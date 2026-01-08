When I was in the Obama White House, I worked on two speeches for the annual Peace Officers’ Memorial, and two others for the annual “Top Cops” awards in the Rose Garden. It gave me a real appreciation for how frightening and challenging a job police officers have. Most days, most of them aren’t asked to be heroes. But some of them are - and many of them rise to the occasion with extraordinary courage, sometimes sacrificing themselves for complete strangers.

But that’s why temperament and training for law enforcement officers is so important. If I do my job irresponsibly, there might be a few extra typos. If a police officer - or, yes, an ICE officer - does their job irresponsibly, people can get killed.

Which brings me to Minneapolis. Watching that awful video of Renee Good being shot by police as she tries to drive away, it’s impossible not to focus on the agent firing into her windshield. But I found myself curious about everything that led up to that moment.

I may not be a law enforcement officer, but the way ICE approached that Honda Pilot seemed, at best, undisciplined. There must be a way they’re supposed to do this?

So I looked it up, and it turned out there is a set of rules law enforcement officers are supposed to follow in order to get a suspect out of a car. And the ICE Agents in Minneapolis broke nearly all of them.

I. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

What competent cops are supposed to do

As Trump Administration officials keep reminding us, cars can be “weaponized.” Also, people in the car might be armed (even if in this case Renee Good was pretty clearly not).

So officers are trained to keep distance between themselves and the suspect, and ideally to have some cover, as well.

What ICE did

Two guys got out of a pickup and starting walking straight for Good’s passenger side door. One of them grabbed a door handle and reached inside the open window. Renee Good obviously wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. But if she had been, those agents would have stupidly placed themselves and their partners in tremendous danger.

Meanwhile, another agent - the one who eventually started shooting - came around from the other side and planted himself in front of the car while the engine was still running.

None of this was necessary. And all of it turned a completely unthreatening situation into a volatile and dangerous one.

This post is public. If you find it helpful and/or informative, I hope you’ll share it. Share

II. GIVE CLEAR, SPECIFIC COMMANDS

What competent cops are supposed to do

From a safe distance, law enforcement officers are supposed to give commands that tell the suspect exactly what to do, and methodically get them out of the car.

“Cut the engine.”

“Take you hands off the wheel.”

“Slowly open the car door.”

“Exit the vehicle with your hands up.”

This isn’t just about procedure. It’s about keeping officers safe. They want to be able to know what’s going on at all times, so that if something does go wrong (and again, for those Top Cops speeches I wrote a lot about routine traffic stops going terrifyingly wrong), they know immediately, and can act accordingly.

What ICE did

One of the agents approaching Good’s Honda Pilot said, “Get out.” The other said, “Get the fuck out of the car.”

That’s it.

Clearly, Good wasn’t interested in complying with the agents’ orders, and presumably she would have been arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement. But the penalty for obstructing law enforcement isn’t death. But nothing excuses the fact that the ICE agents issued their commands in a completely haphazard way. They couldn’t have created more confusion - or more danger - if they’d tried.

III. REMAIN CALM

What competent cops are supposed to do

The whole point of being a cop - one of the reasons I think most cops deserve our respect - is the they’re cool under pressure. And part of being cool under pressure is deescalating the situation and giving the suspect the best possible chance to make a smart choice and surrounding peacefully.

Not because cops should be sympathetic to people they’re arresting. But because if a suspect flees or pulls a weapon, it’s dangerous for everybody, especially when there are innocent bystanders in the area.

So law enforcement officers are, as the representatives of law and order, supposed to remain calm.

What ICE did

When an agent rushed toward Good’s car, shouted a swear word, and tried to reach a hand through her window, he was maximizing the chance that her fight or flight response would kick in. He was also sending a very clear message:

“I’m armed, angry, and not in control of my emotions.”

I’m not saying trying to drive away was the right decision. I don’t think it was. But everything the agents did made that outcome more likely. It was like walking up to a tiny glowing ember, pouring a bucket of gasoline on it, and wondering how a fire got started.

Share

IV. ONE LAST THOUGHT

I recognize that I’m likely too charitable to ICE here - I’m ignoring the chance that the reason agents created dangerous chaos is because they wanted something like this to happen. And it’s shameful that federal officers are, functionally, legally protected from being held accountable from most kinds of misconduct, even deadly misconduct.

But that’s kind of my point. Even in this most charitable scenario - one that assumes, as I don’t - that ICE cares about public safety, these agents are absolutely, pathetically, tragically bad at their jobs.

And when Kristi Noem said they were “following their training,” she was either lying or she’s as incompetent as they are.

Leave a comment