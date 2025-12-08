My memory of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, in 2018, are highly personal and totally unrelated to anything consequential: they’re the last time anyone asked me to do standup.

The context, I think, was an all-night vigil not far from the Capitol. Somehow, someone asked me to be part of it - not for the lunch rush, or primetime, but for around midnight. And they asked me to do some jokes. I believe in serving my country, and in saying yes to things, so I said yes and spent the day working on jokes. I was the Late Late Show of vigil-related standup comedy. Which is how I learned a few things.

If someone asks you to do jokes at a 24-hour protest, ask how many people will be in attendance. Is it more than five? I can tell you from experience that if it’s less than five, things get awkward. If you’re doing standup comedy at a very serious event not associated with standup comedy, it really helps if they explain, during your introduction, that you’ll be doing standup comedy. Or I at least I assume it does. Saying yes to stuff is almost always a surprisingly good idea. I can’t say that I killed. Or block Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. But I’m pretty sure that’s where I met Ben Wikler, who I’ve admired and tried to support as he brought Wisconsin’s democracy back from the brink of extinction.

(Also, I did have one line during that five minutes that I’d like to recycle some time. “Being a man isn’t about being able to beat someone up in a fight. Being a man is about thinking you know how to light a fire when you don’t.” I stand by that.)

Anyhow, I bring up Kavanaugh because the actually important stuff that happened during his hearing - especially his final performance, as serious allegations of sexual assault threatened to derail his nomination - didn’t just result in his confirmation to a lifetime appointment. As today’s hearings made clear, they set a new tone for the Supreme Court. Here’s the easiest way to think about it.

In the Roberts Era, the Court was cunning. The conservative majority wanted to do radical things - but wanted to appear moderate.

In the Kavanaugh Era, the Court is brazen. The conservatives know they’re seen as a wing of the Republican Party - and they don’t care.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“What Goes Around Comes Around”

Brett Kavanaugh’s commitment to impartial justice lasted approximately six seconds.

Then came the second sentence of his remarks about being announced as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: “No President has ever consulted more widely, or talked with more people from more backgrounds, to seek input about a Supreme Court nomination.”

This was obviously false. And of all things judges are supposed to do, not lying is high on the list. Yet here was a guy willing to make something up, just to flatter the president.

Worst of all, he didn’t have to do it. Neil Gorsuch, who Trump had nominated the year earlier, is very conservative - but he didn’t do a dear-leader genuflection at the White House.

Still, when Kavanaugh had his opening hearing, he continued in the John Roberts model of pretending to be an impartial, calm, reasoned jurist. Everyone knew he was being added to the court because Republicans thought he would advance Republican policy goals. But appearing open-minded was, for whatever reason, important to him.

Then his nomination nearly capsized and the mask came off.

Kavanaugh’s final appearance, widely seen as make-or-break for his lifelong ambition of securing a Court seat, was like nothing America had ever seen before. Most would-be judges - especially those with credible allegations against them - would have used the opportunity to try to convince the American people, and maybe even some skeptical senators, of their fitness to hold office. Which is to say, their fairness, even temperament, and commitment to impartial justice.

Kavanaugh went hard in the opposite direction.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” he raged, “fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

Brett Kavanaugh had what friends with toddlers call “big feelings.” I get that. But part of being a trustworthy judge is to put your feelings to the side. Instead, he read out a statement indistinguishable in tone - and even Clinton conspiracy content - from an RNC fundraising email. And most frightening of all, he promised that there would be payback.

“As we all know, in the United States political system of the early 2000s, what goes around comes around.”

Kavanaugh’s supporters will argue that he wasn’t promising retribution from the bench - he was saying that character assassination would end up hurting judges nominated by both parties. Maybe. But here’s what’s undeniable: if Brett Kavanaugh was promising to get back at Democrats once he get became a Supreme Court Justice, then he was incredibly careless with his language. It didn’t bother him that people would think he was serving a political agenda instead of justice.

That’s bad. Judges are supposed to be extra careful with language. They’re supposed to care what we think. Above all, they’re supposed to have good judgement. Call me crazy, but in my view, a judge with bad judgment is a bad judge.

Kavanaugh - and the Trump allies who pushed him over the finish line and onto the Supreme Court don’t see it that way.

If John Roberts presented himself as an umpire about calling balls and strikes, Kavanaugh promised to swing for the fences for his team. And he’s delivered.

Thanks for reading Word Salad! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Today’s Calvinball Hearing

Why am I writing about this now? The answer is, as always, because I’m procrastinating from writing something else.

But also because the Supreme Court just heard its first big case of this term - about whether Trump can fire the members of independent agencies even though Congress passed a law saying he can’t do that. And it’s clear that the Kavanaugh Era is now in full swing.

Actually, that was probably clear a few days ago, when Samuel Alito allowed Texas’s gerrymandered map to go into effect for the midterms - despite Texas’s own top lawyers insisting that the gerrymander was done for purely partisan reasons, which even the Roberts Court had once agreed would be blatantly unconstitutional. But these were the first arguments where judges could ask question - so it’s extra clear now.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the most active questioner was Kavanaugh himself.

Here’s the dilemma he faced:

Giving the president full control over the Federal Reserve would shake market confidence and hurt the economy in a way voters immediately notice. Kavanaugh doesn’t want to do that.

Kavanaugh wants to give the president full control over independent agencies.

The Federal Reserve is an independent agency.

See the problem? Kavanaugh spent a bunch of time asking the Trump Administration’s lawyer to come up with a good reason the president should have full control of independent agencies except for the federal reserve.

The president’s lawyer couldn’t come up with a reasonable way to do this, because there really isn’t one. So it seems that Kavanaugh and his fellow Republican justices will invent an unreasonable standard instead. They’ll come up with an arbitrary reason the Federal Reserve is special and just go with that.

(For example, the president will get control of all agencies except those whose names rhyme with “edible preserve.” The actual ruling is unlikely to be as wordplay focused - but it will probably be every bit as ridiculous.)

I have nothing against making decisions based on the preferred policy and political outcomes, rather than hewing too closely to principle. People do it all the time. These people are called legislators, and they’re supposed to belong to a different branch of government than the people on the Supreme Court.

Share

But that’s the thing about the Kavanaugh Era. The Court no longer cares about appearing political. They care about having power, and exercising it before something happens and it goes away.

Are Right-Wing Judges Starting Their Sprint Too Early?

Of course, Kavanaugh isn’t the only one taking an “I don’t care about my bad reputation” approach to his job. In comments secretly recorded by an activist last year, Samuel Alito described the country as at war between the right and left. “One side or the other is going to win,” he said.

He clearly sees his own role as helping the right win. And most of his decisions - both the ones that enabled Trump to retake the White House, and the ones he’s issued since - make perfect sense when seen in that context.

Here’s the scary thing: it might work.

But here’s the encouraging thing: it might not.

There’s a reason John Roberts cared, and maybe still cares, about the court’s reputation. While Court Justices serve for life, the judiciary is still part of our system of checks and balances. There all kinds of ways elected officials - which is to say, the American people - can act as a check the courts. And if Americans decide that the court is drunk on power, they’re likely to want to limit that power going forward. (Just one example, a big majority of Americans currently support term limits on Supreme Court justices.)

It reminds me of a marathon runner - or really any endurance athlete. For most of the race, you have to focus on your form even if you’d rather not. But at the end, with the finish line in sight, you go for broke. What matters more than anything during that final dash is timing. Start sprinting too late, and you won’t cross first. Start sprinting too early, thought, and you’ll fall apart before the finish line and someone more disciplined will pass you.

Alito, Kavanaugh, and the right-wing Court majority have started their sprint. They’re willing to sacrifice the Court’s reputation in order to win what they see as a zero-sum game and destroy “the left.” But while I’m very worried by how much is at stake, I wonder if they’re not starting their sprint too early. (Particularly in Alito’s case, where I imagine his age has factored into his personal timing. He feels an urgency that isn’t entirely political.)

If Kavanaugh is right, the Court can give Trump and Republicans enough power to lock conservative rule for generations, no matter what Americans want. But if they’re wrong, what looks like speed will start to look like flailing.

If and when that happens, the case for reining in a politicized right-wing court will be clearer than ever.

P.S. It’s been a while since I’ve been on Substack. I’ll have some big announcements about Word Salad going forward. But first I wanted to hear more about what you, as a reader, wants out of this newsletter. So I’ll be ending posts with brief surveys - like this one!

And if you have any other thoughts about what you want to see out of this newsletter in 2026, message me directly, or comment below!

Leave a comment