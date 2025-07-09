Word Salad

Word Salad

Discussion about this post

JM - Alaska
1d

You just did what your article is preaching against. “I’m not a democratic socialist “, “half-baked ideas “, the businessmen being the “adults in the room “, at least he’s not Cuomo, etc. let’s cut him down some more. Weren’t there a lot of the same issues with Obama? I’m in Alaska, not NYC but I think he’s a great candidate. Please practice what you preach.

A.Gnosticthefirst
1d

The New York Times seems apoplectic at the prospect of Mamdani as mayor and seems determined to be a voice for those who profit from unaffordability.

There was a time when the concern was floated that JFK, a Catholic, would answer to the Pope, not the American people. I see concerns about Mamdani's religion as equally ridiculous.

