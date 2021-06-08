Direct All Complaints to Cal Cunningham's Penis
Of course Joe Manchin doesn't understand how Washington works. If he did, he could never have gotten himself elected.
It’s now been three days since Joe Manchin made it official: he won’t vote for H.R. 1. He’s a no on automatic voter registration. A no on ending partisan gerrymandering. A no on campaign finance reform.
It would be charitable to say Manchin made his objections clear. Instead let’s say that, in an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette, he made it clear he had…