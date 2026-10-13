How to Win the Midterms Ground Game

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1114How to Win the Midterms Ground GameA recording from David Litt's live videoDavid Litt and Yasmin RadjyOct 13, 20261114ShareTranscriptGet more from David Litt in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWord SaladSubscribeAuthorsDavid LittYasmin RadjyWrites Yasmin Radjy SubscribeRecent PostsOnly You Can Protect Voting Rights (live w/ Katie Waldo)Oct 16 • David Litt and KatieSteve Bannon’s Dream Didn’t Come TrueOct 8 • David Litt and John BisognanoLive with David LittApr 9 • David Litt and Saul AusterlitzInside Iran Wargames (w/ Middle East Expert Ilan Goldenberg)Mar 19 • David Litt and Ilan GoldenbergShould Dems “Double Down on Normal?”Mar 10 • David Litt and Steve SchaleKyle Thiermann Live w/ David (panic, preparation, and interviewing your parents)Feb 13 • David Litt and Kyle ThiermannIs Sports Gambling Corrupting Our Government? (w Danny Funt)Feb 6 • David Litt and Danny Funt