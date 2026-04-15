There’s a word for the word “landslide.”

Actually, two words: dead metaphor.

Think about a “bed” of roses, or a failed investor going “belly up.” They started as analogies. But we use them so frequently we don’t think about the symbolism.

Which, in the case of landslide, is unfortunate. Because the symbolism is spot on.

In a wave election, one side sweeps across the political landscape. In a landslide, the bottom drops out. One party thought it rested on solid ground. Then, seemingly overnight, it doesn’t merely erode - it collapses.

That’s what happened on Sunday in Hungary. Viktor Orban, MAGA darling and champion of “illiberal democracy,” rigged elections so that he could never lose power. Then he lost power. Despite your tax dollars funding a JD Vance campaign stop for him, Orban finished nearly 20 points behind Péter Magyar and Tisza, an opposition party only created in 2024.

There are many lessons Democrats can learn from the campaign that defeated Viktor Orban. But I think one of those lessons is more important than all the others.

And it’s the one everybody seems to be ignoring.

DEMOCRATS NEED LANDSLIDES MORE THAN REPUBLICANS DO

I have not lived through a single true landslide election. The last president to win the popular vote by more than 10 percentage points was Ronald Reagan, in 1984. The last party to win the national popular vote by 10 points was the Democrats, immediately post-Watergate in 1974.

Nationwide landslides are incredibly rare in America. It might seem like they can’t happen. Just as, in Hungary, it seemed like beating Orban couldn’t happen.

Magyar (left) beat Orban (right) in Sunday’s election. And maybe, short after this photo was taken, in an arm wrestling match?

Both parties would love to win by large margins. But Democrats need large margins more than Republicans do. There are three reasons for this:

To win a Senate majority, Democrats need to win red states. Republicans could win a filibuster-proof, 60-vote majority relying solely on seats from states Trump has won.

Today’s Supreme Court is basically a branch of the GOP. Republicans can make policy (stripping women of abortion rights, for example) via judicial rulings. If Democrats want to make sweeping changes to our laws they can’t rely on friendly justices - they need to get bills through Congress.

Close elections are easier for Trump, Musk, and their fellow travelers to try to steal via false claims of voter fraud. Landslides are undeniable.

Any victory is better than no victory. But winning close election isn’t enough to stop MAGA for good, or to break the Trump-era cycle.

Democrats need landslides.

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MAGYAR’S THREE Cs

As everyone knows, if ideas come in threes, they’re more likely to be valid. If those three things alliterate, they’re practically indisputable.

Which is why I’m summarizing what I think are the biggest lessons from Hungary can as “the three Cs”:

Charisma. Clean-ness. Compromise.

I’ll go through each of them, saving the most important - and what I suspect will be the most controversial - for last.

Charisma

“Charismatic” means different things in different eras. Today, being charismatic means being good on screens.

Peter Magyar, the Hungarian candidate who toppled Orban, is good on screens.

I think about charisma in politics the way I think about speed in professional football. Not everyone who is quick is successful. But at a high level, basically everyone successful is quick. Because speed makes everything easier.

The height of Peter Magyar’s hair is weirdly exactly the same as the length of his ears. Is that his secret to electoral success? I have no idea.

Democrats have, in various ways, spent the last three presidential cycles arguing that our candidates are more charismatic than they seem. Funny behind closed doors. Bursting with energy voters don’t see. Quick on their feet when the cameras aren’t on.

Maybe so. But also: if you find yourself needing to argue that the top of the ticket has charisma, then it doesn’t have enough.

Clean-ness

Viktor Orban was ridiculously corrupt. And ultimately, that corruption helped bring about his downfall.

But back in America, here’s a frustrating truth: it’s basically impossible to get voters to take Trump’s corruption seriously. Not because they think Republicans are squeaky-clean, but because they assume both parties are crooked.

I’m not an expert on Peter Magyar. But I can tell you he probably has no major skeletons in his closet. If he did, someone would have found them. By the same token, MAGA institutions - from Fox News to Trump’s FBI - are going to uncover any dirt, on any Democrat, who wants to lead the party in the coming years.

Which is why it would really help for the next Democrat standard-bearer to be as close to a Boy Scout, or Girl Scout, as possible. It’s bad enough that Eric Swalwell was until recently a front-runner to be the next governor of the country’s biggest blue state. But I’m also talking about candidates who:

Make tons of money in the stock market

Do their donors lots of favors

Generally play by a different set of rules

I think about Jim Comey. In the first Trump term, he got audited by the IRS - and it turn out he’d overpaid his taxes. That’s the kind of aggressive i-dotting and t-crossing that makes it a lot easier to find both-sides claims about bad behavior.

Yes, it’s a double standard. But following that double standard is how you create a contrast. And creating a contrast is how you make MAGA corruption stick.

Compromise

Democrats are celebrating Orban’s defeat. As we should. But many of us are glossing over a major piece of context: Peter Magyar was, until quite recently, a mid-level minister in Orban’s own government.

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This landslide wasn’t like, say, Gavin Newsom defeating JD Vance. It was more like current HHS assistant secretary John Knox (whoever he is) defeating JD Vance. Which makes sense - because for Magyar to win, and win big, he needed a lot of voters who had previously supported Orban.

Magyar promised to reverse a lot of Orban’s policies - approving loans to Ukraine and strengthening ties with the European Union, just to name two. But not all of them. Most notably, he’s a hawk on immigration. In other words, he’s not the candidate that liberal Hungarians in Budapest had always dreamed of. He’s the one who could win. Which is why they supported him.

Do I think the next Dem nominee needs to be a recently-former Republican? No.

But I do think that, to put the real possibility of a landslide on the table, the next Democratic nominee needs to steal some genuinely popular and/or populist policy ideas. Closing the border to illegal immigration. Opposing racial quotas. Refusing to sell offensive weapons to Israel. An affordability approach to energy policy, instead of a climate-change one.

We can (and should) still pursue a smart and humane immigration policy, diversity, renewable energy, and strategic alliances that are in America’s interest. But given the Democratic party’s brand, a landslide winner is going to have to take some positions that prove their anti-establishment credibility, appeal to disillusioned former Trump voters, or both.

What’s more, they’re likely to be the type of person who wants to do those things.

Let me put this a little differently. If I, as a basically mainstream Democrat, am perfectly happy with our ‘28 nominee’s policy platform, then we’re not winning in a landslide.

We can win big. But do we want to?

I’m not conspiracy-minded. But reading all the opinion pieces about Hungary over the past few days, I keep asking myself: This enormous victory was only possible because of liberals who “held their noses” or “chose the lesser of two evils.” Why is no one saying this?

I think the short answer is that we all rely on incentives. And a downside of audience-owned media, like the kind you find on Substack, is that writers are incentivized to tell their audience what it wants to hear. So people whose audiences are made up of loyal Democrats convince themselves a landslide isn’t possible, or that we can win one without making any real sacrifices on policy.

Same is true for most elected officials. Because most Democrats represent safely blue district areas, they don’t have a lot of incentives to tell their voters how much we need candidates who can win in purple and red ones. I’m not saying that no one is intellectually honest about this. But I can see how some people conclude that honesty is not the best policy.

I, too, worry about incentives.

If you’re reading this, there’s a high chance you and I agree on politics and policy. Which means that you, like me, would find the kind of person capable of beating MAGA in a landslide a little disappointing in certain ways. And you’d find their policy positions a lot disappointing in certain ways.

But think about how we’ll feel when we’re the ones hosting the raucous victory party after the kind of repudiation of MAGA that we’d begun to think might never come. Imagine what it will feel like to know we haven’t just survived another election - we’ve swept into power with enough force to reclaim American democracy for a generation or more, and end the looming threat of authoritarianism in America for good.

That’s what a landslide can do. It’s what only a landslide can do.

I think it’s worth some sacrifice to get there.

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