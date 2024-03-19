Elon Musk's Zero-Fifths Clause
His case for why illegal immigration helps Democrats is surprisingly sophisticated. Also, factually incorrect and completely un-American.
Yesterday, Don Lemon released an interview with his now-former boss and/or media partner, Elon Musk. One clip in particular — in which Musk defends his claim that Democrats are importing immigrants for political gain — seems to have been very popular with MAGA, because they think their guy scored points on Lemon. (They’re not wrong. More on that later.)
…