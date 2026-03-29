Today’s the day: I’m turning on paid subscriptions for this newsletter. Just $7 per month or $59.99 per year.

First off, if you’re already excited to support Word Salad, you can subscribe here. And thank you!

For everyone else, how’s this for a sales pitch: I’m not a natural-born newsletter writer.

What I really like writing are books. You can spend lots of time on them, revise them, and argue with publishers about their covers. Plus, if you drop a book on your foot, it hurts.

But when Trump took office 14 months ago, I decided to give Word Salad an honest try. I’d aim for a post per week and see what happened. Here’s what’s happened so far:

More than 90 posts, viewed more than 859,000 times .

More than 10,000 subscribers , from all 50 states and DC, plus 83 countries.

More than $17,000 raised for last year’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race (plus another >$17,000 with our friends at The Contrarian.) And many more volunteer sign-ups and small-dollar donations that are harder to quantify.

But - and I acknowledge this is a cliché - the best thing about writing a newsletter has been the sense of community. Getting to read and respond to your comments. Taking your questions on live interviews. Doing a deep dive on the SAVE Act because you requested in a reader poll.

(With that in mind, whether or not you decide to switch to a paid subscription, I’d love to hear from you. There are a million Substacks out there - if you read this one, why? If you could change something, what would it be? If you hate my newsletter but you’re still reading this post, what’s wrong with you?)

Message David Litt

Also, while I still love books and am working on my next one now, there’s something cool about the immediacy of newsletters. I’ve spent a lot of time around comedy and campaigns, and one thing they have in common is that, at their best, they can make us feel less alone. Sometimes they help us understand a scary world - in ways that make us more confident we can do our part to change it.

Hopefully that’s what this newsletter has, at times, done for you. And if it has, I hope you’ll consider switching from a free to a paid Subscription.

I still don’t know what we should call readers of this newsletter. Saladheads? Wordles? Those are bad ideas, so I’m open to good ones.

Why turn on paid right now? Because over the next year - especially with the midterms ramping up - I want to do more. And to be honest, that will cost money.

With all that said: if you decide not to switch to a paid subscription, you’ll still get a weekly post and interviews. And I’ll still be incredibly grateful that you’re here.

But if you do switch to a paid subscription - which again is just $7 per month, or $59.99 per year - here’s how I’ll spend your money:

More frequent posts : I want to start doing a second post each week that’s a little more casual and little more topical. (A few things I would have loved the time to cover as news broke: DOGE bro depositions, ICE in airports, Trump shuttering the Kennedy Center.)

More research: This week, I’m going to publish an analysis on what the numbers say about red states versus blue states. I think you’ll find it eye-opening, not to mention argument-winning. And I couldn’t have done it on my own - I paid a terrific young writer and former Biden White House intern for a few hours of research help. I’d love to be able to write more stuff like that - and I think you’ll enjoy reading it.

More on-the-ground reporting: Some of my best-received work for Word Salad has been from places I go on vacation. I still plan to go on vacation. But I also want to be able to take trips specifically for reporting. (A few places I would have loved to be recently: Iowa for a crazy-upset special election; a Chicago courtroom during a hearing on ICE’s use of force against protestors; any National Park as the government broke the law to put Trump’s face on an annual pass.)

More transcripts and summaries of interviews: I’ve learned a ton from recent conversations with experts, strategists, and authors whom I admire. But you all have told me you like reading more than watching, which is why there’s a place for you in Heaven. So I want to pay to have interviews transcribed and summarized, so they’re not video-only.

Fewer typos: This one is aspirational. But I’d like to be able to run pieces - especially big pieces - by a professional copyeditor before I post them.

Right now, 10,354 people subscribe to Word Salad for free. If just 300 of you - less than 1 in 34 - switch to a paid subscription, that would be enough for me to pay for everything I just described (including the extra hours I’ll put in each week).

I hope you’ll consider being that 1 in 34.

And if more than 1 in 34 of you switch to a paid subscription, don’t worry. I have some pie-in-the-sky ideas about cool things we could do together, ideas that might even make the world a slightly better place while we’re at it. So while I’m looking forward to one day living a life of luxury as a Substack billionaire, rest assured that every dollar you put into supporting Word Salad goes back into Word Salad.

(Also, if lots of people sign up at the same time, it moves this newsletter onto Substack’s “rising” list which helps more people find it. So if you’re looking for a reason to make the switch today, that’s a good one!)

To sum up: for less than the cost of two gallons of Iran-War gas per month, or .006% of a presidential pardon per year, you can build the best possible version of a newsletter I hope you already enjoy.

Have a great Sunday - and to everyone who decides to subscribe, thank you in advance!

David

P.S. If you’re now a paid subscriber, I’d love to know what you - as a brand new co-owner of Word Salad - are excited to see more of? How can I make this newsletter even better? And if you thought about subscribing but ultimately decided not to, I’d love to know what might make it worthwhile. (But, like, don’t be mean about it.)