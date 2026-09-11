I almost never write about September 11th. It feels simultaneously too personal and not personal enough.

I grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and went to school on the Upper East. I was in Mr. March’s 10th Grade English class when the first plane hit. In the next period’s history class, Mr. Slick wheeled a TV into the room - this was in the olden days when getting a screen from place to place was no easy task - and we watched in silence.

For the rest of the day, anyone who could hear from their parents was allowed to go home, and my classes became progressively more empty. For whatever reason, I wasn’t worried about my own parents; they didn’t work downtown and I assumed, correctly as it turned out, that they were safe. But the school couldn’t get in touch with them, and my the time last-period science class rolled around there can’t have been more than a half-dozen of us left. I’ll call the teacher Ms. Saunders. I’ll never forget what she said.

“This really doesn’t feel like the right time for a chemistry class.” Ms. Saunders paused solemnly. “But let’s do it anyway!”

I remember walking through Central Park an hour later, staring at the cloud of smoke that hovered over downtown. It was the first time I’d been outside the school building, the first time the attacks had gone from something on TV to something really happening, to people like me, in my city. The apartment building where I grew up was several miles north of the towers. On Thursday, September 13th, I could smell the smoke in my bedroom.

So like anyone living in New York, or America, or really anywhere that day, there is a small way in which 9/11 was a personal event. It certainly scared the shit out of me. For much of that year I believed, with a kind of strange detachment, that I’d be dead before my high school graduation. It took me at least a decade before I’d go to the top of a tall buildings - the observation deck of the Empire State Building, for example.

But also - and this is the recent I don't typically write about it - I was really, really lucky. I didn’t personally know anyone killed in the attacks. Lots of parents of kids in my school worked downtown, but I think only two were among the casualties. We don’t yet know death toll from 9/11, with new cancer cases being steadily reported among first responders and people who worked near Ground Zero, but my family and friends weren’t among them either.

To have had personal feelings about the tragedy, or even some low-grade trauma, feels almost voyeuristic. The writer and director Aline Brosch McKenna coined the term “egobituary” to describe a remembrance that’s really all about the remember. (If a celebrity has ever died, and your social-media feed is filled with people posting pictures of themselves the one time they met that celebrity, you know what she’s talking about.) I worry about that.

At the same time, since it’s the 25th Anniversary, I did want to share just two things that I remember, that I don’t think get mentioned enough.

The first is unity. That word gets thrown around a lot these days, usually by pundits to describe what presidential aspirants might seek, or to describe a Trump speech that is ever so slightly less divisive than normal. But what I remember feeling and seeing wasn’t something a politician could create. It was organic. I don’t remember this story perfectly, and Mom, if you’re reading this, please feel free email me with some corrections. But as best I recall, my mom told me that she was actually at a meeting quite near the Twin Towers when the planes hit, and the hotel where the meeting took place was evacuated along with the rest of downtown. As my mom was leaving the building, a woman behind her tripped and fell. My mom hesitated for a moment, then went back to give her a hand.

I’m paraphrasing, but the way I remember it, she told me, “I was going to die, I might as well die helping people.”

I’m proud, of course, that my mother handled the moment in the way. I’m also proud, as a New Yorker, that the whole city. A month or so after the attacks I participated in a high school Model UN, where our keynote speaker, a bombastic, balding middle-aged man who I think worked in finance, confidently told a group of traumatized teenagers that there was a 50 percent chance New York would be attacked with a nuclear weapon in the next five years.

I think about that man often. And I hope that each time I think of him, he stubs his toe. But he wasn’t the only one who felt that we were living at the end of the world. In those early days and weeks, I think most New Yorkers felt that way. And instead of descending into hedonism and selfishness, most of us became more generous, more attentive. I’ve blocked out many of my memories from that time, but I do remember witnessing those little acts of kindness: making space for a stranger on the subway, letting a mom with a stroller go ahed of you in line at the store, helping an old person carry groceries up their front steps.

Even our president seemed moved to be a better version of himself. I wasn’t a fan of George W. Bush before, and would be less of a fan after. But in those early weeks, he showed up in a way that made us all just a little less afraid. On 9/17 he went to the Islamic Center of Washington and said that terrorism did not represent Islam. And while Islamaphobia would be one of many stains on America in the years that followed, in the very beginning something so much better seemed possible. A Pew survey from December 2001 reported the following:

“The survey finds clear evidence that Americans are heeding President Bush’s call for tolerance toward Muslims, and the president’s own core constituents ­ conservative Republicans ­ have shown by far the biggest turnaround. Nearly two-thirds of conservative Republicans feel favorably toward Muslims in this country, up 29 percentage points since March.”

Obviously, that all fell apart. But it didn’t have to. Embracing division was a choice. And while I feel a little ridiculous describing 9/11 in personal, many of the people most inclined to choose division had far less personal connection to the events of that day than I did.

My junior and senior years of high school, I was in a long-distance relationship with a girl from Mississippi. (Long story. The short version is that we met on a summer program.) She introduced me to country music, and in the Spring of 2003, right as President Bush was launching the War in Iraq, I remember that one song always on the radio was called, “Have You Forgotten,” by the singer Daryl Worley.

I’m sure the overlap between “Word Salad subscribers” and “Listeners to Mississippi country stations twenty-three years ago” is enormous. But for the few of you not familiar, here’s the end of the first verse plus the chorus.

They say we don’t realize the mess we’re getting in.

Before you start your preaching

Let me ask you this my friend.

Have you forgotten how it felt that day

To see your homeland under fire

And her people blown away?

Have you forgotten when those towers fell

We had neighbors still inside

Going through a living hell?

And you say we shouldn’t worry ‘bout Bin Laden.

Have you forgotten?

Today, to the extent people remember “Have You Forgotten,” it’s often lumped in with American revenge anthems like Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.” But sitting in my girlfriend’s SUV just a few hours after flying out of Laguardia Airport, I remember being stunned. The bad guy in the song wasn’t people like Osama bin Laden. It was people like me.

For the record, if you’d asked me at the time whether invading Iraq was a good idea my firm opinion was that I didn’t know. I felt it depended on whether our government was being honest with us about weapons of mass destruction, and I wasn’t sure if they were. But I knew plenty of people in New York who were far less trusting (and would ultimately be proven right). And you didn’t even have to be fervently anti-war to know that bin Laden had nothing to do with Iraq, or worry that we might be getting ourselves into a mess in the Middle East. Nor did you have to be an expert on American regional demography to know that New Yorkers were among the least supportive of going to war.

I couldn’t believe how casually a singer from Tennessee could villainize the people who had lost the most. At the time, I was shocked. Looking back, I’m furious.

Have we forgotten? No, asshole, we lived through it.

For the record, it’s a catchy song. I still sometimes get it stuck in my head when I’m out surfing. Also, in 2007, Daryl Worley posed for Playgirl, which I think is pretty gutsy for a macho country star. And there are lots of musicians out there - I’m not surprised that one of them happened to be ignorant and reactionary and sing about it.

What does surprise me, even now, was the way that song surged in popularity. It remains by far Worley’s biggest hit to this day, with a seven-week run on top of the charts. And it wasn’t just embraced by fans. In April 2003, the Bush Administration invited Worley to play “Have You Forgotten?” at the Pentagon.

It would be two decades before Donald Trump said out loud that the “the enemy within” was the greatest threat to the United States. But I think 9/11 is when it started. That organic unity of the first few weeks was replaced, methodically - for political gain, for fame, for profit, for the cheap thrill of saying something inflammatory - with a politics that pitted one group of Americans against each other.

That’s one of the reasons I was so drawn to Obama. He was, and remains, a believer in a different way of being American. But these days, I don’t just regularly talk with young people who have no memory of 9/11 - I talk with young people who have no real memory of the Obama presidency. The 2008 campaign was, I think, the last great triumph of a politics that insists we’re all in this together. If you’re under 30, you probably don’t really remember it.

We just finished a two-day Republican midterm convention in which speakers called nearly half of their fellow Americans evil and even formerly normal people like Senator Tim Scott said that Democratic candidates, “Hate what it means to be American.” No one was surprised.

I worry that young people will take the politics of division for granted, or conclude that there’s no other way. Frankly, I assume that MAGA will. But I worry about anti-MAGA candidates - not to mention influencers and entertainers - embracing enemy-within politics as well. That they’ll come up with excuses (social media, the need to win back young men, the effect of ten years of Trump) to justify telling one half of the American people that the greatest threat they face is the other.

But while a lot has changed over the last quarter-century, human beings haven’t. I don’t feel lucky to have lived through 9/11. But I feel lucky to have seen the way that in the face of terror and annihilation, our first instinct is to look out for each other. It doesn’t always last. Fear can, and often does, win. But it doesn’t have to. And deep down, most of us don’t want it to. We want to believe.

The thing I’ll probably remember most clearly from 25 years ago are the posters. Almost immediately after the attacks, they began appearing - faces, names, descriptions of loved ones. Within a few days it was clear that the vast majority of the missing would never be found, that their bodies would never even be recovered. But the posters stayed up for weeks and weeks - not, I think, because anyone believed they’d work, but because in New York in those awful weeks, you could ask for the kindness of strangers and receive it.

We were one city, millions of people who would never meet, hoping against hope, together.

___

Thanks for sticking with me until the end. This post is public, so if you found it worth reading I hope you’ll share it or restack it. Share

Leave a comment