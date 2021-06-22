Digging Into Krysten Sinema's Op-Ed
As long as you ignore everything we know about the filibuster, her pro-filibuster argument makes lots of sense.
“Good-faith arguments have been made both criticizing and defending the Senate’s 60-vote threshold,” wrote Kyrsten Sinema yesterday, in a Washington Post op-ed defending the filibuster.
But the problem with Sinema’s argument is not that it’s in made bad faith. The problem is that it’s a bad argument.
It’s also a familiar argument - and therefore worth g…