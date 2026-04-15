Word Salad

Word Salad

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Patricia Harmanci's avatar
Patricia Harmanci
19h

Hoping that Democratic candidates read this column! Thank you, David.

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Terri Lamb's avatar
Terri Lamb
15h

You make sense. But then how do you explain the Mamdani revolution? Why couldn’t we use his success as our model? Or maybe you’re saying a Mamdani on a national level MAY work, but would not be a landslide? Maybe I answered my own question. 🙋‍♀️

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