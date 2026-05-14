Yesterday, J.D. Vance announced the Trump Administration is withholding $1.3 billion in Medicaid funding for California. This comes shortly after they announced they’re withholding $259 million from Minnesota.

This wouldn’t be the first time, or the tenth time, or the twentieth, that the Trump Administration has illegally denied funding to a blue state.

Minnesota’s already sued. California will surely follow.

Regardless of what happens in court, however, MAGA has made it clear that – while the pretext for these funding cuts is the discovery of fraud – this is part of a broader war on blue states. If a state is run by Democrats, and rejected Trump in three straight elections, it will almost certainly be targeted by this administration.

As a matter of principle, this is wrong. Presidents shouldn’t punish Americans just because they happen to live in a state governed by the opposite party, or because that state awarded its electoral votes to someone else.

But JD Vance and MAGA are waging their war on blue states in part on policy grounds. They want us to believe that – whether the issue is crime, taxes, fraud, or anything else – blue states are cesspools of mismanagement and red states are paragons of freedom.

As usual in the Trump administration, behind the layers of bullying, condescension, snark, and men in ill-fitting suits who think they’re alphas because Elon Musk promotes them on Twitter, there is a genuine argument: America, MAGA asserts, would be a much better place if it were governed much less like a blue state and much more like a red one.

It’s the opposite of the truth.

I figured someone, somewhere, had done a deep dive into the quality of life of Americans in blue states versus red ones. But I couldn’t find one. So, with the help of Ashley Yung, a very smart former White House speechwriting intern, I ran the numbers myself.

Here’s the short version: by almost any quantifiable measure, the average American living in a blue state lives a better life than the average American living in a red one.

If you’re like me, that truth makes you kind of uncomfortable. But that doesn’t mean it’s not true.

I’ll be honest, I don’t really like doing this. After all, I worked for the president who famously said, “There are no red states or blue states, only the United States.”

But first of all, Obama actually never said that. And second – and more importantly – we’re in the middle of a massive effort to discredit blue-state policymaking, and try to make red states the model for the country. And purely as a matter of policy, we should think seriously about whether or not that’s something We, the People, want.

This will likely be the first piece in a series. So today, I want to lay out how I came up with these numbers, and apply them to just one part of life. But it’s a big one: life expectancy.

The first question I dealt with was: how to define a blue state or a red one? What do we do with the purples?

Is Kansas, which has a Democratic governor but whose voters overwhelmingly support Republicans in all other cases, a blue state? Is Vermont, which has a Republican governor, a blue one?

I decided to look do what the White House does: make it about Trump.

If a state voted for Trump three straight times, it went in the red column. If a state never voted for Trump, it went in the blue column. Sometimes, I’ll use the phrase “Trump Country” and “Never-Trump Country” to describe the states. Sometimes, for simplicity’s sake, I’ll just stick with red and blue.

First, let’s take a look at our two collections of states. Trump Country is slightly more populous, but they’re actually pretty close to even. 146 million Americans live in a state that has always voted for Trump. 141 million Americans live in state that has always voted against him.

Of course, different states are different sizes. So I took the life expectancy of each state and weighted it based on the relative size of its population. (In other words, the average life expectancy of a Floridian got a lot more weight than the average life expectancy of a North Dakotan. Same with California vs. Rhode Island.)

I used 2022 numbers from the CDC, since those were the ones most recently available, so the pandemic still weighed heavily. But sadly, the pandemic, too, was part of Trump’s war on red states. He repeatedly said that blue states were bungling their response to Covid in ways red states weren’t. In any event, even if the numbers will change year to year, I suspect the trends will not.

Here’s what I found:

Americans living in Blue America – the 19 states, plus D.C., that never voted for Trump – have a life expectancy at birth of 78.7 years.

And Americans in Red America – the 25 states that voted for Trump all three times?

Just 76 years.

2.7 years of life expectancy might not sound like a lot. But to put it differently, the life-expectancy gap between Never-Trump States and Always-Trump States is as large as the life-expectancy gap between the United States and Tunisia.

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Here’s another way to think about it: the gap in life expectancy between people living in blue states and people living in red states is about the same as the gap in life expectancy between people who exercise and people who don’t.

One last way: The implicit (and sometimes not-so-implicit) argument made by the Trump Administration is that life is better in red states. Well, if blue states had red-state outcomes, Americans would lose, collectively, 380 million years of life.

That seems bad.

I know what you might be thinking: life expectancy isn’t everything. True! And there are lots of reasons for the gap, some of which can’t be explained solely by policy. Also true! And blue states are far from perfect. Also also true!

Which is why I’ll try to publish more of these findings down the road. And if you’re a statistics wiz, which frankly I’m not, I would love your help.

But here’s a brief teaser: the life expectancy gap isn’t the outlier here. It’s just the beginning.

I feel the need to be very clear that this has nothing to do with the qualities of people who live in red states versus blue ones. And along those lines, while I love reading your comments, if you want to snark about those who live in Alabama or Montana or Utah or wherever, do it somewhere else.

This is about leadership. It’s about policy. It’s about the direction we want to take our country, and how we think we can improve all Americans’ lives.

Above all it’s about a simple question:

If we’re trying to decide which region’s policies to emulate, shouldn’t we avoid the one where people die way sooner?

If Donald Trump and JD Vance wanted to put America First, they’d stop waging their war on blue states, and start thinking about how to help the rest of the country become more like them.

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