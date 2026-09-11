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Connie Haas Zuber's avatar
Connie Haas Zuber
Sep 11

I’m glad you wrote this. Thank you.

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Alice M Askew's avatar
Alice M Askew
Sep 12

I was at the other end of New York State, in downtown Buffalo, working as a law library clerk for the Supreme Court's 8th Judicial District. It was a lovely warm autumn day, the kind you feel you should press in an album. And then, the news reports started coming in...and the photos of burning towers.

Immediately, the court administrators feared this was not a one-time thing, but an attack on all government buildings. We were sent home at midday and told we would be called back to work when the courthouse was vetted.

I remember walking along the path from the courthouse to the bus stop, lined with sheriff's deputies, and the city in total silence.

Naturally, Customs and Immigration had decided that the U.S./Canadian border should be shut down. Downtown Buffalo is about 20 minutes from the Peace Bridge (ironic, no?), depending on the traffic. For quite some time there would be little traffic.

For some time later. we began to hear of U.S. citizens abroad trying to get home, while U.S. airports were not taking overseas flights. The best the airlines could do was Newfoundland...Canada.

I think we all know the rest of the story, told so joyfully in the musical "Come From Away."

Recently, the Newfies have said they'd do it again, if needed.

I would like to strap the current U.S. Administration into theater seats (popcorn optional) and make them watch it.

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