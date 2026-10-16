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David Miller's avatar
David Miller
1d

I'm sure you're right about the uselessness of billboard in red states, but last year I saw a billboard in southern Minnesota on I-35 that at least made me laugh. It was in farmer's field and in big letters apologized for having voted for Trump.

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1 reply by David Litt
Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
1d

Simple, listen to them. Neither party does though they say they do. A couple of candidates are trying like Tallarico and Jamie Ager but most just spew the party line which is the position of the party leadership, not the constituents. First party to do that wins. I wrote an entire book on how to do this.

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