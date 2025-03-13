I spent the beginning of this week at South by Southwest. My biggest takeway from four days there? Many smart people are in deep, deep denial.

Despite Austin being the center of the Joe Rogan cinematic universe, the vibes weren’t all Elon fandom. If anything, it was the opposite - Austin seemed eager to let people know that the tech oligarchs hadn’t completely taken over their city. But while I was there, a trade war heated up, the stock market plunged, Musk announced he’s coming for social security, and Trump turned the White House into a set of a Tesla commercial, to name a few. And nobody seemed to notice. People went on pitching and disrupting and networking and ideating and helping creators monetize as though nothing historically bonkers was happening.

Maybe that was wise of them. But maybe not. In any event, it won’t surprise you to learn that the number of people I heard talking about ICE arresting Mahmoud Khalil was zero.

If you’re reading this, on the other hand, you probably live at least part of your life on the left-of-center internet, so you already know the details. An enormous amount has already been written about Khalil’s detention, and for a primer on the legal issues I highly recommend this synopsis from Steve Vladeck.

I wanted to add a few thoughts, in no particular order, that I haven’t - or seen as much - on the internet so far.

The DOGE-ification of Justice

Trump 1.0 was defined by the president’s Twitter account. Trump 2.0 is defined by Elon Musk’s Twitter. It’s a feedback loop: right-wing trolls call attention to something, the Trump administration does harmful in response and posts about it, the Elon Musk fandom feels puffed up with power, right-wing trolls call attention to something new, repeat. (Elon, as both chief troll and co-president, plays a critical function throughout.)

So far, the game of right-wing whack-a-mole has mostly targeted at agencies and federal workers. Which is bad. But Khalil’s detention represents a new kind of bad - the extension of DOGE-style governance to people with guns. Even the Trump administration isn’t claiming Khalil’s being targeted for deportation because he materially supported Hamas. It seems clear what happened: a bunch of right-wing internet vigilantes wanted to make an example out of him, and the government was happy to help. Even the manner of his detention - flying Khalil to Louisiana for no reason, forbidding him from private conversations with his lawyer - reeks of DOGE’s break-the-law-and-dare-them-to-sue-us approach.

Our job is to keep all of this madness as figurative as possible

Obviously, this is What Authoritarians Want. But it’s also terrible for our national security and public safety. We’re firing people responsible for hunting down actual terrorists, putting unqualified clowns in charge, and using the government’s time and money to manufacture dopamine hits for Trump’s extremely online base. If you’re a criminal or terrorist interested in harming Americans, Trump and Elon are the best gift you could ever ask for.

You Don’t Have to Swing at this Pitch

Right now, Trump’s tariffs have pushed the stock market down a flight of stairs,; Trump’s EPA is getting rid of rules designed to keep companies from poisoning the air and water are kids breathe; the president clearly cares more about Elon’s Tesla shares than Americans’ wallets; Trump’s approval rating has swung negative.

The White House would rather talk about Mahmoud Khalil than any of these things.

So I agree with a lot of social-media I’m seeing when people say Khalil’s detention is appalling. But I disagree with the notion that if you, personally, don’t speak out against Khalil’s detention, you’re appalling. In fact, I worry about the opposite: is it immoral to take the bait and write a post about this rather than the attempt to slash teachers and cops in D.C.., or farmers who will be hurt by DOGE cuts, orTrump’s blatant disregard for the economic well-being of people who voted for him.

If you want to post and protest against this outrage, I say go for it. (Although I do think you should do so strategically, more on that later.0 But we can’t all be equally focused on every outrage, so I don’t think you need to feel ashamed if you use your energy on something else.

The Reverse Slippery Slope (Sticky Hillside?)

I’ve seen an enormous amount of “first they came for” rhetoric over the last few days. AOC put it succinctly: “If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too.”

I’ve been deeply impressed with AOC since Trump re-took office, but I actually think this is the wrong way to think about this moment. First of all, Khalil wasn’t disappeared. We know where he is. His lawyers have access to him. I think it’s important to be accurate about where we are, precisely because we need to be able to describe what is happening if things get worse. On that topic, there are lots of reasons - both legal and political - that would make it more difficult to go after citizens than after immigrants, even green card holders.

What Khalil’s case does mean, however, is that no one is definitely safe. And we kind of knew that. The limiting principle for most presidents has been, to a meaningful extent, “What is legal?” The limiting principle for Trump and Musk is “What can we get away with?”

That’s why I’d flip the argument around. Trump and company thought deporting Khalil would be an easy win. They were wrong. That means they’re likely to be at least a little more cautious than they otherwise would have been in escalating: by targeting a naturalized citizen; by deporting someone before they can get in front of judge; by trying this with a more sympathetic defendant or from a western country; by targeting born-and-raised U.S. citizens; by actually disappearing someone.

And if Americans - even Americans who loathe Khalil’s conduct and views - come together to keep the Trump administration from getting away with this one, they’re likely to think twice before moving up that escalatory ladder. So I’d focus less on what we have to lose if we lose this fight, and more on what we have to gain if we win it.

Something is Rotten in the Anti-Defamation League

I used to be a monthly donor to the ADL, even though they were generally to my right on a lot of issues. I felt it was important to have an organization that focused exclusively on one thing - anti-Semitism - and pushed society toward a zero-tolerance policy for it.

But the ADL has changed. They defended Elon’s Nazi salute. Then they refused to say that Steve Bannon did a Nazi salute, because that would have forced them to be honest about Elon. They’ve sometimes said stuff about the parade of anti-Semites being hired by the Trump administration, but only when they feel they absolutely have to. I didn’t expect them to rush to Mahmoud Khalil’s defense, but they could have either sat this one out or condemned his conduct - like the kinda did with Kanye, or failed completely to do with Musk. Instead, they wrapped their arms around the Trump administration and endorsed his arrest and detention.

The ADL is now an organization that stands strongly against anti-Semitism… in only some of its forms. That’s a tragic and frightening loss for Jewish people.

To Win the Fight for Khalil’s Freedom, It Needs to Be Pro-American, Not Pro-Palestinian

Obviously, Khalil believes in the Palestinian Cause. And it’s not surprising that many of his strongest supporters come from that movement. But by a 13-point margin, Americans still have more support for Israel than for the Palestinians. (Even as, per the point above, support for Israel is plummeting.) The Trump administration wants to make the fight over Khalil’s detention a referendum on which side of the Middle East conflict you’re on.

Unfortunately, I think a lot of activists want that, too. In many pictures I’ve seen of protests, people are wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags. it’s a free country - if you want to wear a keffiyeh and wave a Palestinian flag, I support your right to do so. But the message it sends is the same as the Trump administration’s: “Khalil’s rights are inseparable from his options.” The whole point of due process is that you have rights regardless of your opinions. Wearing clothes most Americans would wear, and waving American flags rather than those of another country, would send the message that this is about fighting for America. And that’s a fight we could actually win.

(Also, to the people “occupying” Trump Tower today, cut it out. If you care about protecting people like Mahmoud Khalil from arrest and peroration, it should be obvious occupying that private property turns otherwise sympathetic people against you. And if you don’t care, don’t you have somewhere better to be? )

The Greater of Two Evils

The day before the election, I was canvassing outside Pittsburgh when a twenty-five year-old guy with a blonde ponytail told me he didn’t think we would vote. He hated Trump, and thought Harris would be a better president, but he couldn’t support her because of Gaza. I asked him if he thought Trump would be better on Gaza, and he said no, he thought Trump would be worse. Maybe I’m remembering things wrong, but I even think he told me that Biden wasn’t supportive enough of the Columbia protestors, and I told him however he felt about that, Trump had promised to deport those protestors and destroy their free speech.

I don’t know if that guy voted or not. But I know that when we talk about “buyers’ remorse” with Trump, the buyers weren’t only conservatives or working-class white people. There were plenty of voters who said that, because of Gaza, it would be wrong to vote for either candidate And there were plenty of seasoned left-leaning political operatives and activists - people who knew what would happen if Trump won - who spent most of last year making life harder for Harris, knowing that this made life easier for Trump.

I’m glad that some of these people are already getting buyers’ remorse. But I’ll be honest - I think it would have been better for the world if they hadn’t helped get Trump elected in the first place. And looking forward, I hope if we ever get ourselves out of this mess, when future generations ask “Why should I choose between the lesser of two evils?” they encourage others to learn from their mistakes.

As it turns out, the reason you should choose between the lesser of two evils is pretty simple. Sometimes, if you don’t, the greater of two evils occurs.

—

I assume, given that I just shared five thoughts that relate to the Middle East, there’s lots you might disagree with. Which I appreciate - I’ve learned a lot from commenters to this newsletter. So I encourage you to weigh in, although I’d ask that you keep it civil, especially if you’re replying to fellow commenters. Thank you for reading Word Salad!

