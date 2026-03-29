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carolyn facchiano's avatar
carolyn facchiano
21h

Here's the error message:

This Connect account cannot currently make live charges. The `requirements.disabled_reason` property on the account will provide information about why this account is currently disabled. If you are a customer trying to make a purchase, please contact the owner of this site. Your transaction has not been processed.

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1 reply by David Litt
JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
20h

I know you deserve it David. You are well worth it, but there are scores of others that also need the funds of us who care. How to choose, when our money is being reduced by the incredible high prices we are facing. Our gas here in the Bay Area is now over $6 a gallon. Milk: $10 gallon. We are squeezed to the max.

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1 reply by David Litt
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