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Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
6d

“You can’t make a silk purse out of a Pig’s ear.” This is in reference to tRump building memorials to himself such as his “dining room” which is really a military data center, his columns and arches and his name on gold and all paper currency.

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Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
6d

When Trump rattles on at his rallies, he appears as happy as a pig in mud. But behind the scenes late at night, he tweets just the opposite. He and his idiotic team count their chickens before they hatch: blithering on about bombing Iran "just for fun", counting their successes--then moving on to what is more important--Corinthian columns. Meanwhile, Iran takes note of what the U.S. blows up, how many Iranians dead, lining up their soldiers, and waiting.....

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