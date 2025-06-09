Word Salad

Cynthia Sinclair
This should be in HUGE headlines everywhere!!Should have been there from day one!!

Please, everyone use your platforms to flood the zone. Teach people when violence erupts to sit down, signs down. When that doesnt happen the protesters have played into the hands of the maniac.

People need to be taught how to effectively safely protest without giving the maniac and his minions a win.

Especially due to the upcoming calls for protests on June 14 (do I smell a set up?)

This information should have been being supplied by every protest organizer. It is irresponsible to send or call people out, without handing them the tools needed to keep the protest from becoming dangerous and violent.

We must be smart!

Many people are fomenting protests by handing out fiery language. Instead of teaching people about:

The Peace Protests of The 60’s, The Civil Rights Movement. Any successful peaceful protest! Let us all learn from those examples.

Show up informed not enflamed!!

Be aware at all times to watch for outside agitators!!

Make a plan so you will not become the thing you have come to protest against. No matter how angry or passionate you feel!!

❤️‍🩹PLEASE❤️‍🩹

PipandJoe
There are already nearly 8 times as many National Guard as protesters.

On local TV they show helicopter views and there are only a few hundred protesters and only a few dozen are making a lot of trouble and setting some things on fire and throwing some things, and that was yesterday.

Today's protests are mostly peaceful, yet the news is showing clips from yesterday

If they send in 700 marines, that will cause the number of Fed law enforcement vs the number of people protesting when added to the Guard to be more than 10 to one with more than 10 enforcement officers to each protester.

The news media, including right wing and MSM, are playing into Trump's nonsense narrative about large violent mobs by zooming in and replaying old isolated clips of burning cars, etc.

