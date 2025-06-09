Here’s something I learned only because we have a wannabe strongman in the White House: our cats don’t mind the sound of Blackhawk helicopters.

I found this out in D.C. during the summer of 2020, the last time Trump tried to quell public protests - or maybe inflame them - using the National Guard. Around day two or three of the military occupation, Trump and company began deploying helicopters to scare the daylights out of the mostly-peaceful protestors. Our apartment was directly beneath a flight path, so every few minutes, we heard the whupp-whupp-whupp of rotating blades a few hundred feet above.

Jacqui and I figured the cats would freak. As far as Harry and Masie are concerned, crumpling bags are hazards and the vacuum is a vengeful God. Yet for some reason, $6 million of lethal flying hardware didn’t bother them in the slightest.

I think they actually found it soothing.

So I guess our cats - and basically no one else - would be very happy to be in Los Angeles right now, where Trump has federalized the California national guard to protect the city from what he calls “an invasion” and what normal people call “a few hundred protestors exercising their constitutional rights, plus a handful of knuckleheads who the police are more than capable of dealing with.” As far as morality, public safety, or taxpayer expense is concerned, Trump is obviously failing.

But as a matter of political strategy? That’s harder to say. Trump believes - and he’s probably right - that 2020’s unrest in American cities boosted his vote share and burnished his law-and-order brand. Also, he’s testing the limits of his power to the military against Americans.

But I actually think that Trump and Stephen Millers’ reason for going to almost-literal war against anti-ICE protestors is simpler than that. I’ve long believed that the president’s real power, when it comes to messaging, isn’t telling America what to think. It’s telling America what to think about.

And Trump and Miller want us thinking about immigration.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The MAGA Trap We Can’t Avoid

Over the weekend, Trump got brutal polling from CBS News. Americans disapprove of his performance by a ten-point margin. On the economy, Trump is doing even worse. After a campaign the president won by promising lower prices, 76 percent of Americans say their incomes aren’t keeping up with inflation.

But here’s the bad news. When it comes to Trump’s mass deportations – which I suspect have a .2% favorable rating among people who read this newsletter – 54 percent of Americans approve.

Put it all together, and it doesn’t take a political genius to come up with the best possible strategy for the White House: when something other than immigration dominates in the news, change the subject back to immigration.

It’s not an accident that Trump’s most egregious recent acts of lawlessness - like arresting a member of Congress - have almost all involved immigration. Nor should it be surprising that Trump’s trying to cross the call-in-the-troops Rubicon over something protests against ICE.

JD Vance is even recasting Trump’s tax-cut-and-Medicaid-cut monstrosity of a budget as primarily about the border. Cynical? Yes. Smart? Also yes.

For people who think Trump is an existential threat to America, the best messaging strategy is fairly straightforward - talk about immigration as little as possible. But that’s just not going to happen. For one thing, the incentives don’t encourage it: a Congressman touring a rural hospital threatened by Medicaid cuts is not going to get nearly the amount of attention as one who visits an ICE detention center. Stephen Miller wants to provoke progressives into spending all their time thinking about immigration. And you don’t have to look far on the internet to find examples of progressives saying we have a moral obligation to be provoked.

If I could control how every member of the anti-MAGA coalition acts, the world would probably look pretty different. But I don’t, and no one does. So the challenge for those who oppose Trump is to find a Plan B.

Ignoring immigration just isn’t going to happen. So how can we win on it instead?

How We Outflanked Stephen Miller

“There is no scenario where Abrego Garcia will be in the United States again” - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

“He is not coming back to our country.” - Attorney General Pam Bondi

“Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen, he's NOT coming back.” - Official White House X Account

Last week, Kilmar Abrego Garcia came back. It had been nearly three months after the Trump administration illegally deported him to an El Salvadorian gulag. If our country were being run by people who don’t see the pigs in Animal Farm as role models, he would have been returned a long time ago.

Still, 83 days is shorter than “never” by a factor of infinity. Trump and Stephen Miller lost. On immigration. Badly.

Last week I wrote about how much I dislike the phrase “TACO” - short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” This is yet another reason why. Trump didn’t reverse course on an illegal detention because he lacked guts. He reversed course because the politics were bad for him.

(I spent an inordinate amount of time searching, in vain, for a catchy Mexican-food acronym to suggest that the rules of politics still apply to Trump. If you’ve got one, please let me know.)

“Politics,” here, is defined broadly, as a combined reaction from a constellation of powerful people and interests - public opinion, Congressional allies, donors, media figures, Supreme Court justices. Together, they led Trump to decide that caving was more appealing than fighting.

It wasn’t supposed to be that way. Abrego Garcia wasn’t exactly the world’s sympathetic figure - he came here illegally and his wife had accused him of domestic abuse. By keeping him locked up overseas, Stephen Miller thought he had Democrats right where he wanted them - defending an undocumented immigrant with less-than-stellar character.

But Democrats and immigration advocates did something that surprised me. They showed real discipline. Trump and Miller wanted a fight about Trump’s immigration crackdown - Abrego Garcia’s defenders made it about due process instead. Even more importantly, they emphasized the effect of Trump’s actions on citizens. As Senator Chris Van Hollen put it carefully in his statement upon Abrego Garcia’s release: “This is not about the man, it’s about his constitutional rights – and the rights of all.”

Share

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return doesn’t just pierce the aura of invincibility Trump is trying to hard to create. It gives the anti-Trump coalition a blueprint for how to counter the president’s best issue without ignoring it entirely:

Trump wants to make immigration about what happens to immigrants. Our job is to make immigration about what happens to everyone else.

The America-First Case for Not Shooting Americans in the Streets

What does this mean for LA right now? For one thing, while federalizing the national guard is a terrifying escalation, this could result in a big setback for MAGA.

To take advantage, though, we need to focus on the impact Trump’s actions will have on Americans. That’s true whether you’re a member of Congress, a protester on the streets in Los Angeles, or just someone sitting in front of their computer or phone deciding what to repost.

Emphasizing - as Gavin Newsom and others have done recently - that Trump rather than peaceful protestors are the ones creating chaos and unrest in our communities.

Calling out the administration’s hypocrisy when it comes to attacks on American law enforcement, and bringing the subject back to the incredibly unpopular January 6th pardons.

Reminding taxpayers that - at a moment when we apparently can’t afford children’s cancer research - we’re being forced to pay for massively expensive shows of force.

Highlighting how ridiculously non-invaded Los Angeles is right now. Honestly, I think one video of normal people living their normal lives in LA is worth ten videos of someone yelling at an ICE agent.

Cracking down, hard, on anyone who crosses the line from protesting to violence and destruction. This one will probably be the least popular among the base. But it also might be the most important. Because if we want to argue that Trump’s the one causing unrest, then we can’t ignore violence and unrest when it comes from our own side. If you throw rocks at cop cars, you should go to jail. And Democrats should take credit for putting you there.

The best way to keep Trump from using the military against Americans is the same way we forced him to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia - by making caving more politically appealing than fighting. If we make this fight about whether immigration enforcement should be allowed to exist, we’re going to

We know we can do it. We’ve done it already. But any time we’re talking about immigration, we’re playing on Trump’s turf. For the sake of everyone in our communities - citizens and non-citizens alike - we need to be smart.



