Some news to share with you all - this morning, I had a guest essay published in the Times! This is only my third op-ed for them, and it’s my first since 2017. So I’m pretty excited about it.

The piece is adapted from It’s Only Drowning, but it explicitly addresses one of the book’s implicit questions: “Is It Time to Stop Snubbing Your Right-Wing Family?”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, I argue the answer is yes. What I want to do in this post is take you behind the scenes of the process of pitching and writing an op-ed for the Times, plus add a few thoughts that didn’t make into the op-ed, but that I think are important. And again, you can read the whole piece here.

My favorite opinion pieces to write are the ones where I get to work closely with an editor, and this was one of those cases. My original pitch to Carl Swanson, the editor in question, was about something you’ve probably heard me talk about before: dodging the culture-war draft. Carl could have just passed, but, generously, he came back to me with a suggestion. He told me that what he found most interesting about my initial draft was the relationship between me and my brother-in-law Matt.

I’d described my new book is the story of an unlikely friendship. But for the most part I took a show-don’t-tell approach. Maybe I could make a more direct argument about how we were able to become friends, and why it matters in this day and age?

With Carl’s help, I ended up doing a deep dive into the history of ostracism, shunning, and exile. The more I read, the more I realized that one of society’s most effective tools for imposing norms has been neutralized by the internet.

Imagine if every prison in the country became easily escapable, or if ordering people to pay fines somehow made them richer. We would all agree that these developments would have a major effect on our society. Yet shunning - which has for millennia been one of the most powerful punishments and deterrents - doesn’t work anymore.

And no one’s talked about it.

This led to the piece that came out today, which argues that - purely from a strategic perspective - it’s a mistake to cut off contact with friends and family members who voted for Trump or have made other decisions you and I might find deeply wrong. Whether or not you spend time with someone is, of course, your own decision. But if you’re thinking about how to fulfill your civic responsibilities, maintaining contact is the far better choice.

Which brings me to a few thoughts that didn’t make it into the op-ed. New York Times op-eds are generally 1200 words maximum. Longer than that, and they can run online, but they have no chance of running in print, which matters even these days. Most of the time with strict word counts like this, I stare at a screen, telling myself there’s no way I could possibly cut any more. Then I cut some more and never miss it.

But occasionally some points that are meaningful but not essential slip through.

There’s also the issue of timing: if you’re an opinion columnist or Bono or something, you have a lot of control over the timing of your Times piece. If you’re me, or someone like me, then even if your essay is accepted, there’s often a lot of hurry-up-and-wait as they find a time to run it.

That’s especially true right now. The op-ed that ran today was originally supposed to run the week before It’s Only Drowning came out, but got postponed because of the assassinations in Minnesota, and then because Trump bombed Iran. I added in a mention of Trump’s megabit, but two big recent developments - Trump’s tragic mismanagement of the Texas floods and the right-wing revolt over the Epstein Files - never made it in.

Finally, there’s what the French call esprit d’escalier, or “staircase wit.” It’s the feeling you have when you finish an argument, leave the room (or get halfway up or down the stairs), and think of the perfect retort. This is also, incidentally and domestically, the subject of one of a Calvin and Hobbes cartoon.

In this case, I didn’t need to come up with any devastating retorts, but I did have the op-ed writers’ version of staircase wit where, as soon as the piece is considered final, I thought, “Oh, that’s what I should have made sure to include.”

So, here’s two related thoughts that aren’t in the Times today, but that (despite being every happy with how the piece turned out) I wish were, and that I want to share with you all.

We’re in a moment where - even as Trump notches wins in Congress and the Supreme Court - cracks are emerging in the MAGA facade. Joe Rogan keeps criticizing Trump over ICE’s out-of-control cruelty. The more information comes to light about DOGE’s chainsaw cuts to the National Weather Service, and Kristi Noem’s failure to deploy search and rescue teams until days after the Texas flash flooding, the clearer it becomes that Trump’s incompetence and arrogance puts us all at risk. And while I wish the Big Ugly Bill hadn’t passed, it’s incredibly unpopular - and makes a mockery of the idea that Trump is fighting for working people.

In other words, people are already having second thoughts about Trump. And the number of people having second thoughts is only going to grow.

But there’s a big difference between reconsidering support for Trump and supporting someone who will hold him accountable. That’s what MAGA’s counting on. It’s playbook run by everyone from Mitch McConnell to Trump himself. “Sure,” they’ll say, “we let you down. But the other side is a bunch of America-hating socialist communist terrorists who want to ban hamburgers and let murderers move into your basement. What choice do you have?”

I know - it’s a ridiculous characterization - but demonizing Democrats has worked before. And if people who have buyers’ remorse about Trump don’t actually know Democrats, it will work again.

The best way to bring regretful Trump supporters into the big tent of the anti-MAGA coalition is to make sure there are “everyday ambassadors” who can help welcome them in. I’m not talking about podcast hosts or politicians. I mean friends and family members. We need to get to a place where someone thinking twice about Trump can say, “Fox News says people who didn’t vote for Trump aren’t some scary, anti-American bogeyman. But the Democrats I know aren’t like that at all. And I feel comfortable talking with them about my changing opinions.”

That’s why maintaining contact is so important. If you tell someone they’re a bad person, they’re not going to agree with you. They’re going to conclude (perhaps unfairly, but still) that you’re hateful. And even if they’re ready to leave MAGA, they’ll feel they have nowhere else to go. If you stay in someone’s life, then they’ll be able to turn to you when they’re ready.

Here’s the second point I want to make: in most cases, being an everyday ambassador won’t work. I’m thinking of some of my own Republican family members. I think there’s about a 95% chance they’ll stick with Trump until the bitter end.

But here’s the thing - politics is a numbers game. If I’m right, and 95% of Trump voters stick with him, that means 5% flip. That’s a 10% difference in vote margin. If the electorate swings ten points toward Democrats in the midterms, we’ll win a landslide in the House and have a good shot to take the Senate as well. If the electorate swings ten points toward Democrats in 2028, that would be the biggest landslide since Reagan - and the kind of defeat that might actually convince the GOP that MAGA has no future post-Trump.

Let me just repeat this, because it can be hard to internalize. If twenty of us embrace the idea of becoming an “everyday ambassadors,” and nineteen of us walk away from the experience saying, “That changed nothing,” that’s still enough to completely reshape the political landscape and rescue our country.

So yes, I’m excited that I got an op-ed accepted by the New York Times. But more than that, I’m glad I got a chance to share some ideas that I think are really important - perhaps even make-or-break for the country we love. And I’m glad I got to share these additional ideas with you as well.

Thanks,

David

