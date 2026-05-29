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Jason's avatar
Jason
3d

The problems with AI only start with the problems with AI itself, like the avalanche of garbage overwhelming the internet.

The massive environmental damage caused by the data centers supporting AI is an even worse problem. The direct negative impacts to our air and water, let alone that massive energy consumption needed, can barely be calculated.

The minor convenience provided by much of AI use is not even close to worth the costs.

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Barry Seifer's avatar
Barry Seifer
3d

"The problem wasn’t that they talked about AI shaping the future. The problem was that they didn’t also talk about forces shaping the present: a growing lack of interest in even the pretense of virtue, combined with unchecked egomania, selfishness, and greed." 100%. Our beliefs shape the future. The commencement speakers were booed for their beliefs, defined as "... the mental acceptance that a specific idea or statement is true. It represents your subjective interpretation of reality, held with a degree of conviction, regardless of whether absolute, objective proof or evidence exists to support it."

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