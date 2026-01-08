Word Salad

Conn McQuinn
7d

According to witnesses, the ICE agents already present were yelling at the driver to move the car. She was in the process of doing that when the aggressive pair arrived and started ordering her to her get out of the car, meaning she was being screamed at with conflicting messages. The agents created the confusion, initiated the confrontation, then escalated the conflict. Not one step in this tragedy was handled appropriately by ICE.

Luce
7d

Can we stop discussing this stuff as if we are trying to make it fit into a set of rules, of laws, that are not even part of the process? It normalizes the atrocities. Can we stop pretending that trump and his administration and supporters know or even care about the laws, about morality, about other human beings? Some of them took an oath to the Constitution which means nothing to them especially since none, even the ones leading this mess, have any idea what is written in it. And they don't need to know or care. Can we stop pretending that maybe it's all going to be OK because they're wrong and we're right? Because we follow the laws and they don't? The paradigm shifted a while ago. Each of these disasters are distractions from plundering and power-grabbing and money-grabbing. Allowing the rich to get richer. The rules were followed and a rapist was elected to be in charge. And a whole lot of morons want to align themselves with the strong guys in charge, regardless of what is being sacrificed. We can't let it become our new normal.

