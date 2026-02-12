I’ll start by confessing my completely non-controversial opinion: I’m sad that Catherine O’Hara died.

I’ve been thinking a lot about her roles over the past two weeks. Home Alone. Schitt’s Creek. Waiting for Guffman. But the Catherine O’Hara moment I want to highlight is a throwaway line, not even spoken by her, from the only time she hosted Saturday Night Live. Because that one line explains so much about how America ended up here today.

I was not really a cognizant human being in 1991, so cannot explain the hair choices people made

For O’Hara’s monologue, she announces that she’s going to improvise a song based on a book title - any book title - and she asks the audience for a suggestion. Here’s, roughly, how the joke plays out:

O’HARA: What’s your book title? AUDIENCE MEMBER 1: Bonfire of the Vanities! O’HARA: Nah, I don’t like that one. Anyone else? AUDIENCE MEMBER 2: The Art of the Deal! O’HARA: The Art of the Deal? Okay! I’m going to improvise a song for you tonight, based on the book, Presumed Innocent.

It’s a good joke - but it’s not brilliant, in the way O’Hara’s performances in Best and Show or the recent Apple TV hit The Studio are brilliant. I bring it up here for an entirely different reason:

A quarter-century before Donald Trump became president, SNL needed three book titles that most people in the United States would recognize - the 1991 equivalents of Harry Potter. They could pick any three books ever written. And one of their top three was a book by Donald Trump, about how rich and successful Donald Trump was.

In other words, Donald Trump has, for longer than I’ve been alive, been American shorthand for “rich guy.”

Future Marine One pilot AJ Soprano, c. 2004

When you start paying attention to it, you realize how deeply Trump permeated American culture. He wasn’t just a celebrity. He was the embodiment of an idea - the idea being “lots and lots of money.” Here are just two non-O’Hara examples.

In the 2007 The Sopranos finale, Tony's wastrel son AJ muses about joining the army: "My ultimate goal is to qualify for helicopter pilot training. Afterwards for Trump or somebody, be their personal pilot." In one of my favorite works of travel writing, Bill Bryson's In a Sunburned Country, he writes this about Australia's Gold Coast: "Where once there were just sandy quarter-acre plots, each holding a matchbox beach cottage, today stand hotels of Trump-like splendor."

Few living writers choose words as well as Bill Bryson. And when, in 2000, he needed an adjective for “garish and opulent,” he went with “Trump-like.”

Like I said, these are just two examples. But I’m willing to bet that no matter what type of American culture you consume, if you consumed it between 1985 and 2005, Trump’s name kept popping up. Not in a random way. As a synonym for wealth. And of course, starting in 2004, Trump starred on The Apprentice.

Of course, to many people at the time, Trump was a laughingstock. Among the Manhattan rich and famous whose approval he craved, his name came with an eye-roll. Knowing that Donald Trump was an idiot was a professional-class signifier, like reading Jonathan Franzen or having opinions about wine. Along the Jersey Shore, meanwhile, people long viewed Trump not just as a joke, but as a grifter who stiffed contractors and ruined small business owners.

If you lived on the coasts - or at least the coastal circles that reporters and other influential types overwhelmingly live in - you might think no one took Trump seriously.

But lots of people did take Trump seriously. In one of John Mulaney’s earliest jokes, he called Donald Trump, “what a hobo imagines a rich person to be.” True enough. But the appeal was broader. Donald Trump was also what many middle class people imagined a rich person to be. He personified not just wealth, but the link between ambition and success. Who cares if he was rough around the edges? In some ways that was the appeal - the same people who looked down on people who liked Trump, looked down on Trump.

At one point when we’d first started dating, years before Trump became a candidate, I mentioned to Jacqui that I’d seen a rack of Trump ties at Macy’s. Then I made some offhand comment about how tacky they looked. I expected Jacqui to agree so completely that we didn’t even need to discuss it. The sky is blue, grass is green, Trump ties are cringe-inducing. But she stopped me.

“There was a guy my year in school,” she said. “He didn’t own a tie, but our senior year, he bought one red Trump tie, just to wear for job interviews.”

Jacqui was not suggesting that I buy my own Trump tie. Even so, she put me in my place. To me, Trump ties seemed gaudy and desperate. But to lots of people, Trump - the brand, the person, and yes, the style - was aspirational. Associating yourself with pre-politics Trump was, for many, a declaration of faith in the American Dream.

And when people like me rolled our eyes at a chunky red tie, we weren’t just dismissing fashion choices. We were dismissing aspirations.

I bring this all up because I think Trump has been a political figure for so long that we forgot just how thoroughly he permeated our lives - in a way associated with economic success — before he ever ran for office.

It also helps explain why Trump’s appeal has remained so durable - and maybe, why things might be changing.

Speaking about how to win elections, James Carville, Clinton’s strategist in 1992, famously said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Well, for lots of Americans, Trump was the economy, and had been for longer than they could remember.

In 2016, Hillary went after Trump’s brand - pointing out that he’d bankrupted casinos and needed his rich dad to bail him out. It got under Trump’s skin. But swing voters just didn’t buy it. I remember hearing pollsters talking about it with a kind of disbelief. You couldn’t get people to believe that Trump was bad at business.

Of course you couldn’t. Imagine being told that water freezes at 28 degrees. That’s not a matter of opinion. You’ve known, for your entire life, that it just isn’t true. Asking many swing voters to accept that Trump was bad for business was the same thing.

The same thing has played out throughout Trump’s political life. Elites take for granted that this guy is an economic dunce - a lot of the voters who decide elections take for granted that he’s an economic genius. During COVID, Trump didn’t take any real blame for the economy collapsing. When he ran in 2024, swing voters were nostalgic for the Trump 1.0 economy, and refused to believe that he’d just inherited tailwinds from Obama only to mess things up when the pandemic hit.

This is also, I think, why Trump did so well with immigrants and even Latinos in the last election. Many of them believed - wrongly but sincerely - that he’d just go after criminals here illegally. More importantly, they believed he’d put money in their pockets.

In other words, Trump has always has a massive, unfair advantage on the single most important question in American politics: which candidate will make your family better off? And because that issue is so large, so persistent, and so overwhelming, those of us who oppose Trump tend to ignore it.

Imagine if we spent, collectively, millions of hours dissecting why Darth Vader is so tough to beat in one-on-one combat, but never bring up the fact that he can strangle people with his mind. That’s what’s happened with Trump.

So what does all this mean?

JD Vance Might Be in More Trouble than We Think

JD Vance seems to think the key to maintaining Trump’s 2024 coalition is to be as disgusting and troll-ish as possible. That will keep him in the far right’s good graces. But a lot of new Trump 2024 voters weren’t motivated, first and foremost, by conspiracy theories or racism. They made the same calculation voters have made forever. They voted for the candidate who they thought would make them richer. And one reason they though Trump would make them richer is that he was synonymous with riches.

Vance won’t get that benefit of the doubt. Neither will Republicans running in the midterms.

We Might Finally Have a Way to Make Trump’s Corruption Stick

One of many things that has frustrated Democrats the past few years has been how Trump is the most corrupt president in history, and it doesn’t seem to matter. The reason is pretty depressing: most voters think all politicians are corrupt, so they see Trump as the rule and not the exception.

But in Trump’s second term, for the first time ever, we’ve seen his approval ratings on the economy drop below his approval ratings overall. That means we now have a chance to drive a different message on the corruption. Instead of claiming that Trump is bad at making money, let’s acknowledge that he’s great at making money. Tons of money. For himself, his political cronies, his family, his personal friends.

The question we should be asking voters is not whether Trump is capable of helping the people he cares about make money. It’s, how much money has Trump made you?

Democrats Need to Be the Party of the American Dream Again

It’s unfortunate - to put it very mildly - that at the moment Trump turned his life-long brand-building exercise toward politics, Democrats stopped talking nearly as much about kitchen table issues. I’m not saying we stopped caring about those issues, or stopped pushing policies that would address them.

I am, however, saying that most Americans who don’t pay a lot of attention to politics are no longer able to answer the question “How will electing Democrats make your family better off?”

In the short term, we can answer that question by pointing to the damage Republicans have done - for example, by making healthcare wildly unaffordable for millions of people. But in the longer term, if Democrats don’t reclaim their identity as the party that helps ordinary Americans get richer, it will leave the door open to the next Trump-like grifter to define, and corrupt, the American Dream.

