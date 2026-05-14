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Amy Shutkin's avatar
Amy Shutkin
2d

Having relocated 4 years ago from the SF Bay Area (East Bay) to NE Ohio; when asked where we came from, I simply say we’ve come from the future.

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Robyn E's avatar
Robyn E
1d

It's not simply about states that didn't vote for Trump. Blue states contribute more to the federal budget than red states. Blue states took the Medicaid expansion with the Affordable Care Act. Red states famously did not. Blue states provide more services to their residents funded by local and state taxes in addition to federal grants. The GOP is trying to force blue states to treat their residents like in red states. GOP politicians don't believe that government is for the people, they believe that its purpose is to enrich the wealthy and their corporations. That is why red state residents have poorer health outcomes, experience more gun violence and live shorter lives. Blue states are great and that is why Trump, the GOP and MAGA (who can always be counted on to vote against their own interests) demonize blue states.

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