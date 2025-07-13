Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
2h

I read your column in the NYT this am, but almost didn’t because it sounded initially like so many others of that type that have not been useful to me, but am very glad I read it, and appreciate your follow up and additions here. You have changed how I think about these things and I am taking them to heart. I think you have made very valid important points. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Litt
Ginny's avatar
Ginny
3h

I canceled my subscription to the NYTimes because I'm tired of reading canned news as if nothing much is wrong with the tRump administration. Now I only get the games because they're fun.

I finished reading your book and enjoyed the fun and laughs. I know absolutely nothing about surfing so missed the meaning of a lot of the terminology but that didn't detract from the fun of reading it. The interpersonal connection you have with your brother-in-law is delightful in that in spite of massive differences, you two can still have a relationship that matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Litt
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Litt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture