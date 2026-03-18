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Amy Shutkin's avatar
Amy Shutkin
3d

I’m looking forward to your conversation on Iran tomorrow with Ilan Goldenberg. Big fan of both of you. We’re certainly living in “interesting” times.

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Mike Wendling's avatar
Mike Wendling
3d

This is a very good summary with stats of what I've suspected for a while: the SAVE Act might hurt Republicans more than Democrats. It could set off utter chaos. It doesn't seem like it has much of a chance of passing, but it also seems that more people are talking about the prospect.

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