okay, that’s all for now, since I have to process some crazy short-track speed skating I just saw and then go to bed. Have a favorite new sport or athlete from these games? I’m trying to pretend that I don’t have to go back to the real world for as long as possible, so let me know in the comments.

