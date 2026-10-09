Yesterday I spoke with a former White House colleague who’s in the thick of the fight to protect our democracy. I forgot to actually ask John Bisognano how long he’s been working with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, but it’s been a long time. Years, definitely.

It’s the kind of work you may not hear about every day - but the fact that American democracy still has a fighting chance today is due, in no small part, to him and his colleagues.

You can watch the whole conversation here.

I hope you’ll go to the NDRC’s website and support their work, either by donating or by signing up to volunteer, or both. But for those of you who prefer reading to watching, which I gather is most of you, I wanted to do this short AfterLive with three lessons I learned from my conversations with John.

#1: TRUMP HAD A DREAM. DEMOCRATS DASHED IT.

We’re facing so many threats to fair and free elections that it can hard to stop moving, take a moment, and celebrate the wins when they happen. But it’s important to recognize what MAGA tried to do with redistricting this year - because we stopped them.

John reminded me that Steve Bannon thought Republicans could take 21 seats out of voters’ hands via redistricting this year. That would put the House basically out of reach, even if there’s a blue wave. Trump said he was hoping for 100 seats.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. States like California fought back with redistricting that balanced out gerrymandering in places like Texas. Red states like Indiana and South Carolina resisted pressure from MAGA and Trump.

In the end, Republicans did gain an unfair advantage. Nate Silver thinks Republicans can lose the national popular vote by about 3 points and still have a good shot to win the House, John thinks it’s more like 1 point. But either way, it’s a much, much smaller edge than Bannon and Trump were hoping for.

Gerrymandering also cost Republicans way more than they bargained for: money they spent primarying anti-gerrymandering legislators is money that can’t be spent to defend seats in November. They lost time. Voters didn’t like it. When you do a full political cost/benefit analysis, I don’t know if the Republican Party gained or lost ground by gerrymandering. But one thing’s clear: they had a plan to guarantee themselves the House, and thanks to organizations like the NDRC, it didn’t work.

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#2 THE FIGHT ISN’T OVER

Okay, that was the good news. The bad news is that there’s basically no chance the plot to rig out maps is finished. If anything, MAGA is about to double down.

That’s especially true if Democrats have a really good night on November 3rd. Let’s say we win governors’ races in places like Georgia, Texas, or Florida. (Republicans are favored in all three, but they’re competitive.) State legislators might try to redraw districts in the lame duck, before a new governor takes office and can stop them.

Then there are states like South Carolina that didn’t redistrict last time, but might be under a lot of pressure to do so this time. Particularly if Republicans don’t like their chances of winning the White House and Senate in 2028.

So the moment polls close for the midterms, the race will be on. First, to put pressure on vulnerable Republicans - or those who might feel slightly more free to defy Trump - not to make this whole redistricting mess worse. And second, to make it clear that if Republicans do gerrymander more districts, blue states like Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia will be ready to cancel them out.

Which brings me back to something I said earlier. If you’re looking for ways you can help, especially if you don’t live in a swing state or swing district, go to the NDRC website and donate some money if you can afford it, sign up for action alerts, or both.

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#3 WE NEED WARTIME CONSIGLIERIES

John pointed out something I’d forgotten: when Trump first announced his gerrymandering scheme, it was in June, 2025. Most American institutions - law firms, colleges, the mainstream press - were bending to his will. The Democratic Party was, to put it very euphemistically, still finding its footing.

Of course MAGA thought they could get away rigging the midterms. And honestly, knowing everything I know about Democrats, that didn’t seem like a terrible bet. We could have ended up having a series of committee meetings, issuing some statements proclaiming our grave concern, and then announcing we’d tried everything we could.

But Eric Holder, former Attorney General and the head of the NDRC, acted quickly. The organization had always fought for fairness within states, by encouraging states to adopt non-partisan commissions. If only one party was playing by the rules, however, it would amount to uniliteral disarmament, which would only further incentivize MAGA to rig the system. So the NDRC switched to fighting for fairness nationwide - in other words, to promising that if Republicans tried to rig red-state maps in their favor, Democrats would redraw blue-state maps to balance them back out.

It’s not an ideal situation. Every House Democrat voted to end partisan gerrymandering back in 2021, as John made clear, that’s still unequivocally the party’s position.

But in a moment like June, 2025 - or right now - leaders can’t put their heads in the sand. They need to act decisively, in the real world, based on what’s actually happening around us. Eric Holder got that. So did Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsome, and Barack Obama.

Because they moved quickly, and rallied the rest of the party behind them, they didn’t just demonstrate how to effectively push back on redistricting schemes. They showed us something about the kind of leadership we need in these times.

In The Godfather, there’s the famous line where Michael Corleone sidelines his father’s closest advisor because he’s not a “wartime consigliere.” While we shouldn’t typically learn lessons from fictional mafia men, and I don’t typically like using military metaphors to describe politics, I’ll make an exception. Democrats don’t just need leaders.

We need wartime consiglieres. The kinds of people particularly suited to leading when things get rough.

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Finally, as a bonus thought for paid subscribers, I want to suggest that the political figure most likely to lead Democrats out of the wilderness isn’t even American. I’m talking about