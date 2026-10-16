Earlier this week, I spent about a half-hour talking with Yasmin Radjy - who is, as she reminded me, my very first friend from politics. We met at a training for Obama Organizing Fellows (read: unpaid interns) in Columbus, Ohio in 2008.

Today, Yasmin runs SwingLeft, one of the biggest grassroots organizations in the fight against MAGA. If you read my guide for where to donate $25, you’ll recognize SwingLeft as one of the groups I wholeheartedly endorse, and if you watched our conversation you’ll already know why that is.

As always, for those who prefer words to video, here are three things my conversation with Yasmin made me think about. As always, if you find this interesting and/or helpful, I hope you’ll hit the restack button or share this post with a friend.

Also! As part of my series about how you can get involved right now, I’ll be doing another live at 1pm today (October 16) with my friend Katie Waldo, co-founder of We The Action, which connects lawyers with non-profit groups. So especially if you’re a lawyer or know a lawyer, I hope you’ll tune into that one.

I. PERSUASION IS ABOUT LISTENING, NOT TALKING

Back when I was a field organizer in 2008, we sometimes did what was called “persuasion canvassing.” We weren’t just talking with likely Obama supporters to encourage them to vote, we talked with undecided voters to try to convince them to support Obama.

That type of canvassing fell out of fashion. You hit a lot more doors-per-minute when canvassers show up, follow a script, leave a pamphlet, and head to the next door. But that’s part of the problem: in big swaths of the country, people don’t really trust that we’re fighting for them, and one reason for that is because we show up every election cycle to tell them what they should do, and then disappear.

Yasmin and SwingLeft have made a big bet on what they call “Deep Canvassing.” Their volunteers aren’t just showing up with a few weeks until the election. They’ve been on the ground for months. And instead of reading talking points off a script, they’re having real conversations - with an emphasis on listening more than they talk.

I like that strategy. Think about the last time you changed your mind. Was it because someone with more information with you told you what to do? Or did it start with someone making you feel listened to and respected?

I also like that deep canvassing lasts more than a cycle. It’s not just saying “Vote for this candidate.” It’s rebuilding trust in places where we’ve let it erode for far too long.

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II. MENUS BEAT THE CATCH OF THE DAY

I’ll admit it, I kind of thought SwingLeft only did door-to-door canvassing. And that’s a big part of their program: you can sign up to volunteer right here. But Yasmin made it clear that (as, in retrospect, the organization’s name suggests) they’re not organized around what they do. They’re organized around what they want to accomplish.

In this case, that means flipping districts up and down the ballot. So if you visit SwingLeft.org, you won’t just find ways to travel to a swing district and knock doors. You’ll also find phone banking, text banking, “social banking,” and ways to donate money directly to candidates.

I like that model. A lot of groups are specialist organizations that only do one thing, in part because it’s easier and in part because it provides a unique selling point for donors. But particularly at a moment when media and politics change so quickly, I’d be more inclined to support an organization that focuses on ends than on means.

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III. TRUST THE ORGANIZATIONS THAT TELL YOU WHAT DOESN’T WORK

There is, of course, a problem with an organization focusing on goals instead of methods. It’s hard to measure what works. Also, lots of organizations don’t want to try, because they secretly know they don’t have much impact.

(In my small-dollar donor guide, for example, I mentioned billboards in red states as pretty useless. I can pretty much guarantee you the billboard people don’t want to try to figure out how much of an impact they actually had - because if donors knew, they’d stop donating.)

Like any good conversation, this one took place with a pile of laundry behind me.

So of all the things Yasmin shared with me during our conversation, the one that stood out the most was about something that didn’t work. She told me that letter-writing campaigns had, at one time, been effective at boosting turnout. But in 2024, for whatever reason, they stopped working. SwingLeft shifted its focus as a result.

Even more importantly, they were up front with donors and volunteers about the fact that something hadn’t worked. That is, I’m sure, frightening and risky. But at a moment when so many organizations want your time and money, the ones I’d trust are the ones willing to be honest about this kind of work: it’s complicated, it’s hard to get right, it’s always changing, and no one will be perfect at it. What we can and should demand are organizations that hold themselves to high standards and are always getting better.

Which brings me back to where I started. If you’re looking for a way to get involved less than three weeks until Election Day, your time and/or money will be spent at SwingLeft.

I hope you’ll check them out if you haven’t already. And if and when you do, leave a comment or send me a message letting me know how it goes. I’ll share them with Yasmin, and we can bring them up again when I have her back in a few months to evaluate what worked and didn’t in the 2026 cycle.

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P.S.

A reminder: for lawyers or the lawyer-adjacent, don’t miss Katie Waldo, co-founder of We The Action, at 1pm est today, October 16.

On Wednesday, I wrote a piece for MSNOW about new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

Finally, as a bonus for paid subscribers, I want to write about one of the many, many things that scares me about Elon Musk. It’s something none of us would have predicted a year ago: