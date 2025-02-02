Do Not Be Disappointed In Advance
It takes courage to have faith in people, especially when they've let you down before. But that's what saving the country will require.
I’d been planning to post twice a week on here, and this is the end of the week. I’d drafted a big bunch of thoughts on how libertarianism is both dorky and dangerous. But I think there’s something much more urgent to talk about, so I’m writing about that instead.
You’ve probably heard people warning about “anticipatory obedience” in the Trump Era. I d…