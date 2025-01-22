A Brief Love Letter to New Jersey
Some thoughts - from a native New Yorker who can't believe he's saying this - about a place keeping the American Dream(s) alive.
Growing up in Manhattan, I always thought that being associated with New Jersey was like being associated with chickenpox or yogurt after its expiration date. Not fatal, but also not something to be excited about.
So I’m a bit surprised that - in a week full of world-historically terrible developments - one of my own personal bright spots was joining th…