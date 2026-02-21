Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryann Mehegan's avatar
Maryann Mehegan
4d

I'm glad you used the word "magic" to describe Alysa's performance. I was also moved to write about it. It had an emotional impact on many people. My post: https://substack.com/home/post/p-188673225

Reply
Share
EaB's avatar
EaB
4d

I knew nothing about Alysia Liu until yesterday when she skated.

What an absolutely refreshing breath of air she is. She’s just a talented,genuine and generous girl!

Her gold costume was a prescient indicator of the outcome of her skating performance and she certainly deserved it 🙌🏻

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Litt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture