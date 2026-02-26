Even if you’ve never read Anne Fadiman’s writing, you’ve read her work.

That’s because, for 21 years, she’s taught a pair of undergraduate seminars that most aspiring non-fiction writers at Yale would happily give a kidney to get into. Today, hundreds of her alumni (“Fadimanites,” as we embarrassingly and unironically sometimes refer to ourselves) can be found in magazines, publishing, TV, theater, and basically anywhere else words are written down, applying everything they learned during one of those formative semesters.

To be clear: no one I knew applied to one of Anne’s classes because they thought it was a professional pipeline. Students take her classes because they have a reputation for being life-changing. Anne is the kind of teacher who makes you believe in yourself while also making you aware how much better you can be.

And Anne is not just a great teacher, she’s one of America’s greatest living non-fiction writers. Which is why I was so excited to talk to her about her latest book of essays, Frog. (Which you can buy from an independent bookstore, right now, via bookshop.org)

An admission: this was supposed to be a video interview.

Anne and I spent sixty minutes on Zoom, only for me to discover that the video file never recorded. So she very graciously suggested we re-recorded a thirty-minute Zoom, only for me to discover that the video file was corrupted. Not my finest moment. But while I’m sorry I can’t share our full conversation, I’m very happy to summarize some of the highlights for you.

Also, I’ll with one of Anne’s trade secrets that will instantly improve your own writing.

One of the few non-corrupted frames from our Zoom recording

Essay Writing, Alysa-Liu Style

It’s been exactly one week since Jacqui and I were in the Milano Ice Skating Arena for the ladies’ free skate, which means that Word Salad remains, until close of business today, an Alysa Liu fan newsletter.

So I was struck by Anne’s description of how and and why she writes. She told me that when she worked on the seven essays that make up Frog, she wasn’t thinking about book sales or dealing with her publishers or reviews or anything like that. She wrote these essays because she wanted to write them. Full stop.

That sense of joy is everywhere in this book. Frog deals with some pretty dark themes - loss, regret, grief, the knowledge that we can’t get back what time as taken. But Anne’s writing, and the clear delight she takes from words and sentences, transcends her subject matter. The themes are heavy. The tone is not. It’s a remarkable feat to pull off. (And I’m not the only one who thinks so.)

I’ve certainly been thinking about how to approach my work with more Alysa-Liu-like joy and confidence - I imagine many of you have, too. And Anne, despite not being, to my knowledge, a gold-medal winning figure skaters, demonstrates how to do exactly that.

“Excuses for Curiosity”

Frog is a short book - less than 200 pages. I can tell you, from experience, that you can devour it in one sitting. But there are seven very different essays, and I asked Anne why she chose to write about her family’s long-dead pet frog, Bunky, as chapter one.

She told me that it was the most unexpected. After some discussion, we included that her piece about Bunky is not just at the top of the American dead-frog-essay cannon. It is the entire American dead-frog-essay cannon. She felt that, particularly as an older writer, it was important to start off with something undeniably new.

Leading with the unexpected is good advice for all of us, in writing and life. But what makes Anne’s book so intriguing is that she didn’t write it to pique the reader’s curiosity, but her own. Two of the chapters are about topics Anne has written about in the past: the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge, and doomed polar expeditions. When I asked Anne why she chose to revisit them, she said writing about new elements of familiar subjects provided her with “excuses for curiosity.”

I love that phrase. I think most of us - definitely most people who read a newsletter like this one - are curious by nature. But often that’s not enough. We need to find excuses that force us to exercise our curiosity, the same way training for a half marathon might give you an excuse to get more steps in.

Robert Falcon Scott, whose expedition is the subject of one of the essays in Frog.

Critique is like a Racecar

While this doesn’t relate directly to Frog, one of my clearest memories from Anne’s class was how helpful - and civil - the critiques were. College writing workshops usually devolve into either a mutual admiration society or The Lord of the Flies. Anne’s seminar was the exception.

So I asked her, what’s the secret to criticism?

She told me about the analogy she uses before every class. The essay being critiqued that week is like a racecar. The other students are the pit crew. They examine. They take things apart. They might suggest some replacements or improvements. But they never lose sight of the fact that the point is to make the car go faster. No one benefits from ignoring a problem; no one wins if someone slashes the tires.

I’m always on the hunt for great analogies, and I’m not going to forget this one. We’ve all been in situations where “criticism” goes badly awry - but I think trying to create our own racecar pit crews, or seek them out, is worth doing not just in writing but in any group endeavor.

For what it’s worth, the seven essays in Frog are excellent racecars. It’s really, really difficult to write an essay that’s also a page-turner. (I’ve tried! It’s rarely gone well!) But Anne manages to make it seem so easy.

The Bonus Secret

Much of what Anne’s teaches I regard as a collection of trade secrets - she’s free to share it, but I won’t. (Particularly because if you like something I write, I’d prefer for you to think that it’s a work of spontaneous genius.) However, because Anne talked about this on our sadly unrecorded Zoom, I’ll make an exception.

End sentences on the most interesting word.

Here’s an example: I just wrote: “Because Anne talked about this on our sadly unrecorded Zoom, I’ll make an exception.”

But look at how much better this sentence is, even though it means the exact same thing: “I’ll make an exception, because Anne talked about this on our sadly unrecorded Zoom.”

Usually, the most interesting word in a sentence will be a noun. If you have more than one noun, usually the most interesting will be the most specific. (If I were revising this, I’d make sure not to end my sentence with “specific” since that’s an adjective.)

I encourage you to try this out whether you’re writing an email, your own newsletter, or the Great American Novel. Make sure each sentence ends with the most interesting word. You will feel like a spontaneous genius. Trust me.

There’s a lot more I could say about Frog, and about Anne’s other books. But honestly, just read them. You’ll be glad you did.

Also, if you have writing questions in general, or you read Frog and have questions about one of its essays, put them in the comments or DM me on Substack. Maybe we can convince Anne to do a Substack Live and answer some of them down the road.

Thanks as always,

David

