If you’re one of those people who deeply wants to forget who the president is, I apologize for being about to show you not one, but two, pictures of Donald Trump.

Here’s his official presidential portrait from 2017:

And here’s his class picture now:

Honestly, I’m surprised this hasn’t gotten more attention. Trump is a famously unsmily person. But back when he was first elected, the image he decided to project to the world was that of a smug, confident tycoon.

This new guy is different. It’s not just that Trump’s expensive blonde swoop has been replaced by a thinning tumbleweed, or that his left eye is alarming larger than his right. It’s the angry glare, which suggests that, despite electing him president, the American people have pissed him off. It’s the close-up shot, treating us all to the experience of having our personal space violated by Donald Trump. Even the lighting and angle seem designed to suggest someone who’s doing an impression of Liam Neeson in Taken. Only instead of going after hostage-taking terrorists he’s out to get research scientists and the people who keep the nuclear bombs from accidentally going off. Trump is in his villain era.

His team knows it, too. When they released the portrait of the president, and the comparatively normal one of JD Vance, the Trump Team included the comment, “They go hard.” Looking at the Gulf of Droopy Skin perched above Trump’s chunky blue tie, the ability to go hard is not the first thing that comes to mind, but I digress. The point is that a picture is worth a thousand words.

And in case the first thousand weren’t enough, Trump added a few more over the weekend. They came in the form of a quote widely – and probably wrongly – attributed to Napoleon.

“He who saves his country violates no law.”

This is bad. Obviously. Which is why - while I think the lion’s share of the blame here goes to the person trying to justify utter lawlessness - I’m also frustrated that so much of the public response from anti-Trump Americans boiled down to saying “This is bad!” in a variety of ways.

Politics is often a choice between feeling good and winning. Saying, “This guy wants to be a dictator!” definitely is satisfying. But it’s not a winning strategy, in part because this time round, Trump’s response is, more or less, “Yes, I would like that very much.” Also, Democrats spent years warning (not wrongly) that Trump was an existential threat to democracy, so “Trump is acting like a king” is, absent some strategy to stop him, less a form of truth-telling than of giving up.

I don’t mean to downplay the seriousness of all this. The democracy that we all took for granted is on the ropes. But it’s precisely because the situation is so serious that we should think more strategically about how to handle someone whose plan for becoming a tyrant is, essentially, fake it ‘till you make it.

The Tinkerbell Effect

Nobody is going broke these days criticizing our 46th president. (The most revealing moment of the past four years, in retrospect, was an group of furious pro-Palestinian campus protestors briefly declaring a truce with an equally furious group of campus counterprotests to jointly chant “Fuck Joe Biden.” The kumbaya of our time.)

But I want to point out something Biden handled so well we’ve forgotten he handled it at all - Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election through false claims of fraud.

As usual, Trump’s allies claimed that his refusal to accept the election results were just bluster. And maybe at first they were. But one man’s trolling is another man’s trial balloon, and in this case both those men were Donald Trump. It wasn’t long before it became clear that in his attempt to hang onto power, Trump would do whatever he thought he could away with. The Biden team could have panicked. Or decried. Or condemned. Or said something like, “Trying to steal elections is authoritarianism 101.”

Here’s what Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said instead:

"Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president The American people did that."

That was basically Biden’s posture all the way through Inauguration Day. Not because there was a guarantee Trump wouldn’t be successful in overturning the election - no one knew for sure what would happen - but because acknowledging publicly that Trump could steal the election increased the chances that he would steal the election.

They didn’t say, “Can he do that?” or “America is screwed if he does that.” They said, “He can’t do that.”

I’ve written before about what I call “The Tinkerbell Effect” - if people stop believing in a democracy, it dies. The same is true in reverse for autocracies. When people believe that the head of state is the state, many of them act accordingly. If enough of us become de facto subjects, then we have a de facto ruler.

So one of the the most important things all of us - from those posting on social media or group chats to governors and senators - can do is this: make sure people know that while, to borrow Frank Zappa’s famous quote, our democracy might smell funny, it’s not dead yet. Not because we’re 100 percent sure what the future will be hold. But because, by convincing people that Trump is destined to get whatever he wants, we make it less likely that he will.

What does that mean as a practical matter?

When it comes to the villain-in-a-dystopian videogame headshots and dictator quotes, I’d say something like. “We all know President Trump fantasizes about being a dictator. Unfortunately for him, this is America, and it doesn’t work that way.”

When Trump and Musk are trying to dismantle the federal government, there’s a huge difference between saying, “Musk fired,” and “Musk tried to fire” or “Musk illegally fired.” Don’t concede that the plan worked unless and until it’s actually worked.

Along those same lines, when the Courts rule against Trump for constantly breaking the law, we need to stop suggesting that the judges are resistance heroes. These aren’t victories for Democrats. They’re victories for America, because the moment the president gets to break the law with impunity, we work for him instead of the other way round. The reason Trump keeps losing in court isn’t that Judges are “standing up to him” - it’s that Trump keeps doing illegal stuff.

Two Very Different Profiles in Courage

These might seem like insignificant changes in framing. But as a professional writer, I’m inclined to believe that - in the same way Trump’s presidential portrait both portends and influences a presidency - the way we talk about what is happening right now shapes what will happen tomorrow.

And for the same reason, I think it’s important to highlight people who are handling the spectrum who get it.

The first is Hagan Scotten, a now-former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York who resigned after being asked to dismiss corruption charges against Eric Adams. He clerked for John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh - and in his resignation letter went out of his way to make sure that he has no “negative views” of the Trump administration. But his letter - worth reading in full - doesn’t say, “We used to be a country of laws and now that’s gone down the tubes, so I’m resigning.” It says “The thing you’re asking me to do is incompatible with the country we still are.”

Hagan Scotten is no dummy. He knew, when writing his letter, that the charges against Adams would probably be dismissed. But he also knew that declaring all is lost - even angrily – is a really bad way to win.

I suspect that there are few people less politically aligned with Mr. Scotten than AOC. Yet, she, too, has been a rare model of how to act with toughness rather than (or in addition to) outrage. Over the weekend, Trump immigration czar Tom Homan told Fox News that he’d asked the Justice Department to investigate Ocasio-Cortez for sharing information about immigrants’ rights. This is authoritarianism 101, and it’s also the kind of thing that totally might happen in Trump’s DOJ. But instead of pointing either of these things out, AOC said bring it on.

I don’t know if Tom Homan is actually a coward. I don’t know if Hagan Scotten and AOC are scared. But I know the impression that she, as a public figure, is conveying to the public.

And we need more of it. From all of us. Right now it’s clear that the only thing limiting Trump and Musk is their sense of what they can get away with. The more strong, ready, and confident and pro-democracy movement, the more likely they are to think twice about crossing the lines (such as ignoring judicial rulings) they’ve walked right up to. And the more likely we are - via mechanisms from the Courts to Congress to public protest to business unease - to be able to stave off a genuine attempt to unilaterally insert a “the president can do whatever he wants” clause into the constitution.

One More Thought

I’ll add one last thing. One thing we all should have learned by now is that when Americans are presented with the choice between weak-seeming good people and strong-seeming bad ones, they will, to an alarming but somewhat understandable extent, choose the latter. When pro-democracy types wail and gnash their teeth, it only reinforces the idea that we can have decent leaders or effective leaders, but not both.

There’s no law that says people who believe in democracy can’t be tough. And anyway, even, if there were, I’m sure we could come up with some faux-Napoleon quote that would justify breaking it.

























