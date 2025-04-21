As a Yale alum, I feel like I’m supposed to have a rivalry-based take on the fight between Harvard and the Trump Administration. I don’t. I never really got the point of two schools which are bad at football getting together once per year to pretend to care about who is less bad at football.

(For what it’s worth, the biggest difference between Yale and Harvard, one which I noticed in 2003 when I was on college tours and still notice today, is that Yale people insist on telling you that it’s no big deal they went to Yale, while Harvard people insist on telling you that it’s a very big deal they want to Harvard.)

For the time being, at least, Harvard is distinguished less by its competitiveness, its academic rigor, or the phrase, “I went to school in Boston, actually, near Boston,” and more by the fact that is under attack by the United States government.

My guess is that, as with most conflicts instigated by would-be tyrants, no one one will exactly “win” the fight between Harvard and Trump. But so far, Harvard seems to be doing pretty well! The administration now claims their letter demanding a government takeover of Harvard was “sent by mistake.” If a bully hits you, and you hit back, and the bully says “Actually, I never meant to hit you in the first place,” you’re winning.

Particularly when you compare Harvard to other institutions — law firms; Columbia university — that folded to Trump. Yes, cavers survived. But they were diminished, in a way that calls to mind to the who made a deal with Ursula in The Little Mermaid and immediately wither into poor unfortunate souls.

A partners’ meeting at Paul, Weiss

Short of a full government takeover of everything - in which case the capitulators and non-capitulators are equally screwed - Harvard seems likely to survive this era. And where the cavers will be defined by their spinelessness, Harvard’s standing is likely to be enhanced. You can debate who has the better history department or dining hall or subpar football team. But for the moment, Harvard has made itself the de facto leader of American universities.

Which is why, even though this happened last week, and weeks last a million years these days, I want to take a closer look at Harvard’s decision to stand up to Trump.

Actions speak louder than words. The main reason Harvard won the first round of its fight is that it chose to fight in the first place. But good words speak louder than bad words. And I think part of Harvard’s early success comes down to the way it communicated its decision.

In other words, we should pay attention not just to what Harvard did last week, but how to how Harvard talked about doing it. All of us - even those who will never get the chance to remind everyone that you went to school in Boston, actually near Boston - can learn from the way they talked about their fight with Trump.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“America First” (not “Institutions First”)

There’s a fable, oft repeated in the political-comms world, about Karen Hughes, George W. Bush’s communications director. She was walking on the beach when she saw an old-timey biplane dragging a custom banner.

“JILL,” the banner read. “COME BACK. I MISS YOU. I NEED YOU. I’M MISERABLE WITHOUT YOU - JACK.”

Bad message, thought Hughes. Too much about him. Not enough about her.

A lot of institutions have a Jack/Jill problem. They assume that talking about how something matters a lot to them will make it matter a lot to us. That’s exactly what Trump and his cronies hoped would happen with Harvard. They were spoiling for a fight with a big, rich university that somehow, despite being big and rich, felt entitled to taxpayer dollars.

But Harvard didn’t give them that fight. Instead, they quickly shifted the focus from how the government was hurting Harvard to how the government was hurting America. “These innovations,” read a sentence in the first paragraph about the results of government-backed research, “have made countless people in our country and throughout the world healthier and safer.” The last line of the letter referenced “the enduring promise colleges and universities hold for our country and our world.”

The point of institutions is not to strengthen institutions. The point of institutions is to strengthen their country. Harvard recognized this. Its America First case against Trump was far more compelling than a Harvard First case might have been.

Strike First, Commit Fully

The Trump administration has been whining that Harvard didn’t play fair. They argue that the appropriate thing to do after being receiving word that the government is trying to destroy you is to call up the government and ask, “Are you sure this threatening letter - signed by a variety of high-ranking officials - wasn’t sent by mistake.”

That sounds ridiculous. But a lot of institutions would have negotiated with the administration even after it became clear that negotiation was futile. Or they might have, out of a sense of fair play, formally declined the government’s hostile takeover before going public.

Instead, Trump’s demand letter arrived on a Friday, and Harvard - realizing a fight was coming - spent the weekend making it sure it would land the first punch. University President Alan Garber’s letter was exceptionally well-crafted, which, if I know anything about how university speechwriting works, was a long process. Even more impressive, Harvard built a new website dedicated to the value of its research - which immediately dictated the terms on which the opening battle would be fought.

For what might be the first time since he took office, Trump, rather than his adversaries, were caught off guard by the timing and forcefulness of someone’s actions. News cycles move incredibly quickly, and for several hours last Monday, Harvard controlled the narrative while the administration tried to figure out how to respond.

(Side note: Trump likes to do things with multiple cabinet agencies acting at once, because that increases the scariness of his threats. But a downside of that strategy is that once something unexpected happens, they’re not very nimble. Who owns the “kill Harvard” project in the government? Who’s the spokesperson? Who decides what the ultimate goal is? My guess is that no one really knew the answer to these questions when the fight began - and they may still not know.)

To Bring Receipts, You Need to Generate Receipts

I talked about Alan Garber’s letter explaining Harvard’s decision. I talked about their website making clear that America-First case for government-funded research. But Harvard’s most powerful piece of writing was something the university didn’t write. The Trump Administration did.

The demand letter sent by the government to Harvard was simultaneously terrifying and ridiculous. It was very difficult for anyone but those most MAGA-y culture revolution types to support it. And because Harvard published it in full, the Trump side couldn’t argue they were being mischaracterized, frame their argument in principled terms, or claim they were only acting out of concern over anti-Semitism.

It took guts to publish the government’s letter. But more than that, it took brains to get the government to send kind of a letter in the first place. Trump loves to use mafia language - even his executive orders tend to be full of dog whistles and doublespeak. There’s lots of “Will no rid me of this turbulent priest?” Even when he “makes a deal,” Trump loves keeping things vague. What exactly did law firms who capitulated to Trump agree to? Is anything on paper, or are these handshake agreements? No one really knows.

Unlike some other institutions, Harvard was careful not to get deep into negotiations with respond until Trump made clear exactly what he was demanding. In writing. In a document that could be entered as evidence into the court of public opinion.

That’s an important lesson for every other organization trying to fight Trump going forward. Get them to write stuff down. The more fully MAGA explains what it wants and why it wants it, the harder their position becomes to defend.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Elite vs. Establishment

There were several other smart moves Harvard made as it took on the Trump administration. But rather than go into all of them, I want to point out one final thing we could learn from this fight.

In this populist moment, we often hear people rail against the elites and the establishment. I’d suggest these are actually two very different groups.

“The establishment” is a large club of people who - sometimes intentionally, sometimes out of myopia or bias - use their power and influence to maintain their power and influence. To go back to the law firms that caved to Trump, when rich lawyers strike a corrupt bargain with the government because they care more about preserving their status and wealth than they do about preserving the rule of law, that’s establishment thinking at work. Ditto fancy schools giving admissions preferences to children or relatives of alumni, or a million other examples of horse trading that cement the power of people in power but do little to help anyone else.

Elites are different. To me “the elite” refers to people or organizations that, for whatever reason, will serve as an example for their peers whether they like it or not. There’s some overlap, naturally, between the elites and the establishment. But elites come from everywhere. Joe Rogan, for example, isn’t part of the establishment. But he’s absolutely part of the podcasting elite. Elon Musk wasn’t really part of the establishment, because he was always weird and off-putting. But he’s at the very top of the business and silicon-valley elite.

I bring up these examples for a reason. For all the talk about “liberal elites,” recently it’s been MAGA-friendly elites, not liberal ones, who are the most willing to join political causes. Taylor Swift, to use just one example on the liberal side, made a quick endorsement of Kamala Harris and then returned to her day job. Musk, like many influencers who had decided to support Trump, made supporting Trump his whole thing.

Many Democratic elites these days are understandably frightened. But I think there’s something else behind their reticence. Even as Democrats have become the party of college-educated professionals, they're wary of seeming too ivory-tower. No one wants to be seen as believing in sense of noblesse oblige, because that would imply you see yourself as part of the nobility.

But if you’re Harvard, where you think that you’re elite is irrelevant. You are elite. Your peers will be affected by your example whether you think they should be or not. And that’s true for celebrities and CEOs and corporations and union leaders and all the rest. When elites abdicate their responsibility to use their power wisely, it doesn’t make them salt-of-the-earth. It makes them part of the establishment.

I think about something Mike Strautmanis, a boss and mentor of mine in the Obama White House, told a bunch of us after Trump won the first time. He said, and I’m paraphrasing, this is definitely not verbatim), “It doesn’t matter whether you were the chief of staff or someone assistant’s assistant’s assistant. When you’re back home with your friends and family, you’re probably going to be the person with the most political experience they know. So they’re going to take their cues from you.”

Straut was telling us that we had to set a good example - not out of a sense of superiority, but out of a sense of responsibility. And I think from David Brooks (of all people) calling for a civic uprising, to seven Supreme Court justices slapping down the Trump administration’s attempt to flout their rulings, it’s just possible we’ll look back on last week as the one more of America’s non-MAGA elites finally decided to own up to their responsibilities.