I’ve never delivered a commencement speech. I have, however, written dozens of them. And like many people, I’ve noticed this year’s hottest commencement trend: speakers talking about AI and getting booed.

The first AI-related booing occurred on May 14, after real estate executive Gloria Caudfield told University of Central Florida Graduates that “AI is the next industrial revolution.” For the minute that followed, she glanced around the room in a kind of shellshock, before finally interrupting her own speech to ask, rhetorically, “What happened?”

That was relatively mild compared to whatGoogle co-founder Eric Schmidt experienced one day later at the University of Arizona. “Last year, TIME magazine selected its person of the year for 2025, and this year it was ‘The Architects of Artificial Intelligence,” he said. This was not meant to be a controversial statement, or even a complete sentence. But the jeering that followed paused Schmidt’s speech, and continued on and off for the next several minutes as he encouraged graduates to help shape the AI transformation.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with having your speech booed. You might be trying to speak hard truths to a crowd you know doesn’t want to hear them. You might be trying to deliberately provoke.

(That’s what music producer Scott Borchetta appeared to do when he brought up AI while addressing the graduates at Middle Tennessee State. “Deal with it. Like I said, it’s a tool,” he snarked, in a tone suggesting AI is not the only entity to whom that description applies.)

But what struck me about the speeches that mentioned AI and got booed, Caudfield’s and Schmidt’s in particular, is that the speakers weren’t trying to antagonize. They were trying to inspire. You can see it on both their faces. The genuine surprise, and disappointment, that graduates don’t seem to share their enthusiasm for AI or their acceptance that it will change everything.

“Interesting,” remarked Eric Schmidt, as he waited for the anger to subside.

He’s right. It is interesting. But instead of being genuinely curious, I think the masters of the universe are already drawing the wrong conclusions. Even in the stories I linked to above, the headlines say that graduates were “booing AI,” or that AI had become “the villain.” It’s a convenient story, because it makes the kids the real problem. They’re a bunch of luddites, refusing to trade in their horse-and-buggies while everyone else embraces the automobile.

On behalf of the best generation - millennials - I get the temptation to blame Gen Z for everything. But in this case, to say that commencement-season booing is a sign of “AI backlash” is a cop-out.

Young people aren’t booing AI. They’re booing the adults in charge of it.

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As it happens, yesterday afternoon I asked ChatGPT how to clean a clogged lint screen that was messing with my dryer. I also use AI frequently for research and travel planning. Jacqui and I were just in Scotland over the long weekend; AI helped me figure out that the style of whisky I prefer is best described as “oily smoke monster.” And of course, I used AI for the thumbnail image of this post. Also just for fun, I typed “oily smoke monster” into ChatGPT to see what it came up with.

I guess, in a binary world that sorts us into “skeptics” and “believers,” this makes me an AI believer.

But that’s a false choice. I’m among the 50 percent of Americans who are, according to recent polling, more concerned than excited about AI. Just 10 percent of Americans are more excited than concerned. Yet even this survey question assumes the issue is AI, rather than people.

I don’t think it’s possible to separate AI pessimism from the behavior of the world’s most prominent AI optimists.

Silicon Valley leaders who once warned us that artificial intelligence could lead to human extinction to have changed their tune now that it’s clear their companies will be in charge of AI’s development. Last month, Mark Zuckerberg patiently explained to his employees that it was necessary to surveil them in order to train Meta’s AI on their work – then fired 10 percent of his workforce, blaming AI. Last week, Marc Andreessen laughingly told Joe Rogan that one of the benefits of bots replacing human workers is that a bot “never files HR complaints.” Paypal and Palantir founder Peter Thiel was one of Trump’s biggest campaign donors; now, having done more than almost anyone else to fracture our country, he’s decided that America isn’t billionaire-friendly enough and moved his family to Argentina.

Why, today’s graduates might reasonably ask, is so much of the technology shaping humanity in the hands of people who display so little of it?

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Or to put it more bluntly: why do so many of today’s philosopher kings act like total sociopaths?

These questions don’t seem to have occurred to many of this year’s commencement speakers. I don’t know much about Gloria Caudfield, but she doesn’t strike me as an Elon Musk or Peter Thiel type. From what I know about Eric Schmdt (who was quite involved in Obama’s 2012 campaign), he isn’t, either. That said, they don’t seem concerned about the fact that “the next industrial revolution” is currently in the hands of people who seem not just resigned to the possibility of rendering the vast majority of us obsolete, but excited about it.

I’m not surprised commencement speakers are disproportionately jazzed about AI. By definition, if you’re invited to give a commencement speech, you’ve done pretty well. You don’t have to worry that robots will destroy the bottom rungs of your career ladder, denying you an entry-level job.

Hearing a tiny sliver of the country’s most successful people repeatedly extol the virtues of AI is like hearing a tiny sliver of the country’s most successful cliff divers repeatedly extol the virtues of jumping off cliffs.

But I don’t think this is just about technology. It’s about the broader moral failings - or lack of moral imagination - of the adults in charge.

Young people seem to have internalized a life lesson that some of their elders have forgotten. Progress is a means, not an end. Purpose matters.

In what I suspect was meant to be the key line of his speech, Eric Schmidt urged graduates to get on board, literally, with AI. “When someone offers you a seat on the rocket ship, you do not ask which seat. You just get on.”

It’s a telling metaphor. Schmidt graduated in 1976, seven years after the moon landing. I graduated in ‘08, but even then, rocket ships were synonymous with shared endeavor, bold undertakings we trusted to benefit us all.

Graduates born in 2004 have had a very different experience. They understand, to a degree previous generations may not, that the worthiness of a craft depends on the worthiness of its mission.

Some rocket ships are Artemis II. Others launch Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend into space.

There are exceptions to the get-on-the-rocket-ship bandwagon. Springsteen. Colbert. Sharyn Alfonsi, who refused to stay silent as Bari Weiss injected politics in 60 Minutes and was just fired from CBS. But over the last few years, treating success as an end unto itself has justified all manner of sins.

AI, in other words, is just the tip of the irresponsibility iceberg. Too many adults with enormous amounts of power, prestige, influence, and wealth are supposed to lead. Instead, they’re jumping on bandwagons. They’re obsessed with finding secrets to staying relevant and successful, without asking whether they’re acting in ways that make relevance and success worth achieving.

Again, I don’t know Gloria Caudfield and Eric Schmidt - I suspect they were genuinely trying to do the right thing in their speeches. Which is why I suspect their blind spots are less about them and more about nearly everyone in the commencement-speaker class. The problem wasn’t that they talked about AI shaping the future. The problem was that they didn’t also talk about forces shaping the present: a growing lack of interest in even the pretense of virtue, combined with unchecked egomania, selfishness, and greed.

I love commencements, so I want to end on a few more hopeful notes.

Last year, Nathan Fillion gave one of the best commencements I’ve seen in ages: I think about his advice all the time.

Last week, the Obama Foundation asked several former Obama speechwriters, me included, to offer thoughts about what goes into a great commencement speech.

I’m a big Eric Church fan, so it’s hardly surprising that I loved his commencement this year at UNC Chapel Hill. Even if you don’t know his music, I bet you’ll like his speech, especially the part about community about 6 or 7 minutes in. Plus, not many people can pull off a full commencement in shades.

Eric Church giving his 2026 commencement address

Last but not least, I find myself inspired that many of today’s graduates want more than just a seat on a rocket ship. They want to go somewhere worth going, and they want to know they’re not just leaving the rest of us behind.

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