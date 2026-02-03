On Sunday, The New York Times published an op-ed I wrote about public grief, eulogy, and the Trump Administration’s government-run smear campaign in Minneapolis.

This was something I never thought I’d have to write, but I’m happy with how it came out. If you haven’t read it, and would like to, here’s a link.

But pieces in the Times have to focus on just one thing. So for the newsletter I want to talk about something else I’ve been thinking about, as I researched Republicans politicians’ rhetoric around Alex Pretti’s death.

If Trump’s attacks on fair and free elections succeed, they won’t just make it impossible for Democrats to take back power. They’ll unleash a wave of violence unlike anything we’ve seen since the Ku Klux Klan.

MAGA IS DIVIDED (OVER WHETHER THE REST OF US DESERVE TO LIVE)

In the Times piece, I wrote that despite going all-in on smear campaigns against Renee Good and Alex Pretti, White House propagandists appear to be in retreat. But I didn’t talk about why some of Trump’s advisors - and more importantly, a handful of Congressional Republicans - are suddenly interested in reining in ICE to even the slightest degree. I don’t think their hearts have grown three sizes. Nor, sadly, do I think they were moved by sickening videos coming out of Minneapolis.

Politicians were motivated by what politicians have always been motivated by: they want to keep their jobs.

That might sound cynical. It’s not. The way that We, the people, express our will is through elections. The people are saying, loud and clear, that we don’t want ICE bringing more American carnage to ours streets. And lawmakers are reacting - not to the degree I’d like, but enough to, for example, deeply dismay Trump’s white nationalist base.

Here, for example, is Rep. Andrew Garbarino, the Republican Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, in a statement calling for oversight hearings of DHS. “I am committed to ensuring ICE, CBP, and USCIS are effectively using the historic resources provided through reconciliation to strengthen public safety.”

That’s intentionally bland politician-speak for, “I’d really appreciate it if ICE stops terrorizing American citizens.”

Not every Republican agrees, however. In fact, the single most disgusting quote I’ve seen from an elected official regarding Alex Pretti’s killing came from Rep. Randy Fine. “The insurrectionist was put down,” he wrote. “Well done.”

Rep. Randy Fine (right), does not seem like a very nice person

That's where the Republican Party is right now - divided on the question of whether their fellow Americans should be shot in the street for exercising their constitutional rights.

I wouldn’t describe either of these camps as “moderate.” But what explains the divide between the Andrew Garbarinos, who appear to retain at least a shred of decency, and the Randy Fines who do not?

Is it their personal character? The character of their state? The number of registered Democrats in their college-friends group chat?

Here’s the real difference between the two: Randy Fine represents a Florida district that Trump won by 30 points. He doesn’t have to worry about losing to a Democrat, even in a blue wave year.

Garbarino’s Long Island district, on the other hand, went for Trump by 13 points in 2024 - which was an amazing year for Republicans in New York. His seat is still pretty safe. But if the bottom drops out for Republicans, Garbarino absolutely could lose.

POLITICAL SCIENCE MIGHT JUST SAVE YOUR LIFE

Back in 2020, I wrote what I hoped would be a fun book about political science. While I remain really proud of that book, one thing I learned is that many people - even most people who are interested in politics - just don’t find political science all that fun.

I get it. But what we’re seeing in Minneapolis, and in the Republican Party’s reaction to it, is that the structure of our government isn’t just a puzzle for political theorists. It’s not even, at heart, about Trump or Stephen Miller or J.D. Vance.

The structure of our political process is what protects you and the people you love from our own government. For now.

I think that’s getting lost in the conversation about Trump’s massive push for midterm gerrymandering. A lot of the traditional reporting is about how many seats each party stands to gain or lose. But what about what you stand to gain or lose?

Well, first off, representatives from gerrymandered districts tend to be more extreme than representatives from fairly-drawn ones. That’s because in a Randy-Fine style district, the competitive election is the primary, not the general - the best way to become a member of congress is by appealing to the base. (That’s exactly what happened with Randy Fine. His extremism made him a bad general-election candidate, and he vastly underperformed Trump in a special election earlier this year - and he still won his seat by 14 points.)

Second, in a fairly-drawn district, even immoderate people have incentives to moderate. A few weeks ago I was in the Lehigh Valley to write a piece for The Contrarian. I wouldn’t call the congressman there, Ryan Mackenzie, a moderate - among other things he was a 2020 election denier. But he’s in an incredibly competitive district, and lo and behold, he was one of a handful of Republicans who tried to extend Obamacare’s healthcare subsidies.

I don’t think Ryan Mackenzie cares about Obamacare. I don’t think he cares about his constituents who have seen their premiums skyrocket. I think he cares about keeping his job.

Congressman Ryan Mackenzie, R-PA. I guess I didn’t need to include his picture, but doesn’t he just have one of those faces? Anyhow…

That’s what’s so scary about Trump’s gerrymandering push. In the kinds of districts he wants states to draw, the way for lawmakers to keep their job wouldn’t be to curb ICE abuses of power. It would be to double down on them. If you tried to, say, suggest that federal agents shooting protestors in the street is wrong, you’d be vulnerable to a primary challenge. If, on the other hand, you went all-in on violence, you could satisfy the base without having to worry about losing in November.

If we elect more extremist politicians, and give them more incentives to support violence, it’s not hard to see what the result will be. More violence.

As a quick aside, I think it’s great, and important, that Democrats are fighting fire with fire by gerrymandering states like California to balance out gerrymandering in states like Texas. But a Congress made up of gerrymandered districts - even a balanced one - will still be more extreme than a Congress made up of fairly-drawn districts. So yes, we’re doing the best we can for now. But over the long run, we need to figure out how to end partisan gerrymandering nationwide, for good.

TRUMP’S LATEST ATTACKS ON VOTING ARE DESPERATE - AND DANGEROUS

For a while, whenever Trump was in political trouble, he’d talk about running for a third term. Everyone would freak out, it would get a lot of coverage, and that would eclipse whatever bad story he was dealing with at the moment.

More recently he’s stopped talking about a third term, perhaps because he’s having trouble staying awake through his second one. But yesterday, Trump tried a spin on his familiar tactic, calling on Republicans to “nationalize” elections.

In Trump-speak, that’s an admission of just how disastrous his first year in office has been - and how clearly the anti-MAGA movement is winning. You don’t openly call for ending free elections if you think you can win them.

Also, while Trump certainly would like to get rid of elections, he can’t do that. (My friend Ben Sheehan explains this nicely in a Substack note.) He can do lots of bad stuff - and again, it’s an encouraging sign that even Donald Trump doesn’t think that he can do enough bad stuff to win the midterms. He has to fantasize about going beyond his already considerable power to wreak havoc.

Even so, we should take these threats seriously. Not because Republicans are going to nationalize elections, but because Trump’s comments represent an entirely new approach to politics. In America, politicians respond to overreaching by changing course and trying to win elections - or by losing elections so someone else can clean up their mess. In Trump’s vision for America, politicians respond to overreaching by rigging elections so they can do whatever they want.

While the president can’t nationalize elections, he can still count on the right-wing Supreme Court to chip away at voting rights and allow even more dark money into our politics. He can count on friendly governors and state legislatures to make voting harder, or to look the other way if he stations ICE outside polling places to intimidate lawful voters. He can count on more districts drawn to make representatives accountable solely to the MAGA base.

If that happens, the result won’t just be worse policy, or more income inequality. It will be more invasions of American cities, more law-abiding immigrants and peaceful protestors deprived of due process, and yes, more Americans killed by their own government.

WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT ALL OF THIS

This hasn’t been the cheeriest post. But here’s the thing: the fact that MAGA is increasingly desperate to rig elections means that, for now, our political process can still hold people accountable. And you can protect that political process now, before it’s too late.

I think most of us are looking for things to do that fall into the category of “If we were living in ordinary times, I wouldn’t do this, but…” here are a few of those (and if you’re already doing them, thank you!)

Exercise Your Rights. this Thursday, February 5th, you can sign up for a virtual Eyes On ICE training, so you know what to do, and how to stay safe, if and when ICE shows up in your community. (I’ll be a little late to it because I’ll be hosting a Substack Live at 730pm, more on that later.) Peacefully Protest. The next No Kings Day is March 28th. Each time millions of Americans demonstrate against Trump and his thuggery it shows that we’re not afraid - and sends a message to swing-state lawmakers that pandering to the MAGA base is a surefire way to lose their seats in 2026. Sign up to work the polls. The rules are different in every state, but easier than ever to look up - I just typed “How do I become a poll worker into New Jersey?” into ChatGPT and it gave me the information I needed in seconds. If you can plan to take time off to travel to a swing state or district, that’s even better. And I say this as a last-minute planner - there’s no better time to make your Election-Week plans than right now. Share the right kind of stuff on the internet. The biggest thing that’s changed public opinion about Trump’s immigration crackdown is the videos of ICE behaving like thugs. They’re persuasive in a way that, sadly, no amount of newsletter writing or cable-news arguing will ever be. Share those. Don’t, on the other hand, share election-related content that amounts to, “Panic!” Partly because it’s not productive, and partly because it’s largely nonsense. Apropos of nothing Share Make Your Courage Contagious. Whatever you do, don’t keep it to yourself. Whether you reach people one by one, on a group chat, via social media, whatever, let others know what you’re doing. When other people see you taking action, they become a little less afraid of standing up for what’s right - and a little more convinced that they, too, might make a difference.

Thanks as always for reading, and if you have more thoughts - or actions you’ve taken recently that you want the rest of us to know about - let me know in the comments!

David

